How to Start a Nonprofit in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a nonprofit in Illinois involves coordinating with three separate government agencies: the Illinois Secretary of State, the IRS, and the Illinois Attorney General. Each has its own forms, fees, and processing timelines.

State incorporation and federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status are distinct legal processes—you must complete incorporation first, then apply to the IRS. This guide covers every required step, from naming your organization through registering to solicit donations, including what each filing costs and how long it takes.

Nonprofit formation in Illinois at a glance

Illinois nonprofits start by filing articles of incorporation with the Illinois Secretary of State.

To apply for 501(c)(3) status, most organizations file IRS Form 1023; smaller organizations may qualify for the streamlined Form 1023-EZ.

Illinois nonprofits that plan to solicit charitable donations must register with the Illinois Attorney General's office before fundraising begins.

After formation, Illinois nonprofits must file an annual report with the Secretary of State and may need to separately apply for Illinois sales tax exemptions through the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The entire process, from state incorporation through IRS approval, typically takes four to twelve months.

Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3) in Illinois

A nonprofit corporation is a business entity formed at the state level. Your organization legally exists the moment the Illinois Secretary of State approves your articles of incorporation—you can open a bank account, enter contracts, and hire employees. But state incorporation alone does not make your organization tax-exempt.

A 501(c)(3) designation is a federal tax-exempt status granted by the IRS, filed after state approval. It means your organization generally does not pay federal income tax on its related charitable income, donors can deduct contributions on their federal returns, and your org will qualify for a broader range of private and public grant programs.

You can operate as an Illinois nonprofit without federal 501(c)(3) status, but you'll miss those tax advantages. Most Illinois nonprofits pursue both.

How to start a nonprofit in Illinois: Step by step

Step 1: Choose a name for your Illinois nonprofit

Your nonprofit's name must be distinguishable from every other entity registered with the Illinois Secretary of State. Search the Secretary of State's business entity database before committing. The name must include a corporate designator, such as "Corporation," "Incorporated," "Corp.," or "Inc.," unless you apply for an exemption.