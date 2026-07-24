How to Start a Nonprofit in Indiana

Step 7: Apply for Indiana state tax exemptions

Federal 501(c)(3) status does not exempt your organization from Indiana taxes. Indiana operates multiple separate layers of tax exemption, and each requires its own application.

Indiana state income tax exemption. File Form NP-20A with the Indiana Department of Revenue to have your organization recognized as a nonprofit for state tax purposes and to apply for exemption from sales and certain income taxes. NP‑20A generally must be filed within 120 days of formation. If your IRS determination letter is not yet available when you file, you may be asked to provide it when it is issued. Indiana sales tax exemption. After the Department of Revenue approves NP‑20A and recognizes your organization as exempt, you can present Form NP-1 (General Sales Tax Exemption Certificate) to vendors so you can purchase qualifying goods and services without paying Indiana sales tax. Without state recognition and a properly completed NP-1, your organization will pay sales tax on purchases even if it has 501(c)(3) status. Indiana property tax exemption. If your organization owns real property, file with the county assessor where the property is located. Each county handles this independently, so requirements and forms vary.

Keep in mind that no exemption is automatic. Your IRS determination letter is a prerequisite for most state exemptions, but not a substitute. Apply for each one separately through the appropriate agency.

Charitable solicitation requirements

Indiana does not require charitable organizations to register at the state level before soliciting donations when using their own employees or volunteers. The registration requirement targets paid professionals hired to fundraise on your behalf.

Professional fundraiser consultants —individuals or firms hired to plan, manage, or advise on fundraising campaigns without directly soliciting—must register with the Indiana Attorney General's Office before beginning a campaign.

—individuals or firms hired to plan, manage, or advise on fundraising campaigns without directly soliciting—must register with the Indiana Attorney General's Office before beginning a campaign. Professional solicitors —paid individuals who directly solicit contributions—must register with the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division and provide campaign information. Initial registration fee: $1,000, plus $50 annual renewal.

—paid individuals who directly solicit contributions—must register with the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division and provide campaign information. Initial registration fee: $1,000, plus $50 annual renewal. Your own people are exempt. Charities using their own bona fide employees or volunteers are not required to register or report fundraising campaigns to the state.

If you hire outside fundraising professionals, the registration obligation falls on them. Before entering any contract with a professional solicitor or fundraiser consultant, verify they are properly registered—working with an unregistered solicitor can expose your organization to legal risk.

Some Indiana counties and municipalities may also require charities soliciting in person to register locally. Confirm with the relevant county or municipality before beginning in-person campaigns.

Indiana nonprofit ongoing compliance

Formation is the start, but compliance is forever, or at least until dissolution. Missing deadlines can result in penalties, administrative dissolution or loss of tax-exempt status. Build a compliance calendar on the day you incorporate. The Business Entity Report's two-year cycle, Form NP-20R's five-year cycle, and the annual Form 990 due date operate on different clocks and involve different agencies.

Business Entity Report

The Business Entity Report is due to the Indiana Secretary of State every two years, starting two years after your initial incorporation date. It costs $22 to file online through INBiz or $20 by mail, though online filing is strongly preferred. Failure to file can result in administrative dissolution.

Indiana Form NP-20R

This form is due to the Indiana Department of Revenue by May 15 every five years. Because this is a relatively new form, initial filing deadlines are staggered across 2024–2027 based on the last two digits of your FEIN. Submit through the INTIME portal. Failure to file within 60 days of the Department of Revenue notification can result in cancellation of exempt status.

IRS Form 990

Tax exempt does not mean tax-filing exempt. Every 501(c)(3) must file an annual information return regardless of income. Whether you use Form 990, 990-EZ, 990-N, 990-PF, or 990-T depends on annual gross revenue. The IRS will revoke tax-exempt status for organizations that fail to file for three consecutive years and will not send reminders.

Form IT-20NP (if required)

If your nonprofit earns unrelated business income, you are still required to pay taxes on it. Revenue from activities not substantially related to your exempt purpose may be taxable. Organizations reaching $1,000 in such sales must file Form IT-20NP with the Indiana Department of Revenue, and it can be found here.

Continuous obligations

If your registered agent moves, resigns, or becomes unreachable, update the Secretary of State's records immediately. Failure to maintain a registered agent can result in administrative dissolution.

Also, Indiana law requires written minutes of board meetings, documented votes and resolutions, and retained financial records. The IRS may request these if your exempt status is ever questioned.

How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Indiana?