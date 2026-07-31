How to Start a Nonprofit in Massachusetts: A Step-by-Step Guide

What you can do while you wait

Your nonprofit corporation legally exists the moment the Secretary of the Commonwealth accepts your articles of organization. You can open a bank account, adopt bylaws, hire staff, and accept donations while your 501(c)(3) application is pending.

What you cannot do is promise donors a federal tax deduction. That deduction only applies once the IRS issues your determination letter. You also cannot legally solicit charitable contributions in Massachusetts until you have completed your Attorney General registration.

Massachusetts nonprofit ongoing compliance

Massachusetts nonprofits are subject to recurring compliance obligations with three separate agencies every year. Missing any of them can put your corporate existence, tax-exempt status, or right to fundraise at risk.

Annual report to the Secretary of the Commonwealth

November 1 is the fixed deadline for nonprofit corporations to file their annual report with the Secretary of the Commonwealth. It does not shift based on your fiscal year.

The filing fee is $15. You can file online through the online filing system or by mail . The report requires your organization's identification number, business name, address, and officer and director details. It must be signed by the president and treasurer, plus a majority of directors. If any information changed since your last filing, the annual report is how you update it.

Massachusetts does not send reminders. If a nonprofit fails to file for two consecutive years, the Corporations Division will send a notice of default. If the report is not filed within 90 days of that notice, the organization's corporate charter may be revoked. Reinstatement requires filing all owed reports and fees.

IRS Form 990

The form your organization must file depends on its financial activity:

Form 990-N (e-Postcard) : Available to organizations with annual gross receipts normally $50,000 or less.

Available to organizations with annual gross receipts normally $50,000 or less. Form 990-EZ: Available to organizations with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000 at year end.

Available to organizations with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000 at year end. Form 990 : Required for larger organizations exceeding either 990-EZ threshold.

The deadline is the 15th day of the 5th month after the end of your fiscal year, which is May 15 for calendar-year organizations.

An organization that fails to file for three consecutive tax years automatically loses its tax-exempt status. Reinstatement requires a new IRS application and the applicable fee. The IRS doesn't send reminders. Make sure to confirm which form applies to your organization each year, as revenue and asset growth may shift you from one form to another.

Form PC annual filing with the Attorney General

Every registered Massachusetts charity must file Form PC with the Attorney General's Non-Profit Organizations/Public Charities Division each year. Annual filings are due four and one-half months after the conclusion of the charity's fiscal year, which is April 15 for calendar-year organizations. You’ll need to attach the appropriate IRS Form 990 and the correct filing fee.

The filing fee varies based on gross support and revenue. Check the charity portal for the current schedule.

Depending on the size of your organization, you may need to attach CPA-prepared financial statements. The information below highlights when such a financial statement is needed:

More than $500,000 in gross support and revenue requires a CPA's review report.

More than $1,000,000 requires an audited financial statement.

Nonprofits with gross support and revenue of $25,000 or less may be exempt from filing Form PC, though they must still comply if registered.

All Form PC filings must go through the charity portal. Late filing results in a $25 per month fee and may result in civil penalties against your organization or its officers.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom has helped over 100,000 nonprofit organizations get started. Whether you need help filing your nonprofit articles of incorporation , preparing your bylaws, or working through the IRS Form 1023-EZ application, LegalZoom's nonprofit formation and 501(c)(3) application services handle the paperwork so you can focus on your mission.

FAQs about Massachusetts nonprofits

How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Massachusetts?

Mandatory government fees total approximately $410 for a small nonprofit using Form 1023-EZ: $35 for articles of organization, $275 for the IRS user fee, and $100 for the initial AG charitable registration. Organizations filing Form 1023 spend closer to $735. Annual compliance adds a $15 Secretary of the Commonwealth report and a variable Form PC fee each year. Attorney, accounting, and audit costs are additional and vary by organization size.

What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?

The 33% rule is the IRS public support test . A public charity must receive at least one-third of its total support over a rolling five-year period from the general public, government grants, or other public charities. Failing the test can result in reclassification as a private foundation, which carries stricter regulations and less favorable donor deductibility. New organizations are not required to pass the test during their first five years.

Does FMLA apply to nonprofits?

The FMLA applies to nonprofits that employ 50 or more employees for at least 20 workweeks in the current or preceding calendar year, which is the same threshold as for-profit employers. Massachusetts also maintains its own paid family and medical leave law with separate coverage rules. Confirm how both apply to your organization's specific headcount.

Can a Massachusetts nonprofit receive grants before getting 501(c)(3) status?

Most private foundation and government grants require a current IRS determination letter. There are a few grant programs designed for nonprofit startups , but these are rare. The primary workaround is fiscal sponsorship, which is a legal arrangement in which an established 501(c)(3) accepts and administers funds on behalf of your project, allowing you to receive tax-exempt contributions before your own determination letter arrives. Fiscal sponsorship carries legal and fiduciary obligations for both parties. Talk to an attorney familiar with the structure before proceeding.

Do Massachusetts nonprofits need to register in every state where they fundraise?