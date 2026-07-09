How to Start a Nonprofit in New Mexico

Forming your mission-based organization as a nonprofit ensures your business qualifies for tax-exemption and can receive tax-deductible donations and apply for grants. But forming a non-profit typically involves two distinct steps: incorporating with the New Mexico Secretary of State and applying for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status with the IRS.
This guide walks you through the required steps to form your nonprofit and meet your ongoing compliance obligations.
Starting a nonprofit in New Mexico at a glance:
- A nonprofit corporation and a 501(c)(3) aren’t the same thing. You must first incorporate with the New Mexico Secretary of State, then separately apply to the IRS for federal tax-exempt status.
- Filing nonprofit articles of incorporation in New Mexico costs $25. The cost to apply for 501(c)(3) status is $600 (for IRS Form 1023) or $275 for Form 1023-EZ if your organization qualifies.
- New Mexico nonprofits that solicit charitable contributions must register with the New Mexico Attorney General's office under the Charitable Solicitations Act before fundraising. Failure to register or file annual reports on time carries a $100 penalty.
- Your articles of incorporation must include specific purpose and dissolution language that satisfies IRS 501(c)(3) requirements, not just state law. Missing this language is one of the most common reasons the IRS delays or denies tax-exempt applications.
- After formation, New Mexico nonprofits must file an annual report with the Secretary of State and, if registered as a charity, an annual financial report with the Attorney General's office.
- The full process, from incorporation through IRS determination, typically takes several months, with Form 1023 applications currently averaging six months or more.
Nonprofit corporation vs. 501(c)(3): What's the difference?
A nonprofit corporation is a legal entity formed under state law. A 501(c)(3) is a federal tax-exempt designation granted by the IRS. In New Mexico, these are two distinct actions. Incorporating with the Secretary of State does not automatically make your organization tax-exempt, and most government grants and private foundation funding require 501(c)(3) status, not just state incorporation.
In other words, registering with the Secretary of State establishes your legal existence. The IRS determination letter is what unlocks grant eligibility and donor tax deductions.
How to start a nonprofit in New Mexico in 9 steps
These steps break down the process for establishing your nonprofit in the state of New Mexico and with the IRS. Since specific language used in your articles of incorporation can affect your IRS application, it’s helpful to ensure you have a thorough understanding before filing either.
Step 1: Choose a name for your New Mexico nonprofit
The first step toward establishing any business is to choose a name. When choosing a name, ensure it follows New Mexico’s basic business name guidelines:
- Your business name must be distinguishable from other business names already on file with the state.
- Your name must include one of the following words or abbreviations: "corporation," "incorporated," "company," "limited," or their recognized abbreviations (Corp., Inc., Co., Ltd.).
- Your name doesn't need to include the word "nonprofit," but it cannot imply a purpose your organization doesn't actually serve.
You can search for available nonprofit names in New Mexico using the Secretary of State's business entity database before you commit, or use LegalZoom’s free name search tool and guide. You may also reserve a name with the Secretary of State if you're not ready to file immediately.
Important note: The name on your articles of incorporation must match the name you use on Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ, so be absolutely sure of your name before you file anything.
Step 2: Appoint a registered agent
A registered agent is a person or entity designated to receive official legal and government documents on your nonprofit's behalf, including service of process, tax correspondence, and state compliance notices.
New Mexico requires the registered agent to have a physical street address in the state (no P.O. boxes) and to be available during normal business hours. The agent can be an individual New Mexico resident or a registered agent service.
Many nonprofits use a professional registered agent service, since the agent's address appears on public filings and in the public record. This protects the business address and personal address of the nonprofit organizer, and someone is always available to receive documents so you don’t miss important legal notices. Whatever you choose, make sure your New Mexico registered agent accepts the role before you list them on your articles of incorporation.
Step 3: Select your incorporators and initial board of directors
An incorporator is the person who signs and files the articles of incorporation. New Mexico requires only one incorporator, and that person can also serve as a director or officer.
Under the New Mexico Nonprofit Corporation Act, your organization must have at least three directors and their names and addresses must be included on your articles of incorporation.
Beyond the board, you'll need officers. Standard roles include:
- President: leads day-to-day operations and board meetings
- Secretary: maintains corporate records, minutes, and filings
- Treasurer: oversees financial accounts and reporting
One person can hold multiple officer positions in most cases. The IRS will review officer compensation arrangements as part of your 501(c)(3) application, so establish those roles formally from the start and document everything in your organizational meeting minutes. Get written consent from your initial board members before listing them.
Step 4: File nonprofit articles of incorporation with the New Mexico Secretary of State
This is the step that legally creates your nonprofit corporation. File the articles of incorporation with the New Mexico Secretary of State, along with a $25 filing fee, online through the Secretary of State's business portal or by mail.
Important point most first-time filers miss: New Mexico's standard incorporation template does not meet IRS requirements for obtaining 501(c)(3) status. Filing the state's boilerplate form without modification is one of the most common reasons the IRS delays or rejects tax-exempt applications.
Your articles must contain all of the following:
- Organization name, exactly as you've confirmed it with the Secretary of State
- Registered agent name and New Mexico street address
- Incorporator name and address
- Charitable purpose clause: IRS Publication 557 and IRC § 501(c)(3) require that the organization be "organized and operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, literary, or educational purposes." Your purpose clause must track this statutory language.
- Private inurement prohibition: a statement that no part of the organization's net earnings will benefit any private individual or shareholder
- Dissolution clause: a provision specifying that upon dissolution, remaining assets will be distributed to another organization exempt under IRC § 501(c)(3), or to a federal, state, or local government for a public purpose.
Items four through six are IRS requirements, not state requirements. For this reason, you should not rely on New Mexico's state template for articles of incorporation entirely. It may also be helpful to have an attorney review your articles before you file.
Within 30 days of your certificate of incorporation, you must also file an Initial Corporate Report with the Secretary of State covering the organization's address, a description of its activities, and a listing of officers and directors. The filing fee is $10.
Step 5: Draft nonprofit bylaws and hold your organizational meeting
Bylaws are your organization's internal rulebook. They are not filed with the Secretary of State, but the IRS will ask for them when you submit Form 1023, and they must be adopted and signed by two officers before you submit that application.
Your New Mexico nonprofit bylaws should address:
- Board composition and terms: how many directors, how long they serve, how they're elected or removed.
- Officer roles and duties: who does what, and how officers are appointed or replaced.
- Meeting requirements: how often the board meets, what constitutes a quorum, and how votes are counted.
- Conflict of interest policy: a written policy requiring board members to disclose and step back from decisions where they have a personal financial interest. The IRS pays close attention to this.
- Amendment procedures: how the bylaws can be changed in the future.
Once your bylaws are drafted, hold your organizational meeting to formally install the initial board and confirm officer titles. The meeting minutes should include a resolution showing unanimous affirmation to establish the organization and pursue both incorporation and federal tax exemption, with the organization's purpose articulated in writing. The board should also formally authorize the opening of a bank account and ratify any actions taken before incorporation.
Keep signed, dated minutes from day one. You'll reference them throughout the IRS application process.
Step 6: Obtain an EIN for your New Mexico nonprofit
An EIN (employer identification number) is a nine-digit federal tax ID number assigned by the IRS. You need it to open a bank account, hire employees, and file taxes, and you must have one before submitting Form 1023.
Apply directly through the IRS website. The process is free and, if you apply online, the IRS issues your EIN immediately. You do not need employees to get an EIN; nonprofit corporations apply using the "other" entity type.
Apply after your articles of incorporation are filed and before you begin preparing Form 1023.
Step 7: Apply for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status
This is the federal step that determines whether your organization can receive tax-deductible donations and qualify for grants. You apply by filing either Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ with the IRS. It costs $600 to file Form 1023 and $275 to file Form 1023-EZ.
Form 1023-EZ is available to organizations that meet all three of the following criteria:
- Project gross receipts of $50,000 or less per year for the next three years
- Have total assets under $250,000
- Are not a church, school, hospital, or supporting organization
If your nonprofit doesn't meet all three criteria, file the full Form 1023.
For Form 1023, the IRS examines your articles of incorporation, bylaws, a narrative description of your planned activities, and financial data. This is why getting your articles right in Step 4 matters—the IRS will compare your purpose clause and dissolution language directly against IRC § 501(c)(3) requirements.
If the IRS determines that you qualify for 501(c)(3) status, they will issue a determination letter to confirm your status. This status allows donors to claim charitable deductions, and unlocks eligibility for most government grants and private foundation funding. Keep this letter permanently.
Step 8: Register for New Mexico state tax exemption
Any nonprofit that obtained 501(c)(3) status is automatically recognized as tax-exempt for New Mexico corporate income tax purposes. There is no separate state application required.
The gross receipts tax is a more complicated matter. New Mexico's gross receipts tax applies to businesses that sell goods or services. Nonprofits may register with the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department to obtain Non-Taxable Transaction Certificates (NTTCs) for gross receipts tax exemption on qualifying purchases. Your organization may still owe gross receipts tax on certain activities, particularly revenue from unrelated business activities, even after receiving 501(c)(3) status.
Check the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department's guidance to confirm which activities trigger gross receipts tax liability for your specific organization.
Step 9: Register for charitable solicitation with the New Mexico Attorney General
Before your organization solicits a single donation in New Mexico, you must register with the New Mexico Department of Justice under the Charitable Solicitations Act.
New Mexico-based nonprofits must register within 30 days of creation. There is no registration fee.
Once registered, your organization must file annual financial reports with the Attorney General's office. Failure to register or file on time without requesting an extension carries a $100 penalty.
Certain organizations are exempt from registration requirements, including religious organizations and educational institutions with defined curricula. Review current exemption thresholds to determine whether your organization qualifies.
New Mexico nonprofit compliance after formation
New Mexico nonprofit compliance involves multiple agencies, each with its own recurring deadlines. Missing any one of them can put your organization's good standing or tax-exempt status at risk.
Secretary of State annual report
New Mexico nonprofits must file an annual report with the Secretary of State each year. This is separate from the Initial Corporate Report filed within 30 days of incorporation.
The annual report is due by the 15th day of the 5th month after your fiscal year closes, typically May 15 for calendar-year organizations. The filing fee is $10, plus a $1.95 convenience fee for online transactions. As of December 2024, all filings must be completed online through the Secretary of State's business portal.
The report asks for your organization's current address, a brief description of activities, and a current listing of officers and directors.
If you don't file within 60 days after receiving written notice from the Secretary of State, your nonprofit's certificate of incorporation may be cancelled, which could potentially block your nonprofit’s bank accounts and grant applications, and requires a formal reinstatement process. The Secretary of State may grant up to a 12-month extension upon application and good cause shown.
Attorney General annual financial report
If your organization registered under the Charitable Solicitations Act, you have a separate annual filing obligation with the Attorney General's office on a different deadline from the Secretary of State's annual report.
Organizations soliciting charitable contributions must file annual financial reports through the New Mexico Charitable Organization Registration Online System (NM-COROS) within six months of their fiscal year end, typically June 30 for calendar-year organizations. The report requires certified submission of financial information for the relevant tax year, along with complete electronic copies of the organization's tax form and, if applicable, an independent audit.
Failure to file on time without requesting an extension carries a $100 penalty. Extension requests must be submitted through NM-COROS before the original due date.
IRS annual information return (Form 990 series)
Your 501(c)(3) organization must also file an annual information return with the IRS. The specific form depends on your organization's gross receipts:
- Form 990-N (e-Postcard) for organizations with gross receipts normally $50,000 or less
- Form 990-EZ for organizations with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000
- Form 990 (full) for organizations with gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more
Your Form 990 is due by the 15th day of the 5th month after your fiscal year ends (May 15 for calendar-year organizations). Forms 990, 990-EZ, and 990-PF can request an automatic six-month extension by filing Form 8868 on or before the original due date. Federal filing extensions do not automatically extend state filing deadlines.
For more on what's required to keep your status intact, see LegalZoom's guide on maintaining tax-exempt status in a nonprofit.
How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in New Mexico?
The minimum government filing costs to get fully incorporated, federally recognized, and registered to fundraise in New Mexico are:
- Articles of incorporation: $25
- Initial Corporate Report: $10
- EIN: Free
- IRS Form 1023-EZ (if eligible): $275 or Form 1023 (standard): $600
- Charitable solicitation registration: Free
That puts the floor at roughly $310 for eligible organizations using Form 1023-EZ, or $635 for those filing the full Form 1023, before any recurring annual fees.
Many nonprofits choose to work with a formation service or attorney to draft their articles of incorporation correctly the first time, particularly to ensure the articles include the IRS-required purpose clause and dissolution language. Errors in those documents can trigger IRS requests for additional information, extending your timeline by months.
How long does it take to start a nonprofit in New Mexico?
The timeline to start your nonprofit will depend on many factors, such as how long it takes you to complete your business formation with the state and the length of time it takes your board to adopt bylaws. But by far, the lengthiest part of the process is typically obtaining 501(c)(3) status.
The IRS issues 80% of Form 1023 determinations within 191 days, assuming your application is complete and the IRS doesn't need to contact you for additional information. If the IRS sends a development letter, the process extends further.
For organizations that qualify for Form 1023-EZ, approval times average two to four weeks.
Charitable solicitation registration with the New Mexico Department of Justice can be completed while your Form 1023 is pending. New Mexico's automatic recognition of your federal tax-exempt status for corporate income tax purposes takes effect once your IRS determination letter arrives, with no separate state processing delay.
Start your New Mexico nonprofit with LegalZoom
LegalZoom's nonprofit formation service handles the preparation and filing of your articles of incorporation, helps ensure your formation documents include the IRS-required language, and gives you a clear path from incorporation through federal tax-exempt status, starting at $99 plus state filing fees. Whether you're forming a community organization, a faith-based ministry, or a cause-driven foundation, LegalZoom can help you get it done right.
FAQs about New Mexico nonprofits
What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?
The 33% rule refers to the IRS public support test, which requires a 501(c)(3) public charity to receive at least one-third (33.3%) of its total financial support from public sources, such as government grants and contributions from a broad base of donors. Organizations that fall short may be reclassified as private foundations, which face stricter IRS rules and excise taxes.
The IRS measures public support over a five-year rolling period, so a single large gift from one donor doesn't automatically trigger reclassification. Diversifying your funding base—smaller gifts from many donors rather than large gifts from a few—is a practical way to stay above the threshold.
Do I need to register my New Mexico nonprofit in other states if I fundraise there?
If your New Mexico nonprofit solicits donations, operates programs, or employs staff in other states, those states may require you to register as a foreign charitable organization before you solicit or operate there. Most states with charitable solicitation laws require registration before the first solicitation, and some apply their rules broadly to include online fundraising directed at residents of that state.
Multi-state charitable registration requirements vary significantly in fees, renewal deadlines, financial thresholds, and exemptions. Consulting a licensed attorney familiar with multi-state compliance is worth doing before you launch any fundraising campaign beyond New Mexico's borders.
Is it better to have an LLC or a nonprofit?
An LLC is a for-profit structure designed to generate and distribute profits to its owners. A nonprofit corporation is designed to pursue a charitable, educational, religious, scientific, or literary mission, and any surplus revenue must be reinvested into that mission rather than distributed to founders or members.
If your goal is to earn personal income from a business, an LLC is the appropriate structure. If your goal is to serve a public benefit, pursue grant funding, accept tax-deductible donations, and qualify for federal tax-exempt status, a nonprofit corporation is the right choice. The two structures are not interchangeable. For a deeper look at how these entity types compare, see LegalZoom's overview of incorporated vs. unincorporated nonprofits.
Can a New Mexico nonprofit apply for grants before receiving 501(c)(3) status?
Most government grants and private foundation grants require 501(c)(3) status as a condition of eligibility. State incorporation alone is not sufficient. Some community foundations and local funders offer grants to organizations in the process of obtaining 501(c)(3) status, but these opportunities are limited.