How to Start a Nonprofit in New Mexico

Step 6: Obtain an EIN for your New Mexico nonprofit

An EIN (employer identification number) is a nine-digit federal tax ID number assigned by the IRS. You need it to open a bank account, hire employees, and file taxes, and you must have one before submitting Form 1023.

Apply directly through the IRS website. The process is free and, if you apply online, the IRS issues your EIN immediately. You do not need employees to get an EIN; nonprofit corporations apply using the "other" entity type.

Apply after your articles of incorporation are filed and before you begin preparing Form 1023.

Step 7: Apply for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status

This is the federal step that determines whether your organization can receive tax-deductible donations and qualify for grants. You apply by filing either Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ with the IRS. It costs $600 to file Form 1023 and $275 to file Form 1023-EZ.

Form 1023-EZ is available to organizations that meet all three of the following criteria:

Project gross receipts of $50,000 or less per year for the next three years

Have total assets under $250,000

Are not a church, school, hospital, or supporting organization

If your nonprofit doesn't meet all three criteria, file the full Form 1023.

For Form 1023, the IRS examines your articles of incorporation, bylaws, a narrative description of your planned activities, and financial data. This is why getting your articles right in Step 4 matters—the IRS will compare your purpose clause and dissolution language directly against IRC § 501(c)(3) requirements.

If the IRS determines that you qualify for 501(c)(3) status, they will issue a determination letter to confirm your status. This status allows donors to claim charitable deductions, and unlocks eligibility for most government grants and private foundation funding. Keep this letter permanently.

Step 8: Register for New Mexico state tax exemption

Any nonprofit that obtained 501(c)(3) status is automatically recognized as tax-exempt for New Mexico corporate income tax purposes. There is no separate state application required.

The gross receipts tax is a more complicated matter. New Mexico's gross receipts tax applies to businesses that sell goods or services. Nonprofits may register with the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department to obtain Non-Taxable Transaction Certificates (NTTCs) for gross receipts tax exemption on qualifying purchases. Your organization may still owe gross receipts tax on certain activities, particularly revenue from unrelated business activities, even after receiving 501(c)(3) status.

Check the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department's guidance to confirm which activities trigger gross receipts tax liability for your specific organization.

Step 9: Register for charitable solicitation with the New Mexico Attorney General

Before your organization solicits a single donation in New Mexico, you must register with the New Mexico Department of Justice under the Charitable Solicitations Act.

New Mexico-based nonprofits must register within 30 days of creation. There is no registration fee.

Once registered, your organization must file annual financial reports with the Attorney General's office. Failure to register or file on time without requesting an extension carries a $100 penalty.

Certain organizations are exempt from registration requirements, including religious organizations and educational institutions with defined curricula. Review current exemption thresholds to determine whether your organization qualifies.