Starting a nonprofit in Oregon means working with not one—but three separate agencies: the Oregon Secretary of State, the Oregon Department of Justice, and the IRS.

This guide walks you through the complete process, from incorporating with the Secretary of State, to applying for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, to staying on top of the annual compliance obligations that keep your nonprofit organization in good status.

Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3): What's the difference?

A nonprofit corporation is a legal entity formed under state law that does not distribute profits to owners or shareholders. A 501(c)(3) is a federal tax-exempt status granted by the IRS that exempts the organization from federal income tax and allows donors to deduct their contributions. You can be incorporated as a nonprofit without holding 501(c)(3) status, but you cannot hold 501(c)(3) status without first being incorporated as a qualifying legal entity.

This distinction matters practically: An Oregon nonprofit that has filed articles of incorporation but not yet received its IRS determination letter is a legal corporation, but its income may be taxable and donors cannot deduct their contributions. For most organizations, completing both steps is the goal.

How to start a nonprofit in Oregon: Step-by-step

It’s important to follow the steps below in order. Skip one or file out of sequence, and you could delay your tax-exempt status by months.

Step 1: Choose your nonprofit name and check availability

Your nonprofit's name is the first item on the Oregon Secretary of State's articles of incorporation form. If the name you want is already taken or doesn't meet Oregon's statutory requirements, the state will reject your filing.

Start by selecting a name that meets Oregon’s requirements. Specifically, it must be distinguishable from other registered entities. You can check the uniqueness of your name by using the Oregon Secretary of State's business name search tool to search for your intended name and any close variations. You can also use LegalZoom’s free Oregon name search tool below.