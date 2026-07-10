Starting a nonprofit in Oregon means working with not one—but three separate agencies: the Oregon Secretary of State, the Oregon Department of Justice, and the IRS.
This guide walks you through the complete process, from incorporating with the Secretary of State, to applying for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, to staying on top of the annual compliance obligations that keep your nonprofit organization in good status.
Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3): What's the difference?
A nonprofit corporation is a legal entity formed under state law that does not distribute profits to owners or shareholders. A 501(c)(3) is a federal tax-exempt status granted by the IRS that exempts the organization from federal income tax and allows donors to deduct their contributions. You can be incorporated as a nonprofit without holding 501(c)(3) status, but you cannot hold 501(c)(3) status without first being incorporated as a qualifying legal entity.
This distinction matters practically: An Oregon nonprofit that has filed articles of incorporation but not yet received its IRS determination letter is a legal corporation, but its income may be taxable and donors cannot deduct their contributions. For most organizations, completing both steps is the goal.
How to start a nonprofit in Oregon: Step-by-step
It’s important to follow the steps below in order. Skip one or file out of sequence, and you could delay your tax-exempt status by months.
Step 1: Choose your nonprofit name and check availability
Your nonprofit's name is the first item on the Oregon Secretary of State's articles of incorporation form. If the name you want is already taken or doesn't meet Oregon's statutory requirements, the state will reject your filing.
Start by selecting a name that meets Oregon’s requirements. Specifically, it must be distinguishable from other registered entities. You can check the uniqueness of your name by using the Oregon Secretary of State's business name search tool to search for your intended name and any close variations. You can also use LegalZoom’s free Oregon name search tool below.
Free Oregon Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against existing records in the state of Oregon.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
Name availability on the registry doesn't guarantee trademark protection. If you plan to operate publicly or want to protect your name at the federal level, a separate trademark search and registration through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is worth considering.
Read more in our comprehensive Oregon business name guide.
Step 2: Appoint a registered agent
Registered agents receive service of process—such as lawsuits or legal notices—on behalf of businesses, including nonprofits. You must name your registered agent on your articles of incorporation.
Your registered agent can be an individual or a professional agent service, so long as they have a physical street address in Oregon. A P.O. box is not sufficient.
Step 3: Understand your nonprofit category
In Oregon, nonprofit corporations must fall into one of three categories.
- Public benefit: These nonprofits are organized for public or charitable purposes and include charities, social service organizations, schools, foundations, and scientific and research organizations. Your nonprofit must have 501(c)(3) status to fall into this category.
- Religious: Religious corporations serve religious purposes and can include churches and synagogues. They may have 501(c)(3) status, but it is not required.
- Mutual benefit: Mutual benefit corporations include social clubs, business leagues, veterans groups, and other organizations that don’t fall beneath the category of public benefit or religious designation.
The category your nonprofit falls into will affect the number of directors you are required to appoint. Public benefit corporations must appoint at least three directors, while mutual benefit and religious corporations must have at least one.
Directors do not need to be Oregon residents. You can list the initial directors in the articles of incorporation, or the incorporator can appoint them at the organizational meeting.
Step 4: File Oregon nonprofit articles of incorporation
Filing articles of incorporation with the Oregon Secretary of State is how your nonprofit becomes a legal entity. Until that filing is accepted, your organization cannot enter contracts, open a bank account, or accept donations in its own name.
The Oregon Secretary of State uses a standardized articles of incorporation form for nonprofits. Required fields include:
- Your corporate name
- Your corporation type
- Registered agent name and address
- Mailing address
- Whether or not the corporation will have members
- Incorporator name, address, and signature.
- Optional: Names and addresses of initial president, secretary, and treasurer. Many banks require this to open a new account. If you plan to open a bank account immediately after incorporation, include it to avoid a delay.
If you plan to apply for 501(c)(3) status, you’ll need to include extra information, including specific language suggested by the IRS in your articles:
- Purpose clause. A statement expressly limiting the organization's activities to one or more 501(c)(3)-exempt purposes: charitable, educational, religious, scientific, or literary.
- Private inurement prohibition. A clause stating that none of the organization's earnings will benefit any private individual.
- Dissolution clause. A provision directing that, upon dissolution, assets will be distributed to another 501(c)(3) organization or to a government entity for a public purpose. You can use the IRS’ exact language to avoid any potential issues.
The cost to file your articles of incorporation with the state is $50. Once the Secretary of State accepts your articles, your nonprofit officially exists as a legal entity under Oregon law. Keep a copy of your accepted articles; you'll need them when you apply for an EIN, open a bank account, and submit your 501(c)(3) application.
Step 5: Draft nonprofit bylaws and hold the organizational meeting
Bylaws are your nonprofit's internal rulebook—the document that sets out how your board operates, how decisions get made, and what happens when there's a dispute. Oregon law requires that they exist and be adopted at your organizational meeting. The IRS also requires bylaws and a conflict-of-interest policy as part of the 501(c)(3) application. Draft them before you apply.
Required provisions in Oregon nonprofit bylaws:
- Board composition and director terms. Specify the number of directors, how they are elected or appointed, the length of their terms, and how vacancies are filled.
- Officer titles and duties. Identify each required officer position (president, secretary, and treasurer), describe their responsibilities, and state who has authority to appoint or remove them.
- Meeting frequency and quorum requirements. A quorum is a majority of directors in office immediately before the meeting begins, unless the articles or bylaws specify otherwise. Oregon law requires at least seven days' notice for regular meetings and 48 hours for special meetings.
- Membership provisions (if applicable). If the nonprofit has members, bylaws must define their rights, admission and removal processes.
- Amendment procedures. Typically a majority or supermajority vote of the board, with proper notice.
- Conflict of interest policy. Establishes rules preventing board members and officers from using their positions for personal gain. The IRS reviews this policy as part of the 501(c)(3) application and will flag its absence.
Step 6: Get an EIN
An employer identification number (EIN) is the nine-digit number the IRS assigns to your nonprofit to identify it for federal tax purposes. You cannot open a bank account or submit a 501(c)(3) application without one.
EINs are free and quick to obtain through the IRS website. Apply as soon as your articles are accepted, before you open accounts, accept donations, or take any other financial action in your organization's name.
Step 7: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status
Without 501(c)(3) status, your Oregon nonprofit corporation is a legal entity but not a tax-exempt one. Most Oregon foundation grants and government funding programs require applicants to hold a current 501(c)(3) determination letter before they can apply, so securing federal tax-exempt status is the gateway to most of the funding your Oregon nonprofit will pursue.
To apply for 501(c)(3) status, you may need to include additional provisions that weren’t required by the Secretary of State when you filed your articles of incorporation. A professional service, like LegalZoom's 501(c)(3) application service can guide you through the process and ensure you have everything you need to secure your status.
To file with the IRS, you’ll need to fill out one of the two possible forms.
- Form 1023 (full application): This is required for most organizations. Its fee is $600, and processing typically takes about six months. The standard Form 1023 must be submitted electronically through Pay.gov.
- Form 1023-EZ (streamlined application): To qualify for Form 1023-EZ, you must attest that annual gross receipts did not exceed $50,000 in any of the past three years, that projected gross receipts will not exceed $50,000 in any of the next three years, and that total assets have a fair market value of no more than $250,000. Its fee is $275, and it’s typically processed within 22 days.
Form 1023-EZ is not available to churches, schools, hospitals, or medical research organizations, regardless of size. If you're unsure which form applies, complete the IRS eligibility worksheet in the Form 1023-EZ instructions before deciding.
For a deeper look at what the IRS evaluates, see LegalZoom's guide on how to apply for 501(c)(3) status.
Step 8: Complete the charitable solicitation registration
Your IRS determination letter confirms federal tax-exempt status but doesn't automatically resolve your Oregon state obligations. Another state-level step remains: registering with the Oregon Department of Justice Charitable Activities Section.
All corporations organized in Oregon for charitable purposes must register with the Oregon Department of Justice before conducting activities, holding assets, or soliciting contributions. That obligation begins before you start fundraising. If your nonprofit does anything from holding a bake sale to launching a crowdfunding campaign, you're already out of compliance.
Even online solicitations—through websites, email, or social media—fall under Oregon's charitable solicitation laws whenever they target Oregon residents.
File Form RF-C (for charitable organizations) or Form RF-T (for trusts) with the Oregon DOJ Charitable Activities Section, along with a $50 registration fee, your accepted articles of incorporation, adopted bylaws, and your IRS determination letter if you have it. You can register before your determination letter arrives; the form asks you to indicate whether an IRS application is pending. Download the form and submit it to the DOJ in through one of these methods:
Mail:
Charitable Activities Section
Oregon Department of Justice
100 SW Market Street Portland, OR
97201-5702
Email:
CharityRegistration@doj.oregon.gov
Fax:
(971) 673-1882
Ongoing nonprofit compliance requirements
Keeping your nonprofit legally active requires filing in three separate places every year. Miss any one and you risk penalties, loss of good standing, or automatic revocation of your tax-exempt status.
Oregon annual report
Oregon nonprofit corporations must file an annual report with the Secretary of State each year to maintain good standing. It confirms your registered agent, principal office address, and the names of your president and secretary. The filing fee is $50, and it’s due annually on the exact date of your original formation. If the annual report isn't filed within 45 days of the renewal date, the nonprofit will be administratively dissolved, and an additional reinstatement fee will apply.
DOJ charitable annual report
Charities must also file annual financial reports through the Department of Justice that become publicly available through the state's online database. The filing is due four months and 15 days after the fiscal year ends. Annual renewal fees range from $20 (revenue of $0–$24,999) to $400 (revenue of $1,000,000 or more).
IRS form 990
To maintain 501(c)(3) status, nonprofits are also required to file an annual form with the IRS on the 15th day of the 5th month after the fiscal year ends. Which Form 990 you file depends on your size:
- Form 990-N (e-Postcard): Gross receipts of $50,000 or less
- Form 990-EZ: Gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000
- Form 990 (full): All other organizations
Since the deadlines for all these compliance forms run on different calendars, it’s important to track each one separately.
How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Oregon?
There are a few things that can affect the overall cost of starting your Oregon nonprofit, including which forms you’re required to file and whether you seek help from a professional service, like LegalZoom, to help you.
Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the common costs associated with starting a nonprofit in the state:
- Articles of incorporation: $50
- Form 1023: $600
- Form 1023-EZ: $275
- DOJ charitable solicitation registration: $50
The minimum out-of-pocket cost to incorporate in Oregon and obtain 501(c)(3) status is $375 using Form 1023-EZ, or $650 using the full Form 1023.
How LegalZoom can help
Ready to get your Pennsylvania nonprofit up and running? Register your nonprofit in 3 easy steps with LegalZoom. We'll assemble your documents and file them directly with the Oregon Secretary of State. Become one of the more than 100,000 nonprofit organizations we’ve helped launch operations so that they can fulfill their missions.
Nonprofits in Oregon FAQs
How long does it take to start a nonprofit in Oregon?
State incorporation takes approximately one business day online or 7–10 business days by mail. Receiving 501(c)(3) status takes a bit longer: Form 1023-EZ review typically takes 2–4 weeks, while the full Form 1023 typically takes about six months to process.
Total time from filing articles to receiving a 501(c)(3) determination letter is commonly 3–6 months.
What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?
The 33% rule is an IRS public support test that determines whether a 501(c)(3) qualifies as a public charity rather than a private foundation. At least one-third of the organization's total support must come from the general public rather than from a concentrated group of large donors. Qualifying as a public charity affects your tax filing requirements and the restrictions placed on your activities.
Is an LLC or a nonprofit corporation better for my Oregon organization?
A nonprofit corporation is the standard structure for organizations seeking 501(c)(3) status. The IRS requires specific organizational structure and dissolution language that nonprofit incorporation satisfies more cleanly than an LLC.
An LLC can technically apply for 501(c)(3) status but faces additional IRS scrutiny. If tax-exempt status, grant eligibility, and donor deductibility are your goals, incorporate as a nonprofit corporation.
For a full structural comparison, see LegalZoom's guide on nonprofit corporation vs. LLC structure.