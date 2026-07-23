How to Start a Nonprofit in Washington

Step 8: Apply for 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt status

At this stage, nonprofits that wish to apply for tax-exempt status with the IRS should start their application. While there are several types of classifications for tax-exempt organizations, tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) is a common qualification for nonprofits. It can make donations tax-deductible and exempts your organization from federal income tax.

The IRS grants 501(c)(3) status through one of two main forms.

Form 1023 is the more complex application.

Who qualifies: Larger exempt organizations that don’t qualify for the simpler 1023-EZ form.

Larger exempt organizations that don’t qualify for the simpler 1023-EZ form. Filling fee : $600.

: $600. How to file: Submit the completed form online through www.pay.gov.

Submit the completed form online through www.pay.gov. Processing time: Processing times vary. The IRS publishes current processing information, so applicants can check the IRS website for more precise estimates. It generally takes around four to six months.

Processing times vary. The IRS publishes current processing information, so applicants can check the IRS website for more precise estimates. It generally takes around four to six months. Other requirements: You will need to attach your articles of incorporation for a nonprofit corporation and bylaws.

Form 1023-EZ is a simplified version of the 1023 for smaller organizations.

Who qualifies: Organizations that meet the IRS eligibility requirements, which include projected annual gross receipts of $50,000 or less and total assets of $250,000 or less.

Organizations that meet the IRS eligibility requirements, which include projected annual gross receipts of $50,000 or less and total assets of $250,000 or less. Filling fee: $275.

$275. How to file: Submit the completed form online through www.pay.gov.

Submit the completed form online through www.pay.gov. Processing time: Processing times vary. The IRS publishes current processing information, so applicants may check the IRS website for estimates. It generally takes about a month.

Processing times vary. The IRS publishes current processing information, so applicants may check the IRS website for estimates. It generally takes about a month. Other requirements: You will need to attach your articles of incorporation for a nonprofit corporation.

After the IRS reviews your application, you’ll receive a determination letter approving your status, a request for additional information, or a rejection letter. If you’d like help filing Form 1023-EZ, LegalZoom’s 501(c)(3) application service can guide you through the process.

Step 9: Register with the Washington State Department of Revenue

Whether or not your organization qualifies for federal tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3), Washington nonprofits are generally taxed like businesses. Washington state doesn’t impose a state corporate income tax, but there are other taxes that nonprofits should be aware of.

Nonprofit organizations should register with the Washington State Department of Revenue for the following taxes:

Business and occupation (B&O) tax. Washington's B&O tax is a gross receipts tax calculated based on your organization’s gross, not on net, income. There’s no blanket exemption for nonprofits.

Washington's B&O tax is a gross receipts tax calculated based on your organization’s gross, not on net, income. There’s no blanket exemption for nonprofits. Sales tax. Again, Washington nonprofits generally need to pay and remit retail sales tax on goods and services purchased as a customer or sold as a business. This includes sales tax on supplies, furniture, equipment, and lodging.

Again, Washington nonprofits generally need to pay and remit retail sales tax on goods and services purchased as a customer or sold as a business. This includes sales tax on supplies, furniture, equipment, and lodging. Use tax. Washington imposes a use tax when the seller doesn’t collect sales tax at the time of sale. Similar to sales tax, nonprofits must pay use tax on goods and services purchased as a customer, such as for supplies, furniture, and equipment.

That said, limited exemptions do exist for the following:

Fundraising activities. Washington Code provides both a B&O tax exemption and a comparable retail sales tax exemption to qualifying nonprofits on amounts received from certain fundraising activities.

Washington Code provides both a B&O tax exemption and a comparable retail sales tax exemption to qualifying nonprofits on amounts received from certain fundraising activities. Donations. The DOR doesn’t levy B&O, sales, or use taxes on cash donations, donated goods, and donated services under certain conditions. For example, the nonprofit must use the received goods for the purpose they were donated for. Similarly, the donor can’t receive any significant goods or services in exchange for the cash donation.

The DOR has a helpful page on Washington nonprofit taxes that you can refer to for a deeper understanding of your obligations and exemptions.

Note. Nonprofit organizations that only conduct fundraising activities or whose gross income is less than $12,000 per year don’t need to register with the DOR.

Step 10: Register with the Charities Program

If your Washington nonprofit plans to seek donations from the public for charitable purposes, it must register with the Washington Secretary of State's Charities Program before soliciting funds. While you’ve already registered your organization once with the SOS, this registration is separate from your articles of incorporation.

Who needs to register: Any charitable organization that solicits donations from Washington residents, including online fundraising.

Any charitable organization that solicits donations from Washington residents, including online fundraising. Who is exempt: Organizations that raise less than $50,000 and don’t pay anyone to act on behalf of the nonprofit. Churches and their integrated auxiliaries (such as seminaries or youth groups) and political organizations are also exempt.

Organizations that raise less than $50,000 and don’t pay anyone to act on behalf of the nonprofit. Churches and their integrated auxiliaries (such as seminaries or youth groups) and political organizations are also exempt. How to register: File online through the Corporations and Charities Filing System.

File online through the Corporations and Charities Filing System. Filing fee: The initial registration fee is $60.

The initial registration fee is $60. Annual renewal: Registered charities must renew each year by the last day of the 11th month after the end of your accounting year. The fee is $40.

How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Washington?

While the full cost of starting a nonprofit in Washington will vary based on the needs, location, and size of your organization, these are some of the basic costs that you should be aware of.

Articles of incorporation: $80 by default, $40 if your initial gross revenue is under $500,000 (plus an $20 online processing fee)

$80 by default, $40 if your initial gross revenue is under $500,000 (plus an $20 online processing fee) Name reservation (optional): $20

$20 EIN: Free or for a fee using a service like LegalZoom

Free or for a fee using a service like LegalZoom Form 1023: $600

$600 Form 1023-EZ: $275

$275 Charities Program registration: $60

Therefore, the total basic initial cost to start a nonprofit in Washington state ranges from around $375 to $760. Professional assistance would increase these numbers, but is often worth it for the peace of mind and accuracy.

Ongoing compliance for Washington nonprofits

Once your nonprofit is off the ground, it's important to stay compliant with federal and state laws so that you can keep making a difference.

Federal Form 990 filing requirements

Most Section 501(c)(3) public charities need to file annual reports with the IRS. Which form you file depends on your organization's size.

Form 990-N (e-Postcard): Public charities with gross receipts normally under $50,000.

(e-Postcard): Public charities with gross receipts normally under $50,000. Form 990-EZ : Public charities with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.

: Public charities with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000. Form 990 (full): Public charities with gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more.

The deadline for all three is the 15th day of the 5th month after your fiscal year ends (May 15 for a December 31 year-end). If you still haven’t received your determination letter from the IRS by this time, file Form 990 anyway.

Washington annual report

Washington nonprofit corporations must file an annual report with the Secretary of State once a year. The main purpose of this report is to update the state on your organization’s basic information, such as registered agent and governor details.

When to file: By the end of the nonprofit’s anniversary month. This is the month that the nonprofit originally formed with the SOS.

By the end of the nonprofit’s anniversary month. This is the month that the nonprofit originally formed with the SOS. Where to file: File online through the Corporations and Charities Filing System.

File online through the Corporations and Charities Filing System. What you’ll need: A copy of your organization’s most recent 990 form, if you file 990s with the IRS.

A copy of your organization’s most recent 990 form, if you file 990s with the IRS. Filling fee: $60 by default, $20 if your gross revenue in the most recent fiscal year was less than $500,000.

Washington doesn’t assess a late fee for filing past the due date, but the state will administratively dissolve the organization if it still hasn’t filed the report 120 days after it’s due. LegalZoom's annual report service can help you track deadlines and file accurately across all required state filings.

How to start a nonprofit in Washington with LegalZoom

LegalZoom makes it easy for mission-driven founders to establish their charitable organization and secure tax-exempt status. We are a one-stop shop for nonprofit formation and compliance, from filing articles of incorporation with the Washington Secretary of State, to handling your Form 1023-EZ 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status application with the IRS and managing your ongoing compliance requirements.

We stand behind our work with a 100% accurate filing guarantee. Our technology, combined with our decades of experience, ensures your nonprofit is formed accurately and in compliance with Washington state and federal regulations.

FAQs about starting a nonprofit in Washington state

Can I pay myself if I start a nonprofit in Washington?

Yes. Nonprofit founders and executives can receive reasonable compensation for their services. However, the IRS does prohibit compensation that’s excessive or structured to benefit insiders at the expense of the mission.

How long does it take to start a nonprofit in Washington?

It’s wise to plan for six to 12 months from your first filing to full recognition. Here’s a breakdown of some of the timelines:

Articles of incorporation: Generally, 5–7 business days, though mail-in submissions may take longer

Generally, 5–7 business days, though mail-in submissions may take longer EIN application: Typically same day

Typically same day Form 1023-EZ: Generally around one month

Generally around one month Form 1023: 3–12 months, but typically around six

3–12 months, but typically around six Charities Program registration: Generally, 5–7 business days

What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?

The 33% rule is an IRS public support test. It requires a public charity, for the most part, to receive at least one-third (33.3%) of its total support from public sources, rather than from a small number of private donors. Public sources include government grants and individual donations.

Can a Washington nonprofit apply for grants before receiving 501(c)(3) status?

Most government and private foundation grants require 501(c)(3) status before disbursing funds. However, a Washington nonprofit corporation still awaiting IRS approval may be able to receive grants through a fiscal sponsorship arrangement with an existing 501(c)(3) organization in the meantime.