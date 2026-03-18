Free Washington Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to see if your business name is available according to state records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Great help
"Five stars! Setting up the legal side of a new business can be overwhelming, but LegalZoom made filing my DBA completely painless. As I was getting No Stressing Me off the ground, I needed a service I could trust to handle the details right the first time. Their step-by-step guidance was clear, the pricing was transparent, and the turnaround time was surprisingly fast. They gave me total peace of mind so I could focus on designing and building my brand. I will absolutely use them again for future business needs."
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
Want to set up a thriving business? Selecting a name that stands out is the first step. This is your guide to choosing a unique name in Washington that sets your business up for success.
Find a name, launch your dream
Want to set up a thriving business? Selecting a name that stands out is the first step. This is your guide to choosing a unique name in Washington that sets your business up for success.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that’s unique, easy to remember, and clearly conveys your particular goods or services.
Submit your formation paperwork to the Washington Secretary of State. You can also reserve your business name for 180 days.
Registration only protects your name within state borders. For comprehensive protection, consider a trademark.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a Washington Business Name Search
Before launching your business, conduct a Washington business name search to make sure that your desired name is available. This also allows you to check an existing company’s status and details, such as mailing address, registered agent address, and filing history.
How to Conduct a Washington Business Name Search
Before launching your business, conduct a Washington business name search to make sure that your desired name is available. This also allows you to check an existing company’s status and details, such as mailing address, registered agent address, and filing history.
Key takeaways
The Washington Secretary of State's Corporations and Charities Filing System (CCFS) is the primary database for checking entity name availability.
Conduct a Washington business name search before submitting your formation paperwork to ensure a seamless filing process.
The Secretary of State may reject your filing if your business name isn’t distinguishable from an existing entity.
LegalZoom's free Washington business name check tool provides a preliminary availability check against state records.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about finding a business name and registering your business in Washington State.
Why conduct a Washington business search?
A thorough business name search is a crucial step in establishing your business identity. Creating a distinct and memorable name—like Amazon and Starbucks, which both originated in Washington State—helps to set your business apart from competitors.
But a business name search isn’t just about setting up your brand—it’s essential for a seamless, straightforward filing process. You’ll likely need to register with the Secretary of State, which involves filing the proper paperwork for your entity type. If the business name in your paperwork is too similar to another existing entity registered in the state, the Secretary of State may reject your filing, requiring you to refile with a new name and pay the filing fee twice (this fee is nonrefundable).
Example: If “Whatcom Coworking, Ltd.” is taken, differentiate your business with a distinctive name, like “Whatcom County Coorperative Workspaces, LLC.” If available, you can apply for a DBA to simplify your name down to something like "Whatcom Cowork."
Avoid costly delays by running a Washington business name lookup in the CCFS before you register your company.
Who needs to conduct a Washington business name search?
Every business type in Washington should perform a business name search to ensure that their desired name doesn’t overlap with a reserved or registered name in the state:
Corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). Both of these entity types file articles with the Secretary of State to officially register their business. Their names must be distinguishable and include the correct designator for their entity, such as “Inc.” for a for-profit corporation, “SPC” for a social purpose corporation, or “LLC” for a limited liability company.
Nonprofit corporations. Washington State recognizes nonprofit corporations, nonprofit professional service organizations, and nonprofit miscellaneous and mutual corporations, all of which must register with the Secretary of State and abide by naming rules in the Washington Nonprofit Corporation Act to qualify for tax incentives.
Limited partnerships (LPs), limited liability partnerships (LLPs), and limited liability limited partnerships (LLLPs). All of these partnership types must follow naming guidelines and need to include the correct entity designator when registering with the Secretary of State.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships. Neither general partnerships nor sole proprietorships need to register with the Washington Secretary of State. However, if the owners of these businesses want to operate under a name different from their legal names, they need to file a trade name—called a “doing business as,” or DBA, name in other states. DBAs are subject to the same name availability rules as registered names.
Example: If Jane Doe makes and sells bracelets at her local farmer's market, but wants to operate as "Jane's Bracelet Company," she must register a DBA.
Learn about specific requirements for your entity type in the Revised Code of Washington. You can read more about common Washington business entity types in our guides below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
Washington's business naming rules and restrictions
In addition to including entity designators in their names, Washington businesses must abide by other naming rules and requirements. First off, business names must be distinguishable. The Secretary of State does not consider a name that does the following distinguishable:
Deletes or adds an article or conjunction from an existing name (“The Cascade Wedding Planners” vs. “Cascade Wedding Planners”)
Deletes or adds punctuation, capitalization, or special symbols to an existing name (“Evergreen Gardeners” vs. “Evergreen’s Gardeners”)
Makes a word plural or singular (“Washington State Outfitters” vs. “Washington State Outfitter”)
Abbreviates an existing word (“WA Plumbing Experts” vs. Washington Plumbing Experts”)
Uses the same name with a different designator (“Rugged Coast Winery, Inc.” vs. “Rugged Coast Winery, LLC”)
Here are some additional guidelines to consider when naming your Washington business:
The name can’t imply that it’s organized for a purpose other than what’s permitted by the state.
You cannot include profanity.
You cannot use restricted words, such as “bank,” “trust,” or “cooperative,” without state approval.
How to search for an available business name in Washington State
There are a few ways to conduct a Washington business name search.
Conduct a name search with LegalZoom
LegalZoom makes it extremely easy to find an available business name. Our free business name check tool searches the CCFS for availability of your preferred business name.
Just type in the name in the search bar, select your entity type, and click “Check Availability.” The tool will comb the CCFS database to check if your search criteria matches any existing registered names in Washington. If it does, you’ll get a notification that the name is likely already taken. If your top choice is unavailable, try searching for variations of the name—keeping Washington’s business name distinguishability rules in mind—or completely different options.
Search the Washington Secretary of State's CCFS database
You can also use the CCFS database to check name availability. Here’s your step-by-step guide.
Step 1: Navigate to the Corporation Search. Visit the Corporations and Charities Filing System web page, then find the section titled “Corporation Search.” Note that even though the box says “Corporation Search,” using it will bring up information about all registered business entities in Washington.
Step 2: Search your business name. In the search bar, type in your desired business name. Click “Search.”
Step 3: Interpret the results. If the name (or variations of it) exists in the CCFS database, you’ll see a page of results. At this point, it’s important to determine if your search criteria is distinguishable from the names listed, keeping in mind Washington’s name distinguishability guidelines.
It’s also helpful to check the company’s status on the right-hand side of the results. If it’s active, you can’t use the name. If it’s terminated, administratively dissolved, voluntarily dissolved, or withdrawn, you may be able to use the name. In this case, reach out to the Corporations and Charities Division to determine if the name is available for use.
How to conduct a trademark search
State business name searches only look for reserved or registered names in Washington—they don’t look up trademarks. To ensure that your name doesn’t infringe on state or federal trademark protections, you can run a search. You have two options with LegalZoom:
Try LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. Need a quick and simple trademark search? Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool, which checks the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database for exact name matches. After entering your search criteria, you’ll either get a notification that the name is likely available or one that lists matching results, along with the status and class details. Feel free to search as many names as you’d like.
Dive deeper with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search service executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks, and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search in Washington
In addition to running a Washington business name search with the CCFS, you’ll want to conduct a couple of other searches to ensure that your business name is available before official launch.
USPTO trademark search
If you're comfortable navigating trademarks—or just curious—you can run a free search directly through the USPTO trademark database. This will help you identify potential trademark conflicts with businesses in other states who have protected their business nationally.
For example, Apple Inc. is famously protective of their brand, often sending cease-and-desist letters to many Washington businesses who use "apple" in their name.
Washington State trademark search
State trademarks are different than name reservation—they can include items such as a logo, tagline, business name, or other brand assets.
You can conduct a manual search through the Washington CCFS for trademarks registered at the state level.
Step 1: Visit the Trademark Search page. Head to the CCFS Trademark Search page, and select “Trademark Text.”
Step 2: Enter your search criteria. Type your business name in the search bar. You can choose from “contains,” “begins with,” or “exact match.” You may also want to perform an advanced search to filter by active trademark status. Click “Search.”
Step 3: Interpret the results. If the name you entered is available, the results will say “No Value Found.” However, if there are matches to your search criteria, they’ll be listed in the results, along with the following details: registration number, applicant/owner name, expiration date, status, and more.
Keep in mind that this is just a Washington trademark search, not a national trademark search. Running both types of searches provides a full look at if your desired business name is available at both levels.
Washington DBA search
If you want to apply for a trade name, or DBA, in the Evergreen State, you should conduct a Washington trade name search. Trade names are managed by the Washington Department of Revenue, which provides a portal through which you can check existing trade names in the state.
Step 1: Start your search. Visit the Department of Revenue’s Business Lookup portal. In the “Search By” section, ensure that “Trade name” is checked.
Step 2: Enter your search criteria. In the search bar, type in your desired trade name. Click “Search.”
Step 3: See if your name is available. The results page will either show trade names that match your search criteria or state that the trade name is not currently registered with the Department of Revenue. If there are names that match your search exactly, it’s best to come up with a different trade name.
While the state does note that Washington DBA registration does not protect the name from use by others, you’ll want to avoid customer confusion and maintain a separate brand identity by choosing a unique trade name.
If your trade name is available, then you can proceed to register the trade name in Washington State. You’ll apply for a trade name through your My DOR online account.
Domain name search & social media search
Your online presence is key to bringing in and retaining customers, but you want to ensure that everything from your website to your social accounts is consistent with your business name and brand.
Before you register with the Washington Secretary of State, run the following checks:
Look for your name on the internet. Run a broad search on popular search engines, like Google, Bing, and Yahoo, to confirm that your business name is available. This type of search isn’t confined by state lines; instead it lets you know if any popular businesses are already using your exact name. If so, it may be a good idea to choose a different one so your company doesn’t have to compete.
Check domain names. It’s important to have a website domain name that matches your business name (or trade name) as closely as possible. Search major domain name registrars, such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and Cloudflare, to see if your preferred domain name is available. If it is, purchase it as soon as possible to keep others from taking it.
Scan social media. On social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, search your business name to see if it’s available as a handle.
Set up a strong marketing foundation by ensuring that your business name is available on various online platforms. Name continuity provides a top-notch customer experience and helps solidify your brand identity.
What to do after a Washington business name lookup
A Washington State business name search is just the first step in the process of forming your next venture. Once this step is complete, it’s time to make things official:
Reserve your name. Not quite ready to register? You can reserve a business name for 180 days to hang onto it while you prepare to begin operations.
Register your business. Most business entities will need to formally register with the Washington Secretary of State before beginning operations. To do so, you can fill out and submit your paperwork online or by mail to the Secretary of State, or use LegalZoom’s formation service to start your Washington business with confidence.
Register a trade name in Washington State (also known as a DBA). Filing a DBA in Washington State takes place with the Department of Revenue. Create or log into your My DOR account to apply for a trade name.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork and get your business on the right track.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about an existing Washington business
There are several reasons why you may need to look up information about an existing business in Washington. Here are a few ways to find out more about a business registered in the state.
Search with an employer identification number (EIN)
If you have a company’s EIN—their federal employer identification number issued by the IRS—you can use it to look up their credit or financial information. However, searching a business’s EIN isn’t possible through Washington State records. Instead, you’ll need to go with one of the following methods:
Use a third-party service. Data and analytics companies, such as Dun & Bradstreet, may be able to provide information about a specific business that has an EIN, usually for a fee.
Perform a search with credit bureaus. Gather credit, financial, and legal details about a business, with options like the Experian Business Credit Report.
These types of searches can give you peace of mind when you’re considering investing in or partnering with a Washington company.
Contact the registered agent
If you need to send legal documents to a company or are seeking information that’s not publicly available, you can try contacting the business’ registered agent. Every formal business entity in Washington is required to maintain a registered agent, who serves as the business’ legal point of contact.
Step 1: Find the agent. On the Washington CCFS web page, type in the business name under the “Corporation Search” section. Click “Search.” Click on the correct business listed on the results page. On the business’ information page, the registered agent and address will be listed.
Step 2: Contact the agent. Reach out to the agent at their mailing or street address listed on the business’ information page.
Frequently asked questions
Is there a fee to search for a Washington business name?
No. Both the Washington Secretary of State's CCFS search and LegalZoom's Washington business name check tool are free to use.
What is the difference between the CCFS entity search and the DOR trade name search in Washington?
The Secretary of State CCFS search covers registered business entities (e.g., LLCs, corporations, LPs, nonprofits). The Department of Revenue Business Lookup covers trade names (DBAs), business licenses, and other information. If you're registering a business, perform a Washington company name search through CCFS. If you want to look up and register a trade name, use the Department of Revenue’s Business Lookup tool.
What if my desired Washington business name is already taken?
If your preferred name is already registered or reserved in Washington, you’ll need to come up with a different business name. Consider replacing certain words, adding geographic modifiers, or choosing a different name entirely.
Can I search for a Washington LLC by owner name?
Yes, you can conduct a Washington LLC name search by looking up the owner’s name. Here’s how to do it:
Navigate to the CCFS web page.
At the bottom right, click “Advanced Search.” Then, select “Governor.”
Type in the LLC owner’s name in the search box.
You can also perform a Washington State LLC name search on the Department of Revenue’s Business Lookup portal. Make sure that the “Owners/Officers” option is checked, then type in the LLC owner’s first and/or last name in the search bars. Click “Search.”
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