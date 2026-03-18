Free Maine Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against business records in the state of Maine.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Great help
"Five stars! Setting up the legal side of a new business can be overwhelming, but LegalZoom made filing my DBA completely painless. As I was getting No Stressing Me off the ground, I needed a service I could trust to handle the details right the first time. Their step-by-step guidance was clear, the pricing was transparent, and the turnaround time was surprisingly fast. They gave me total peace of mind so I could focus on designing and building my brand. I will absolutely use them again for future business needs."
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
Showing selected reviews
Find a name, launch your dream
A great name is the foundation for your marketing, legal structure, and online presence. This guide will help make the process of selecting a legally compliant and commercially viable business name as smooth and fast as possible, so you can focus on launching your dream company.
Find a name, launch your dream
A great name is the foundation for your marketing, legal structure, and online presence. This guide will help make the process of selecting a legally compliant and commercially viable business name as smooth and fast as possible, so you can focus on launching your dream company.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that is memorable, relevant, and easy to remember. Identify several options, as your first choice may be taken or too similar to an existing name. A strong name should be available across state registration records, federal trademark records, and domain name databases.
Register your name with the Maine Secretary of State by filing the appropriate formation document. Once your filing is reviewed and accepted, the name is officially registered for your use in Maine, and its status is made public in the state’s database.
Registering your name in Maine only grants protection within the state's borders. For comprehensive, nationwide protection of your brand, consider a trademark. This step can help prevent others from using similar marks and provides you with essential legal recourse.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to conduct a business name check in Maine
A business name search allows you to verify if a name appears to be available for registration and determine the current status and key details of an existing company in the state.
How to conduct a business name check in Maine
A business name search allows you to verify if a name appears to be available for registration and determine the current status and key details of an existing company in the state.
Key takeaways
The Maine Secretary of State operates a business search tool online through its Bureau of Corporations, Elections, and Commissions. This tool allows you to enter your preferred business name, or parts of your desired business name, and search it against existing registered names and trademarks in the state’s database.
You can also use LegalZoom’s free business name search tool to check name availability against other Maine businesses.
A name search won’t guarantee that your business name is available, but it can give you an idea of what names are already taken and what trademarks exist that may pose a potential problem for your business name, slogan, or logo.
You should use this information to brainstorm a business name and identity that feels distinct from existing businesses in order to lower your risk of having your formation documents rejected.
Why conduct a Maine business name search?
A business entity search is an essential part of forming your business as it helps you ensure your desired business name isn’t already being used by another Maine business.
If your name is the same—or very similar—to a business already registered with the Maine Secretary of State’s office, the state could reject your formation documents and force you to come up with a different name before you can move forward. This doesn’t just cost you valuable time, but also money, since you’ll need to file your formation documents and pay the filing fee again.
Example: If “Maine Events” is already being used by an existing business, you can pivot to a similar name like “Pine Tree State Events” to ensure your name is distinguishable in the eyes of the state.
Who needs to conduct a business name search in Maine?
All businesses registering to operate in Maine should do a name search to check availability against state records. Additionally, you’ll want to make sure your desired business name adheres to state naming requirements for different entity types:
Limited liability companies (LLCs): Maine LLCs must use a designator such as “LLC” or “L.L.C.” in their name.
Corporations. Maine corporations must use the word “company” or a designator such as “corporation,” “corp.,” or “Inc.”
Limited partnerships. Limited partnerships in Maine must use a designator like “Limited Partnership” or “LP” within their name.
Nonprofits. Like for-profit corporations, nonprofits must follow naming guidelines and must register with the state to qualify for nonprofit tax incentives.
Sole proprietorships and general partnerships in Maine file formation paperwork with their municipal clerk, not the Secretary of State’s office. If you own one of these business types and want to do business under a name other than your legal name, you can register a trade name (also known as a “DBA” or “doing business as”) at the municipal level.
Corporations and LLCs may also register a trade name, however the trade name must also be distinguishable from other existing business names registered with the Secretary of State.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to conduct a Maine business name search with LegalZoom
Our free Business Name Check tool searches the Maine Secretary of State database to check the availability of your preferred name. Enter the name you wish to use and our tool will instantly check it against existing business names in the state. It’s free to use and gives you a preliminary idea of the availability of your name, but you should also do your own research to check for similar names.
How to conduct a trademark search
LegalZoom makes it easy to conduct a trademark search for your preferred business name. You have two options:
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search checks the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database for names matching your search terms. You can browse the status and class details of each matching result, and with it, you can search as many names as you want.
Dig deeper with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. The Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to do a business name search in Maine
Once you’ve done your business name check, you may want to take the following additional steps before moving forward with your chosen name.
USPTO trademark search
A business name search can only tell you if your name is available in the state of Maine. But there may be instances where you want to expand your search beyond state lines.
For example, if you think you may wish to expand your business into another state in the future, it’s a good idea to choose a name that isn’t already taken elsewhere. You wouldn’t want to establish a loyal brand following under one name, only to discover that you’re prohibited from using that name in another state.
Additionally, trademark searches let you check the availability of:
Business logo(s)
Taglines
Brand-specific symbols
When you conduct your Maine business search through the Secretary of State, the results will include trademarks registered within the state of Maine. But a trademark search with the USPTO can help you identify names, logos, and branding symbols already in use and trademarked nationally. You can perform your search on the Trademark Center database or use LegalZoom’s trademark search tool.
Domain name search & social media search
When choosing a business name, you’ll also want to consider how you’re going to build an online presence for your company and how your desired name fits within that overall marketing plan.
Here are a few things you should consider:
Check domain availability. Domain websites like GoDaddy will let you check if your desired name (or a variation) is available as a top-level domain, such as .com or .net.
Use search engines. You should do a basic search on Google or Bing to look for existing business names that are the same or similar to yours.
Check social media. Search Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for businesses that have similar names to yours to make sure you can build your desired social media presence.
If your business name is available across platforms, reserve the domain name and create social media accounts. This helps to ensure brand continuity and prevent potential confusion with competitors.
What to do after a Maine business name search
The next steps you take after completing your name search will depend on where you are in the business formation process. Here are a few moves you can consider.
File your formation documents: If you’re ready to establish your business, you can file your formation documents by mail with the Secretary of State’s office. Or, you can use LegalZoom to help form your business and let us take care of the details.
Reserve your name. If you’re not ready to file your formation paperwork, you can also pay to reserve your business name for a period of up to 120 days. The fee to reserve a name is $20 and name reservations cannot be renewed past the 120 mark.
Register trademarks. LegalZoom’s trademark registration service is the #1 trademark filer by volume with the USPTO.
Register a DBA. LegalZoom’s DBA filing service can handle the paperwork if you decide to do business under a trade name in Maine.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about a Maine business
Your business search on the Maine Secretary of State’s website allows you to see certain key details about existing businesses, including the entity’s filing date, status, and physical office location. But if you need additional information, you can take these steps to get it:
Search with an employer identification number (EIN)
Searching for a company using their EIN can be particularly helpful if you’re looking for financial or credit information.
Third-party services. Companies like Dun & Bradstreet allow you to search for a company using its EIN.
Credit bureaus. You can research and identify companies using their EINs through credit bureaus. For example, an Experian Business Credit Report allows you to check a company’s financial and legal standing before partnering with them or using their services.
Both of these options enable you to learn more about a business’ credit, financial, and legal standing before perhaps partnering with or investing with them.
Search with a registered agent
Registered agents are the legal point of contact for all businesses in Maine and receive communications on behalf of the business. Their contact information is part of the public record and you can find it in the business search results.
Reach out to the registered agent if you need to formally serve legal documents or obtain contact information that is not otherwise publicly disclosed by the state.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
Does conducting a Maine business search guarantee my name is available?
No, just because you don’t find your chosen business name in the state’s online records it doesn’t guarantee your name will be accepted. The Maine Secretary of State’s office is the only authority that can determine whether your name is unique enough and whether it meets the state's requirements. If the state feels that your name is too similar to an existing Maine business, it could reject your application. The more unique your name is, the lower your risk of rejection.
What do I do if my name is already taken by another business?
If your name is already being used by another business in Maine, you should choose a different name that is more distinct. If you try to register with a name that is very similar to an existing business, there is a good chance your formation documents could be rejected by the state.
Does completing the name check reserve my name?
No, a name check is only a comparison tool. But if you find your desired name isn’t already taken, you can reserve it for up to 120 days by filing an Application for Reservation of Name with the state and paying a $20 filing fee.
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.