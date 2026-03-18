Free New Jersey Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to see if your business name is available according to state records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Great help
"Five stars! Setting up the legal side of a new business can be overwhelming, but LegalZoom made filing my DBA completely painless. As I was getting No Stressing Me off the ground, I needed a service I could trust to handle the details right the first time. Their step-by-step guidance was clear, the pricing was transparent, and the turnaround time was surprisingly fast. They gave me total peace of mind so I could focus on designing and building my brand. I will absolutely use them again for future business needs."
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
Setting up a successful business starts with selecting the perfect name. This guide teaches you how to check if a business name is taken in New Jersey—and what to do next.
Find a name, launch your dream
Setting up a successful business starts with selecting the perfect name. This guide teaches you how to check if a business name is taken in New Jersey—and what to do next.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that’s unique, easy to remember, and clearly conveys your particular goods or services.
Register your business with the Department of the Treasury, Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services to secure your name.
Registration only protects your name within state borders. For comprehensive protection, consider a trademark.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a New Jersey Business Name Search
A business entity search helps you determine if your desired name is available for use. You can also use New Jersey’s business records search to find information on existing companies.
How to Conduct a New Jersey Business Name Search
A business entity search helps you determine if your desired name is available for use. You can also use New Jersey’s business records search to find information on existing companies.
Key takeaways
A New Jersey name availability search is the first step in launching your business. You’ll confirm availability before filing formation documents.
New Jersey businesses submit formation paperwork to the Department of the Treasury, Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services.
If your name isn’t distinguishable from others reserved or in use in New Jersey, DORES may reject your filing.
Conduct a thorough search before you file business formation documents to reduce the risk of rejection.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more business names and registration in New Jersey.
Why conduct a New Jersey business search?
If you want to streamline the business formation process in New Jersey, you’ll want to conduct a New Jersey business name search before getting your paperwork ready. This type of search minimizes the risk of DORES rejecting your application, as you’ve already done your due diligence in terms of business name availability in New Jersey.
If you don’t confirm that your desired name is available, and it’s too similar to another business name already reserved or registered, DORES may reject your filing. If this happens, you may need to resubmit your paperwork and pay the filing fee again. This is why it’s crucial to perform a quick name availability check before you file—to save time and money.
All entities that register with DORES actually have a business name check as the first step in the formal filing process. That being said, it’s still a good idea to conduct a preliminary name search before you’re ready to file.
Who needs to conduct a New Jersey business name search?
If you plan on operating a business in The Garden State, you should conduct a New Jersey business search to ensure that your desired name is available for use. These entities should run a name check search:
Limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations. These entities need to choose a unique name, and they must also include specific designators, such as “LLC” or “Inc.” when registering with DORES.
Nonprofit corporations. Nonprofits must register with DORES and follow naming guidelines to qualify for tax incentives.
Limited partnerships (LPs) and limited liability partnerships (LLPs). LPs and LLPs must also abide by New Jersey naming guidelines and availability rules, then register with DORES.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships do not register with DORES, as they’re not formally recognized entities. That said, if general partnerships and sole proprietors would like to operate under a name different from their legal names, they can apply for a trade name with the county clerk in each location where their business operates.
For instance, if you operate your sole proprietorship in Newark, you can apply for a trade name with the Essex County clerk’s office. Trade names do not necessarily need to be distinguishable from registered names in New Jersey, as they’re local only.
You can check detailed requirements for your business entity type by searching the New Jersey Statutes. Read more about each of these business types below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
What makes a name “distinguishable” in New Jersey?
Like many other states, New Jersey requires that business names are distinguishable from others that are reserved or registered in the state. But “distinguishable” has different meanings depending on the state in which you’re forming your company. In New Jersey, the following do not make a name distinguishable:
Using different entity designators (e.g., “Atlantic Consulting LLC” vs. “Atlantic Consulting Inc.”)
Adding capitalization or punctuation (e.g., “A.B.C. Plumbing” vs. “ABC Plumbing”)
Changing a word to its plural or singular form (e.g., “Andy’s Car Service” vs. “Andy’s Car Services”)
Adding an article (e.g., “The Garden State Gardeners” vs. “Garden State Gardeners”)
Misspelling a word (e.g., “Art 4 Kids” vs. “Art 4 Kidz”)
You’ll also need to follow other New Jersey business naming guidelines:
Add the right business entity designator, such as “LLC,” “Inc,” “Corp,” “LP,” etc.
Do not include profanity in the name.
Do not use restricted words, such as “bank,” “mail,” or “e-com,” unless you have approval.
Example: If “Hudson Coworking, Ltd.” is taken, differentiate your business with a distinctive name, like “Hudson Coorperative Workspaces, LLC.” If available, you can apply for a DBA to simplify your name down to something like "Hudson Cowork."
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
Conduct a preliminary search of registered names in the New Jersey DORES database with LegalZoom. Our free business name check tool sifts through existing names in the state’s records so you don’t have to. All you have to do is enter your search criteria (business name and entity type), then let the tool work its magic. The results will show whether your name appears to be available.
If your preferred business name is already in use, you’ll need to choose something else. Simply enter variations of your preferred name or search your backup options. With LegalZoom’s free tool, you have unlimited searches at your fingertips.
How to use the official New Jersey business name search tool
Another method for your New Jersey business name lookup is using the DORES business name availability portal. Here’s how to do it.
Step 1: Visit the Business Name Availability portal. Head to the DORES Business Name Availability page to start your search.
Step 2: Enter your search terms. In the search bar, type in the business name you’d like to look up. Click “Search.”
Step 3: Interpret the results. If the name is unavailable, a red box will appear that says “Not Available” and provides context, including similar business names found in the database. If the name is available, a green box appears noting that your search criteria is available.
Step 4: Continue searching if needed. If the tool shows that your first name is already taken by an existing business, keep searching until one is available.
How to conduct a trademark search
Just because your business name is available for registration in New Jersey doesn’t necessarily mean that it doesn’t infringe on a state or national trademark. That’s why it’s important to conduct both types of searches to ensure that you can use the name without infringing on someone else’s legal rights to it.
Conduct a trademark search with LegalZoom using either of the following methods:
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search makes it easy to search the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database. The tool looks for names that match your search criteria exactly and will show you whether the name is available to register or if it’s already registered as a trademark. In this case, the tool also provides status and class details. You can search as many names as you’d like!
Find out more with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other searches to run before registering a New Jersey business name
While a New Jersey business entity search is a great first step in the process to launching your company, there are a few other searches you should run to ensure that all your bases are covered.
USPTO trademark search
Individuals and businesses can file for trademarks at the national level to enhance protections of their business name and other brand assets, such as taglines, logos, and brand-specific symbols.
To ensure that your New Jersey business name doesn’t infringe on a federal trademark, conduct a search of the USPTO’s trademark database. You’ll also have the option to look up both federal and state trademarks and common law with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search.
If your search results yield an overlap with an existing or pending federal trademark, someone else has rights to the name. Continue searching variations of the name—or completely different names—to find one that’s available.
Domain name search & social media search
Your brand’s identity relies on its digital presence—and that includes social media accounts and domain names. To market effectively and reach a wider audience, it’s a good idea to have not only an online presence but one that’s consistent across all touchpoints.
So, before you register with DORES, do a quick online search to ensure that your business name is available:
Search the web. Standing apart from competitors is more important than ever, and one way to do that is to make sure that your business name isn’t too similar to existing ones in top internet search results. Conduct a New Jersey company name search on Google, Yahoo, and other popular search engines to see if any exact or similar matches pop up.
Check domain name availability. A website requires a domain name, and you’ll want to ensure that yours can match your business name as closely as possible. Check domain name availability on sites such as Bluehost and GoDaddy. If your preferred domain name is available, purchase it as soon as possible to keep others from snagging it.
Take a look on social media. With 57% of consumers discovering brands on social media, it makes sense to market your business on these accounts. See if your business name is available as a potential social media handle on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
This three-pronged approach to ensuring that your business name is available helps to create a consistent customer experience. After all, if your website domain name and social media accounts match your business name, customers are more likely to trust you and not confuse your company with another.
What to do after a New Jersey entity search
Now that you’ve established that your business name is available through all possible avenues, get ready to launch your new company:
Register your business with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES). LegalZoom can help you start your New Jersey business with confidence with a seamless filing process that takes just minutes on your end. Alternatively, you can submit formation paperwork online through DORES.
Reserve your name. If you’re not quite ready to register but don’t want someone taking your name, you can reserve your business name for six months by applying through DORES’ Business Charter Amendments Service.
Apply for an alternate name, a DBA, or a county trade name in New Jersey. If you have a corporation, LLC, LP, or LLP and want to operate under a different name, you can apply for an alternate name through DORES. The equivalent of this for sole proprietorships and general partnerships is called a trade name, and these are registered at the county level.
Foreign businesses who want to operate in New Jersey but whose business name is already taken can register for a “doing business as” (DBA) name.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork and get your business on the right track.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about a New Jersey business
Need information about an existing business in New Jersey? Depending on the details you’re looking for, you may find these options helpful.
Search with an employer identification number (EIN)
A glimpse into a company’s financials can be helpful before investing in or partnering with them long-term. Businesses that have EINs, a federal employer identification number issued by the IRS, are easier to find this type of information. While searching the business’ EIN might seem like a reasonable first step, New Jersey doesn’t have a central database of this data, so you’ll have to choose another method:
Rely on a third-party service. If the business you’re looking into has an EIN, you can request information through companies like Dun & Bradstreet. These services typically charge a fee.
Search credit bureaus. Credit reporting bureaus can provide details on a business’ credit history. For example, an Experian Business Credit Report allows you to check up on a company’s legal and financial standing.
Contact the registered agent
Registered agents are required for every New Jersey business entity (other than general partnerships and sole proprietorships). This is a person or company serving as a liaison between the business and the state. They accept important documents, such as legal notices, on behalf of the business.
Unlike many other states, DORES doesn’t make detailed business information readily accessible through its New Jersey business records search. You’ll need to request a Business Entity Status Report to find registered agent information. If you’d like to contact a business’ registered agent, here’s what to do.
Step 1: Find the company. Make sure you’re on the Business Entity Status Report page. To start, select the search type, then click “Continue.” Then, run a New Jersey corporate name search by typing in the company’s name in the search bar. Click “Continue.” Find the company in the list of results.
Step 2: Order a status report. Next to the business name, check the box for “Order Status Report.” Click “Continue.” On the next page, select “Add to Cart” (you’re adding the business’ status report to your cart). Check that the order details are correct, and pay for the status report.
Step 3: Contact the agent. Once you have the status report, you can check the business’ information, including its registered agent’s name and address. Then, reach out to the registered agent.
Contacting a registered agent is typically done when you need to deliver legal documents to a company.
Frequently asked questions
Is a New Jersey business name search free?
Yes, a New Jersey business name search is free, whether you’re searching on the New Jersey DORES Business Name Availability portal or using LegalZoom’s business name check tool.
Can I use a DBA for my New Jersey LLC?
In New Jersey, DBA names are exclusively for foreign (out-of-state) businesses that cannot use their home-state formation name in New Jersey. Domestic New Jersey businesses that want to operate under a different public-facing name must apply for New Jersey alternate name registration, which is like a DBA but reserved for domestic businesses.
Even if you’re using an alternate name, it’s still important to conduct a New Jersey LLC name availability check to confirm that your alternate name doesn’t overlap too closely with a registered name. This can help to avoid customer confusion.
How long does a New Jersey name reservation last?
A New Jersey business name reservation lasts for six months. Keep in mind, though, that if you want to register your business under that name before the six months are up, you must file a paper application. To be able to register online through DORES, you’ll need to wait until the six-month period is up.
Can I use my home-state business name when registering in New Jersey?
Yes, if your home-state business name is available in New Jersey, then you can use it when you register as a foreign business. However, if your home-state name is not available for registration, you’ll need to apply for a DBA name. In this case, conduct a New Jersey DBA search to help confirm that your DBA is distinguishable from registered business names in the state.
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