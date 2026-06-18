How to Dissolve a Business in Alaska: A 2026 Guide

How to Dissolve a Business in Alaska: A Complete Guide

Closing an Alaska business involves more than just ceasing operations. You’ll need to file paperwork with the Alaska Division of Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing (CBPL) to formally remove your business from the state’s records.

If you don’t dissolve your business properly, you could face fines or legal liability. This guide walks you through the process from start to finish.

Quick answers before you start

Can you dissolve your Alaska business without a lawyer?

Yes. Most straightforward, solvent LLC and corporation closures can be handled without an attorney if ownership is clear, there are no disputes, and debts are manageable. Complex situations (such as insolvency, lawsuits, or disputed ownership) call for legal counsel.

Can LegalZoom help with the process?

Yes, for the state filing portion. LegalZoom’s dissolution services can help identify the correct Alaska form for your entity type, prepare and submit the paperwork, and track filing status. You still handle internal approvals, debt resolution, tax filings, and license cancellations.

What are the minimum required steps to legally dissolve in Alaska?

Get internal approval Wind up business affairs and notify creditors File the correct Articles of Dissolution (plus a Certificate of Election to Dissolve if you’re a corporation) with the CBPL Confirm the status changes to “Voluntarily Dissolved” Tax account closure, license cancellation, and final returns are additional steps required for a full shutdown.

What is business dissolution?

Business dissolution is the formal legal process of ending a business entity’s existence with the state. It is not the same as closing its doors, stopping sales, or just walking away.

That matters because an active Alaska entity still owes biennial reports, still needs a registered agent, and can still receive compliance notices, even if you haven’t done business in years. Formal dissolution ends those ongoing obligations.

Why properly dissolving in Alaska matters

Ongoing state obligations don’t stop automatically

Alaska requires most entities, including LLCs, for-profit corporations, professional corporations, and limited liability partnerships, to file a biennial report every two years. If your business is not formally dissolved, those reports keep coming due. You must also maintain a registered agent until your business is dissolved.

Failure to stay in compliance can lead to fines or liability exposure.

Voluntary dissolution vs. administrative dissolution

Voluntary dissolution is the dissolution of the business on purpose by the members, managers, shareholders, or organizers. It is initiated by the business itself. Administrative dissolution occurs when the state forcibly dissolves your entity for noncompliance, typically due to missed biennial reports or a lapsed registered agent.

These aren’t the same thing. Administrative dissolution can leave unresolved liabilities, create confusion about whether the entity can still be sued, and complicate any future business you want to start.

Personal liability exposure from improper wind-up

The liability protection your LLC or corporation provides isn’t absolute. If you distribute assets to members or shareholders before creditors are paid, you may face personal liability for those improper distributions, a risk known as piercing the corporate veil. Alaska's LLC dissolution statutes and corporate dissolution statutes set out the proper order of operations. Following them is what protects you.

How to dissolve a business in Alaska—Step-by-step

Step 1: Get internal approval to dissolve

LLC members and managers approve dissolution per the operating agreement. If the operating agreement doesn’t specify terms of dissolution, Alaska’s default LLC rules require all members to agree to dissolution in writing. Dissolution of a corporation requires a vote of a majority of shareholders (or 50% of voting power).

Document the decision and have all relevant parties acknowledge the decision in writing before you file anything. Undocumented approvals can be challenged later.

Step 2: Wind up business affairs

“Winding up” means finishing open business before dissolution: collecting money owed, notifying creditors, paying debts, canceling contracts and leases, stopping ongoing business activity, and preparing to distribute what’s left. This step can take weeks to months, as all creditors must be notified and business activities must end before filing.

It’s important to take care of things in the proper order: