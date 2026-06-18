How to Dissolve a Business in Alaska: A 2026 Guide

How to Dissolve a Business in Alaska: A Complete Guide
Closing an Alaska business involves more than just ceasing operations. You’ll need to file paperwork with the Alaska Division of Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing (CBPL) to formally remove your business from the state’s records.
If you don’t dissolve your business properly, you could face fines or legal liability. This guide walks you through the process from start to finish.
Quick answers before you start
Can you dissolve your Alaska business without a lawyer?
Yes. Most straightforward, solvent LLC and corporation closures can be handled without an attorney if ownership is clear, there are no disputes, and debts are manageable. Complex situations (such as insolvency, lawsuits, or disputed ownership) call for legal counsel.
Can LegalZoom help with the process?
Yes, for the state filing portion. LegalZoom’s dissolution services can help identify the correct Alaska form for your entity type, prepare and submit the paperwork, and track filing status. You still handle internal approvals, debt resolution, tax filings, and license cancellations.
What are the minimum required steps to legally dissolve in Alaska?
- Get internal approval
- Wind up business affairs and notify creditors
- File the correct Articles of Dissolution (plus a Certificate of Election to Dissolve if you’re a corporation) with the CBPL
- Confirm the status changes to “Voluntarily Dissolved”
- Tax account closure, license cancellation, and final returns are additional steps required for a full shutdown.
What is business dissolution?
Business dissolution is the formal legal process of ending a business entity’s existence with the state. It is not the same as closing its doors, stopping sales, or just walking away.
That matters because an active Alaska entity still owes biennial reports, still needs a registered agent, and can still receive compliance notices, even if you haven’t done business in years. Formal dissolution ends those ongoing obligations.
Why properly dissolving in Alaska matters
Ongoing state obligations don’t stop automatically
Alaska requires most entities, including LLCs, for-profit corporations, professional corporations, and limited liability partnerships, to file a biennial report every two years. If your business is not formally dissolved, those reports keep coming due. You must also maintain a registered agent until your business is dissolved.
Failure to stay in compliance can lead to fines or liability exposure.
Voluntary dissolution vs. administrative dissolution
Voluntary dissolution is the dissolution of the business on purpose by the members, managers, shareholders, or organizers. It is initiated by the business itself. Administrative dissolution occurs when the state forcibly dissolves your entity for noncompliance, typically due to missed biennial reports or a lapsed registered agent.
These aren’t the same thing. Administrative dissolution can leave unresolved liabilities, create confusion about whether the entity can still be sued, and complicate any future business you want to start.
Personal liability exposure from improper wind-up
The liability protection your LLC or corporation provides isn’t absolute. If you distribute assets to members or shareholders before creditors are paid, you may face personal liability for those improper distributions, a risk known as piercing the corporate veil. Alaska's LLC dissolution statutes and corporate dissolution statutes set out the proper order of operations. Following them is what protects you.
How to dissolve a business in Alaska—Step-by-step
Step 1: Get internal approval to dissolve
LLC members and managers approve dissolution per the operating agreement. If the operating agreement doesn’t specify terms of dissolution, Alaska’s default LLC rules require all members to agree to dissolution in writing. Dissolution of a corporation requires a vote of a majority of shareholders (or 50% of voting power).
Document the decision and have all relevant parties acknowledge the decision in writing before you file anything. Undocumented approvals can be challenged later.
Step 2: Wind up business affairs
“Winding up” means finishing open business before dissolution: collecting money owed, notifying creditors, paying debts, canceling contracts and leases, stopping ongoing business activity, and preparing to distribute what’s left. This step can take weeks to months, as all creditors must be notified and business activities must end before filing.
It’s important to take care of things in the proper order:
- Notify known creditors and claimants. This includes lenders, vendors with open or unpaid contracts, employees, and more.
- Pay creditors and resolve known claims. Failing to do this step before distribution can allow creditors or claimants to seek personal legal action against distribution recipients to resolve the debts.
- Distribute remaining assets. Only after resolving all debts should distributions of remaining assets be made.
IMPORTANT: Distributing assets before satisfying debts can trigger clawback disputes, allegations of fraudulent transfers, and personal repayment obligations for members or officers.
Step 3: File the correct Alaska dissolution form
This is where the process splits by entity type. Alaska does not offer online filing or expedited processing for dissolution documents. You can submit by mail, fax, or in person. If your closure is straightforward, you may be able to DIY your dissolution or work with a dissolution service like LegalZoom.
- Domestic LLC: File (Form 08-490) Articles of Dissolution and pay the $25 fee. The form must be signed by a member or manager on record or an attorney-in-fact. The LLC must be in good standing with all biennial reports filed before the CBPL will accept the dissolution.
- Domestic business corporation: This is a two-step process. First, file (Form 08-406) Certificate of Election to Dissolve with its fee of $10. Then file the (Form 08-407) Articles of Dissolution with a fee of $15. You can submit both together or file the Certificate of Election first and follow with the Articles of Dissolution within two years. If you don’t complete Part 2 within two years, Alaska can involuntarily dissolve the corporation.
- Domestic nonprofit corporation: File (Form 08-444) Resolution to Dissolve together with or before (Form 08-445) Articles of Dissolution. The resolution fee is $10, and the articles fee is $15.
Mail dissolution forms to:
The State of Alaska
Corporations Section
Juneau, AK 99811-0806
State processing for complete, correct filings is approximately 10–15 business days.
Step 4: Confirm state acceptance and entity status change
After submitting the form, confirm the Alaska Division has accepted the filing, and your entity’s status shows “Voluntarily Dissolved” in the state’s records.
After you’ve mailed the dissolution documents, check your status through the CBPL’s Search Corporations Database. You can look up your business by entity number or name.
Don’t stop paying your registered agent or quit your compliance obligations until you’ve confirmed acceptance. A gap between filing and acceptance can leave you noncompliant if something is rejected or returned.
Step 5: Close tax accounts and file final returns
Alaska has no statewide sales tax, no personal income tax, and no requirement for a tax clearance certificate for dissolution. But, there’s still tax work to do.
- Final Alaska corporate income tax (if applicable). C corporations and certain S corporations file Form 6000 with the Alaska Department of Revenue, Tax Division, marked “final.” Mail to P.O. Box 110420, Juneau, AK 99811-0420.
- Unemployment insurance. If you ever had employees, close your account with the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
- Local tax accounts. Many Alaska municipalities (Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, and most Southeast boroughs) have local sales taxes and separate licensing. Each locality where you have a business license or tax permit.
- Industry-specific taxes. Fisheries, alcohol, fuel, and tobacco businesses have their own closure obligations.
On the federal side, file your final tax returns by marking the "Final return" box on your normal tax document. File final Form 941 or 944 plus final W-2s and 1099s.
After filing your final returns, close the IRS business account by mailing a written request with the EIN, legal name, address, and reason for closure to:
Internal Revenue Service
Cincinnati, OH 45999
The EIN will then be permanently retired but never reissued.
Step 6: Cancel licenses, permits, and other registrations
Filing for dissolution does not automatically cancel your Alaska state business license, local permits, professional licenses, or industry registrations. Each is a separate compliance track.
To cancel your Alaska state business license, submit (Form 08-4732) Business License: Request to Cancel or Inactivate. It has no fee, and online filing isn’t available, so you must submit by mail or fax. Processing takes about 10–15 business days from March through September, but could be longer during the busy renewal season October–February.
You’ll also want to cancel local business licenses with your municipality, professional licenses through the relevant board, industry-specific permits, and your registered agent service (if applicable).
Step 7: Retain business records
Keep the following for at least seven years:
- Dissolution filings
- Final federal and state returns
- Payroll records, final W-2s, and 1099s
- Bank statements and merchant account records
- Contracts and lease termination confirmations
- Proof of creditor notices and debt settlements
- Member of shareholder dissolution appeals
Store the state-stamped articles of dissolution permanently. These are your proof of proper closure.
Alaska-specific dissolution requirements by entity type
|Entity type
|Correct Alaska form(s)
|Filing fee
|Approval requirement
|Domestic LLC
|Form 08-490
Articles of Dissolution
|$25
|Unanimous member/manager approval per operating agreement
|Domestic business corporation
|Form 08-406
Certificate of Election to Dissolve + Form 08-407
Articles of Dissolution
|$10 + $15 = $25
|Majority shareholder vote or written consent, or board approval
|Domestic professional corporation
|Form 08-430
Certificate of Election to Dissolve + Form 08-431
Articles of Dissolution
|$10 + $15 = $25
|Majority shareholder vote or written consent, or board approval
|Domestic nonprofit
|Form 08-444
Resolution to Dissolve + Form 08-445
Articles of Dissolution
|$10 + Part 2 filing fee
|Board resolution plus, if there are voting members, a majority vote of members present or represented
|Cooperative
|Form 08-466
Statement of Intent to Dissolve + Form 08-467
Articles of Dissolution
|$10 + Part 2 filing fee
|Adopted member resolution, reporting the required member or shareholder vote
|Foreign LLC
|Form 08-502
Certificate of Cancellation
|$25
|Home-state requirements plus Alaska good standing
|Foreign business corporation
|Form 08-418
Certificate of Withdrawal
|$25
|Alaska good standing (current biennial reports/taxes) plus home-state authorization
|Entity type
|Correct Alaska form(s)
|Filing fee
|Approval requirement
|Domestic LLC
|Form 08-490
Articles of Dissolution
|$25
|Unanimous member/manager approval per operating agreement
|Domestic business corporation
|Form 08-406
Certificate of Election to Dissolve + Form 08-407
Articles of Dissolution
|$10 + $15 = $25
|Majority shareholder vote or written consent, or board approval
|Domestic professional corporation
|Form 08-430
Certificate of Election to Dissolve + Form 08-431
Articles of Dissolution
|$10 + $15 = $25
|Majority shareholder vote or written consent, or board approval
|Domestic nonprofit
|Form 08-444
Resolution to Dissolve + Form 08-445
Articles of Dissolution
|$10 + Part 2 filing fee
|Board resolution plus, if there are voting members, a majority vote of members present or represented
|Cooperative
|Form 08-466
Statement of Intent to Dissolve + Form 08-467
Articles of Dissolution
|$10 + Part 2 filing fee
|Adopted member resolution, reporting the required member or shareholder vote
|Foreign LLC
|Form 08-502
Certificate of Cancellation
|$25
|Home-state requirements plus Alaska good standing
|Foreign business corporation
|Form 08-418
Certificate of Withdrawal
|$25
|Alaska good standing (current biennial reports/taxes) plus home-state authorization
How LegalZoom can help
If your Alaska business closure is straightforward, the filing portion doesn’t need to be your biggest worry. LegalZoom can help with the administrative and filing side.
Our Standard Dissolution service is a structured DIY process where you do all of the prep, and we make sure you don’t miss any filing steps. For a hands-on approach, our Business Dissolution Manager pairs you with a dedicated partner throughout the dissolution process. We’ll help you assess your business’ situation and make a game plan to dissolve, whether that means resolving compliance issues or simply checking all the boxes.
If your business has disputed ownership, unpaid taxes, pending lawsuits, or complex asset distributions, consult an Alaska business attorney before filing.
FAQs about dissolution in Alaska
What happens if I just stop operating my Alaska business without formally dissolving it?
Your business stays legally active on Alaska’s records. You continue to owe biennial reports every two years, registered agent fees, and you may receive compliance notices. Miss enough filings, and the state can administratively dissolve your entity, which is not the same as a clean voluntary closure and can leave unresolved liability exposure.
How long does it take to dissolve a business in Alaska?
The internal steps (approval, wind-up, and preparing the filing) typically take two to eight weeks, depending on complexity. Standard state processing for a complete, correct filing is about 10–15 business days after the Alaska Division receives it, plus return mailing. Tax account closures and license cancellations can add several more weeks. Alaska does not offer expedited processing for dissolution filings.
Do I need a tax clearance certificate to dissolve my Alaska LLC or corporation?
No. Alaska does not require a tax clearance certificate before they will accept a dissolution filing. “No tax clearance required” is not the same as “no tax work required,” though. You still need to file final federal tax returns, file a final Alaska corporate income tax return if applicable, close your Alaska unemployment insurance account if you had employees, and address local tax accounts with any municipality where you collected local sales tax.
If my business were formed in another state, would I dissolve it in Alaska?
No. If your business was formed elsewhere but registered to do business in Alaska, you must dissolve in the state where your business was formed. If you’ve registered as a foreign entity in Alaska, you will file a certificate of cancellation (LLCs) or a certificate of withdrawal (corporations).
Can I dissolve my Alaska business myself, or do I need a lawyer?
Most straightforward, solvent Alaska LLC and corporation closures can be handled without an attorney. LegalZoom’s Business Dissolution Manager can help you make a roadmap if you have minor things to resolve, such as noncompliance. If your business has disputed ownership, unpaid taxes, pending lawsuits, or complex asset distributions, talk to an Alaska business attorney and an accountant before filing.
Kevin Flynn contributed to this article.