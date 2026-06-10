How to Dissolve a Business in Louisiana: A 2026 Guide

How to dissolve an LLC in Louisiana: Step-by-step

Dissolving a Louisiana LLC requires completing a specific sequence in order: member vote, wind-up, creditor notification, state filing, and tax settlement. Skipping or reordering steps creates legal and financial exposure that can follow you long after the business is gone.

Step 1: Hold a member vote to dissolve

Check your operating agreement first. It controls the required vote and how the decision must be documented. If you don't have a written operating agreement, Louisiana's default statute requires unanimous member consent. Document the vote in writing, and keep that record.

Step 2: Wind up business affairs

Winding up means completing open contracts, collecting money owed, liquidating assets, paying debts, and distributing whatever remains to members. Once your affidavit is accepted, the LLC exists only to resolve remaining issues and may no longer conduct new business.

Step 3: Notify creditors and settle debts

Before filing with the Louisiana Secretary of State, notify known creditors in writing and make provisions to satisfy outstanding obligations. Creditors retain the right to pursue claims during the winding-up period, so settling debts (or at minimum setting aside funds to cover them) protects members from personal exposure after dissolution.

This step matters particularly if you're considering the short-form affidavit (discussed in the next step). Under Louisiana law, members who dissolve via the short form are personally liable for any debts or other claims against the LLC in proportion to their ownership interest. If your LLC has outstanding debts, consult an attorney before choosing the short form.

Step 4: File the affidavit to dissolve with the Louisiana Secretary of State

This is the official state filing that legally ends your LLC's existence. Louisiana LLCs file the “short-form” Affidavit to Dissolve a Limited Liability Company.

The short form is for LLCs that have cleared all debts and distributed assets; the long form applies to more complex situations. The long form, if done properly, creates a three-year peremptive period that permanently bars claims against the LLC after that deadline. It’s a meaningful protection the short form does not provide.

You can file online at GeauxBiz, the Louisiana Secretary of State's business portal, or submit the paper affidavit by mail or fax with the completed form and filing fee. Notarization rules depend on your filing method:

Paper filing. All members or organizers must sign the affidavit in person before a Louisiana notary public, who must also sign and include their notary or bar roll number on the form.

All members or organizers must sign the affidavit in person before a Louisiana notary public, who must also sign and include their notary or bar roll number on the form. Online filing through GeauxBiz. Instead of notarization, the filer enters each authorizing member or organizer's name and email address into the system, and GeauxBiz emails each one a separate authorization request. Each must individually authorize the dissolution through the system before the filing can be finalized. If any one of them opposes the dissolution, the affidavit won't be processed. The filer then types their name in the electronic signature box as a certification of accuracy.

Filing and recording LLC dissolution proceedings costs $100, and standard processing time is approximately seven business days. Expedited options are available for an additional fee. Always verify current amounts with the Louisiana Secretary of State before filing.

Once your affidavit is accepted, you'll receive a certificate of dissolution as proof that the LLC has been dissolved under Louisiana state law.

Step 5: Notify tax agencies and settle remaining taxes

The Secretary of State closes the corporate record. It does not automatically close your tax accounts—those require separate action.

Louisiana does not require a domestic LLC to obtain a formal tax clearance. However, the Secretary of State may check with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Louisiana Works (formerly the Louisiana Workforce Commission) to confirm proper paperwork has been filed. Stay current on tax and employee filings before you dissolve.

File final state income and franchise tax returns with the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Cancel your Louisiana sales tax account if your LLC was registered to collect sales tax, and close any employer accounts with Louisiana Works. The Louisiana Department of Revenue's FAQ on charter dissolution outlines these obligations in detail.

How to dissolve a corporation in Louisiana: Step-by-step

Dissolving a Louisiana corporation follows the same general sequence as an LLC (internal approval, winding up, and state filing), but the approval structure and filing forms differ. Shareholders, not members, drive the vote. For long-form corporate dissolutions, the Louisiana Secretary of State also checks with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Louisiana Works before finalizing.

Step 1: Obtain board and shareholder approval

First, the board of directors must adopt a resolution recommending dissolution and submit it to shareholders for approval. Your corporate bylaws may specify additional steps or a higher vote threshold than the statutory default.

Shareholders must vote to approve dissolution. Unless the articles of incorporation or the board require a greater number, dissolution requires approval by a simple majority of votes entitled to be cast. Document the vote in meeting minutes or written consent and keep it with your corporate records.

Step 2: Wind up, notify creditors, and settle obligations

After the shareholder vote, the corporation enters the winding-up phase. The mechanics mirror what LLC members do, with one key distinction: Remaining assets flow to shareholders, not members.

Winding up means completing or terminating open contracts, collecting accounts receivable, liquidating assets, paying all outstanding debts and taxes, and distributing remaining assets to shareholders in accordance with Louisiana law.

Notify creditors of your intent to dissolve and negotiate any remaining obligations. Do not distribute assets to shareholders until debts are fully resolved. Doing so creates personal exposure for officers and directors.

Step 3: File to dissolve the corporate charter

A corporation can dissolve by two methods: filing a notarized Affidavit to Dissolve Corporation (also called the short-form affidavit) or filing an application to dissolve (the long-form dissolution). Per the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the short-form affidavit is available only if the corporation is no longer doing business, owes no debts, owns no assets, and owns no immovable property. Any other situation requires the long form.

All shareholders must sign the dissolution form. If no shares were issued, all incorporators must sign. Notarization is required for mail and fax filings (online filings through GeauxBiz do not require notarization, but the system generates emails to each listed shareholder or incorporator requiring authorization before the filing is processed).

Filing and recording the affidavit costs $75. Expedited processing is available for $30 for 24-hour processing or $50 for 2- to 4-hour priority processing, but you should always confirm current amounts on the Louisiana Secretary of State's fee schedule before filing.

Long-form corporate dissolution triggers an additional review. The Louisiana Department of Revenue, Louisiana Works, and, in some cases, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality each review the corporation's file for unresolved issues. If none exist, each agency notifies the Louisiana Secretary of State, which then issues formal clearance and notifies the corporation that its charter is dissolved.

Your tax and employer filings must be current before dissolution can finalize. The Louisiana Department of Revenue's FAQ on how a Louisiana corporation dissolves its charter outlines this clearance process and is the authoritative source to consult before you file.

Dormant Louisiana corporations must continue to file the CIFT-620 income and franchise tax return, regardless of whether any assets are owned or business is conducted, until the Louisiana Secretary of State issues a Certificate of Dissolution. Filing promptly protects you from accumulating additional franchise tax obligations during the dissolution process.

Louisiana articles of dissolution and affidavits: Which form do you need?

The form you file depends on your entity type (LLC or corporation) and whether your business has outstanding debts, assets, or immovable property. The table below puts the key details side by side.

Always verify current fees against the Louisiana Secretary of State's fee schedule before filing.

LLC dissolution forms