How to Dissolve a Business in Maine: A 2026 Guide

Foreign LLCs and foreign corporations registered to do business in Maine use a separate withdrawal process using the form for foreign LLCs or for foreign corporations.

How to dissolve an LLC in Maine

To dissolve an LLC in Maine, complete the below five steps in order. Skipping steps or doing them out of sequence can leave you personally exposed to the LLC's remaining liabilities.

Step 1: Review your operating agreement and hold a member vote

Your operating agreement controls the vote required to authorize dissolution. It might require a simple majority, a supermajority, or unanimous consent. If your agreement doesn’t speak to dissolution, the default rule requires the consent of all members.

Document the outcome in writing: either formal meeting minutes or a written consent signed by the approving members. Keep that record permanently. If a creditor or former member later disputes whether dissolution was properly authorized, that written record is your evidence.

Step 2: Wind up business affairs

Once the vote is recorded, the LLC should start closing procedures. During this time, the LLC continues to exist but may not carry on any activities except those appropriate to wind up and liquidate its affairs:

Complete any open contracts, or formally assign them to another party with the counterparty's agreement.

Collect all outstanding receivables.

Pay all known debts and liabilities, or set aside funds specifically earmarked to cover them.

Payment to creditors must be made first; only surplus can be distributed to members.