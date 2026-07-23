How to Start a Nonprofit in Alaska: A Step-by-Step Guide

At the meeting, the board must adopt bylaws, which are the internal governing rules of your nonprofit. You do not file bylaws with the state, but the IRS requires a copy as part of your 501(c)(3) application, and banks and grant applications typically require them as well.

Your Alaska nonprofit bylaws should include:

Your organization’s name

The purpose of the nonprofit

Officers and directors

Details on meeting frequency and voting procedures

Amendment procedures

A written conflict of interest policy, which IRS Form 990 specifically asks about

For a deeper look, see LegalZoom’s guide on writing nonprofit bylaws. Due to the scrutiny that the IRS puts on nonprofit bylaws, it may be wise to consult an Alaska attorney or use LegalZoom’s corporate bylaws service.

Step 6: File the initial report

An initial report is due within six months of the date your entity is created. It is a free filing online that adds your officers and directors to the state record.

Filing within six months gives your organization time to hold its organizational meeting and formalize the governing structure you will document in the report.

Failure to file within six months may result in involuntary dissolution. Reinstatement requires additional filings and fees before you can continue operating or applying for 501(c)(3) status. Consider assigning responsibility for statutory filings to a specific officer in your bylaws during your organizational meeting in Step 5.

Step 7: Get an EIN

An employer identification number (EIN) is your nonprofit's federal tax identification number. Without one, a nonprofit cannot open a bank account, apply for tax exemption, hire staff, or receive grants. The EIN is free and available immediately online through the IRS website, but you can only apply only after your organization is legally formed.

Step 8: Apply for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status

Federal 501(c)(3) status makes your organization exempt from federal income tax on revenue related to its exempt purpose and allows it to receive tax-deductible donations. You file with the IRS, and your organization must already have an EIN, adopted bylaws, and a conflict of interest policy in place before you apply. There are two forms available, and the one you need will depend on your entity’s size.

Form 1023-EZ is for nonprofits with projected gross receipts of $50,000 or less and total assets of $250,000 or less, excluding churches, schools, hospitals, supporting organizations, and several other categories. To use it, first complete an eligibility worksheet, where a single "yes" answer means you must use the standard Form 1023. The filing fee for Form 1023-EZ is $275, and processing takes approximately 22 days.

is for nonprofits with projected gross receipts of $50,000 or less and total assets of $250,000 or less, excluding churches, schools, hospitals, supporting organizations, and several other categories. To use it, first complete an eligibility worksheet, where a single "yes" answer means you must use the standard Form 1023. The filing fee for Form 1023-EZ is $275, and processing takes approximately 22 days. Form 1023 (full application) is required if your organization exceeds either size threshold or falls into an excluded category. The filing fee is $600, and processing can take up to six months.

If your application is approved, the IRS will issue a determination letter confirming 501(c)(3) status. That letter is retroactive to the date of incorporation if you file within 27 months of formation, meaning donations received during the application period are treated as tax-deductible from the start. If the IRS requests additional information, respond promptly, as delays extend your processing timeline.

Step 9: Register for charitable solicitation with the Alaska Department of Law

Alaska requires most nonprofits that solicit charitable contributions from the public to register with the Alaska Department of Law before they start. This applies regardless of whether your organization has received its IRS determination letter. Solicitation before registration puts your organization in violation of Alaska law.

Registration can be completed online by first paying the $40 registration fee and then completing the form that Alaska’s Department of Law provides by email. Additional forms are not required unless requested by the Department of Law. A few types of nonprofits are not required to register, including certain religious and political organizations.

Ongoing compliance for Alaska nonprofits

To maintain your business’ legal existence and tax-exempt status, you’ll need to meet recurring obligations on a predictable schedule.

There are two recurring Alaska requirements to be aware of.

Biennial report : This must be filed before July 2 every other year with the Division of Corporations. It has a $25 fee.

This must be filed before July 2 every other year with the Division of Corporations. It has a $25 fee. Charitable solicitation renewal: This must be renewed annually by September 1 of each year. It has a $40 fee, and failure to renew can result in loss of authorization to solicit in Alaska.

Additionally, you’ll need to file one of the following with the IRS each year. Failure to file for three consecutive years results in automatic revocation of federal tax-exempt status.

Form 990-N (e-Postcard). Gross receipts of $50,000 or less.

Gross receipts of $50,000 or less. Form 990-EZ . Gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.

Gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000. Form 990 (full form). Gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more.

Fees and timelines to start a nonprofit in Alaska