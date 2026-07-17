How to Start a Nonprofit in Colorado: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 2: Appoint a registered agent

Every Colorado nonprofit corporation must designate a registered agent, which is a person or entity responsible for receiving official legal documents, government notices, and service of process on behalf of the organization.

Colorado law requires the registered agent to meet the following conditions:

Have a physical street address in Colorado (not just a P.O. box)

(not just a P.O. box) Be available during regular business hours to accept documents in person

to accept documents in person Consent in writing to serve in this role

Your registered agent can be an individual or a professional registered agent company authorized to do business in Colorado. The registered agent's name and Colorado street address must appear in your articles of incorporation, so make this appointment before you file.

If your registered agent's address changes, update it with the Colorado Secretary of State promptly. An incorrect address means legal notices can miss your organization entirely.

Step 3: File Colorado nonprofit articles of incorporation

Articles of incorporation are your nonprofit's founding legal document, and filing them with the Colorado Secretary of State officially creates the corporation under Colorado law. The state filing fee is $50, and online filings typically process within one to three business days.

Be prepared to provide the following:

Entity name (including corporate designator) Principal office street address Principal office mailing address Registered agent name, street address, mailing address, and consent Name and signature of the incorporator(s) Statement of whether the nonprofit will have voting members

You also have the option to set a delayed effective date, specifying a future date when the corporation officially comes into existence. This can be useful for aligning the corporate start date with a fiscal year or planned launch date.

The standard fields above satisfy Colorado state law but are not enough to qualify for 501(c)(3) status. The IRS requires two specific provisions in your articles of incorporation. If these clauses are missing, the IRS will reject your application for recognition of exemption without a refund of your filing fee.

Purpose clause. Your articles must limit your organization's activities to one or more exempt purposes. A purpose clause that qualifies might read: “This corporation is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code."

Your articles must limit your organization's activities to one or more exempt purposes. A purpose clause that qualifies might read: “This corporation is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code." Dissolution clause. Your articles must state that if the organization dissolves, its assets will be distributed to another 501(c)(3) organization or to a federal, state, or local government entity for a public purpose. No assets can go to founders, directors, or private individuals. A dissolution clause that qualifies might read: "Upon the dissolution of this corporation, assets shall be distributed exclusively to one or more organizations described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or the corresponding section of any future federal tax code, or shall be distributed to the federal government, or to a state or local government, for a public purpose."

Feel free to use language close to these examples. Vague or incomplete purpose and dissolution clauses are among the most common reasons the IRS delays or denies 501(c)(3) applications.

Step 4: Establish the board of directors

Colorado nonprofit law requires a minimum of three directors on the board of a nonprofit corporation.

Colorado's baseline requirements for directors are as follows:

Minimum age: 18 years old

18 years old Residency: No Colorado residency requirement

No Colorado residency requirement Compensation: Directors serve without compensation unless the bylaws expressly authorize payment

Directors serve without compensation unless the bylaws expressly authorize payment Terms: Defined in the bylaws; no statutory term limit under Colorado law

Beyond these state-specific requirements, the IRS pays close attention to board composition when reviewing 501(c)(3) applications. The IRS prefers that a majority of board members be independent, which means not related to each other, not related to paid staff, and without a financial relationship with the organization other than their volunteer board service.

A board dominated by family members or compensated employees raises private inurement concerns, which is a legal term for situations where a nonprofit's earnings or assets improperly benefit private individuals. That arrangement can stall or derail your 501(c)(3) application. Build a board with diverse, independent members from the start.

Step 5: Draft nonprofit bylaws and hold the organizational meeting

Bylaws are your nonprofit's internal operating manual. They govern how the board makes decisions, how officers are elected, how meetings are called, and how the organization handles conflicts of interest. You do not file bylaws with the Colorado Secretary of State, but the IRS requires them as part of the 501(c)(3) application.

Draft your bylaws before your first board meeting, because the board will formally adopt them there. Below are suggestions Colorado recommends and standard bylaw inclusions.

Names and addresses of the individuals who are serving as the initial directors

The purpose of the corporation

Management of the business of the corporation and regulating its affairs

Definitions, limitations, and regulations of the powers of the corporation, its board of directors, and its members or any class of members

Quorum requirements

Amendment procedures

A fiscal year definition

A provision protecting directors and officers from personal liability for actions taken in good faith on behalf of the organization, known as an indemnification clause

More items are required if you’d like the IRS to approve 501(c)(3) status.

Conflict of interest policy: A written policy requiring directors and officers to disclose any personal financial interest in a matter before the board and to recuse themselves from the related vote

A written policy requiring directors and officers to disclose any personal financial interest in a matter before the board and to recuse themselves from the related vote Compensation review process: A documented procedure for how the board approves compensation for executives and key employees

A documented procedure for how the board approves compensation for executives and key employees Record retention policy: A written policy specifying how long the organization keeps financial records, meeting minutes, tax filings, and other documents

The organizational meeting is the first formal meeting of your board. At this meeting, the board adopts the bylaws, elects officers, ratifies the articles of incorporation, authorizes the employer identification number (EIN) application, and typically authorizes opening a bank account.

Document everything in written minutes. These records matter for both the IRS application and long-term governance accountability.

Step 6: Obtain an EIN from the IRS

An EIN is your nonprofit's federal tax identification number. You need it to open a bank account, hire employees, and complete the 501(c)(3) application.

EINs are free, and the IRS issues them immediately through its online application. Once you have an EIN, you can open a nonprofit bank account in the organization's name, which is a necessary step before you handle any funds.

Step 7: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status

This is the step that allows your nonprofit to be exempt from federal income tax, for donations to be tax-deductible for donors, and for you to become eligible for most private foundation grants and federal grant programs.

If you expect to raise more than $50,000 in your first three years of operation, or if your organization maintains significant assets, you will need to file the full Form 1023. If you expect to raise less than $50,000 in your first three years, then you may be able to file Form 1023-EZ. You can determine whether your nonprofit is eligible for 1023-EZ by completing the eligibility worksheet. If you answer “yes” to even one question, you must file the full version.