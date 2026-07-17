How to Start a Nonprofit in Colorado: Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a nonprofit in Colorado requires navigating multiple individual legal processes with multiple state and federal agencies. Completion of each step, in the right sequence, allows your nonprofit organization to receive tax-deductible gifts, open a bank account, and qualify for most foundation and government grants.
This guide covers how to start a nonprofit in Colorado, from selecting a name and filing your articles of incorporation with the Colorado Secretary of State to registering for charitable solicitation with exact fees, realistic timelines, and the specific language Colorado law and the IRS require at each stage.
Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3)
A nonprofit corporation is a legal business entity formed under Colorado state law. A 501(c)(3) status is a federal tax-exempt designation granted by the IRS. Incorporation gives your organization a legal identity under Colorado law while the 501(c)(3) status tells the federal government and your donors that your organization operates for a charitable purpose and qualifies for a tax benefit.
The table below shows exactly how the two differ.
|Nonprofit corporation
|501(c)(3) tax-exempt status
|What it is
|A legal corporate structure organized under Colorado state law
|A federal tax-exempt designation under the Internal Revenue Code
|Who grants it
|Colorado Secretary of State
|IRS
|What it costs
|$50 state filing fee
|$275 (Form 1023-EZ) or $600 (full Form 1023)
|How long it takes
|Typically 1–3 business days for online filing
|2–4 weeks (Form 1023-EZ) or 3–6+ months (full Form 1023)
|What it allows
|Operate as a legal entity, open a bank account, sign contracts
|Receive tax-deductible donations, access most foundation and government grants, exempt income from federal taxes
A Colorado nonprofit corporation that never applies for 501(c)(3) recognition can still operate legally, but donors cannot deduct their contributions and most institutional funders will not consider you for grants.
How to start a nonprofit in Colorado in 9 steps
Step 1: Choose a name for your Colorado nonprofit
Your nonprofit's name must be distinguishable from all existing entities on file with the Colorado Secretary of State, meaning it cannot be identical or deceptively similar to an already-registered business.
Colorado's naming rules for nonprofit corporations include the following:
- Include a corporate designator. Your name must end with "Inc.," "Incorporated," "Corporation," "Corp.," "Limited," or an abbreviation of one of these. "Association" and "Fund" are also acceptable under Colorado law.
- Avoid implying a purpose you don't have. Your name cannot suggest activities your nonprofit will not actually carry out.
- Get approval for restricted words. Words like "bank," "insurance," "trust," and "cooperative" require prior approval from the relevant Colorado regulatory agency.
- Skip names that could mislead the public. Colorado prohibits names that imply government affiliation where none exists.
Before you commit to a name, read our comprehensive guide to Colorado business names and conduct a name check using our free tool. If the name you want is available, you can reserve it for 120 days by filing a name reservation with the Secretary of State for a small fee, or proceed directly to filing formation paperwork.
Free Colorado Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against the Colorado Secretary of State records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
Step 2: Appoint a registered agent
Every Colorado nonprofit corporation must designate a registered agent, which is a person or entity responsible for receiving official legal documents, government notices, and service of process on behalf of the organization.
Colorado law requires the registered agent to meet the following conditions:
- Have a physical street address in Colorado (not just a P.O. box)
- Be available during regular business hours to accept documents in person
- Consent in writing to serve in this role
Your registered agent can be an individual or a professional registered agent company authorized to do business in Colorado. The registered agent's name and Colorado street address must appear in your articles of incorporation, so make this appointment before you file.
If your registered agent's address changes, update it with the Colorado Secretary of State promptly. An incorrect address means legal notices can miss your organization entirely.
Step 3: File Colorado nonprofit articles of incorporation
Articles of incorporation are your nonprofit's founding legal document, and filing them with the Colorado Secretary of State officially creates the corporation under Colorado law. The state filing fee is $50, and online filings typically process within one to three business days.
Be prepared to provide the following:
- Entity name (including corporate designator)
- Principal office street address
- Principal office mailing address
- Registered agent name, street address, mailing address, and consent
- Name and signature of the incorporator(s)
- Statement of whether the nonprofit will have voting members
You also have the option to set a delayed effective date, specifying a future date when the corporation officially comes into existence. This can be useful for aligning the corporate start date with a fiscal year or planned launch date.
The standard fields above satisfy Colorado state law but are not enough to qualify for 501(c)(3) status. The IRS requires two specific provisions in your articles of incorporation. If these clauses are missing, the IRS will reject your application for recognition of exemption without a refund of your filing fee.
- Purpose clause. Your articles must limit your organization's activities to one or more exempt purposes. A purpose clause that qualifies might read: “This corporation is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code."
- Dissolution clause. Your articles must state that if the organization dissolves, its assets will be distributed to another 501(c)(3) organization or to a federal, state, or local government entity for a public purpose. No assets can go to founders, directors, or private individuals. A dissolution clause that qualifies might read: "Upon the dissolution of this corporation, assets shall be distributed exclusively to one or more organizations described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or the corresponding section of any future federal tax code, or shall be distributed to the federal government, or to a state or local government, for a public purpose."
Feel free to use language close to these examples. Vague or incomplete purpose and dissolution clauses are among the most common reasons the IRS delays or denies 501(c)(3) applications.
Step 4: Establish the board of directors
Colorado nonprofit law requires a minimum of three directors on the board of a nonprofit corporation.
Colorado's baseline requirements for directors are as follows:
- Minimum age: 18 years old
- Residency: No Colorado residency requirement
- Compensation: Directors serve without compensation unless the bylaws expressly authorize payment
- Terms: Defined in the bylaws; no statutory term limit under Colorado law
Beyond these state-specific requirements, the IRS pays close attention to board composition when reviewing 501(c)(3) applications. The IRS prefers that a majority of board members be independent, which means not related to each other, not related to paid staff, and without a financial relationship with the organization other than their volunteer board service.
A board dominated by family members or compensated employees raises private inurement concerns, which is a legal term for situations where a nonprofit's earnings or assets improperly benefit private individuals. That arrangement can stall or derail your 501(c)(3) application. Build a board with diverse, independent members from the start.
Step 5: Draft nonprofit bylaws and hold the organizational meeting
Bylaws are your nonprofit's internal operating manual. They govern how the board makes decisions, how officers are elected, how meetings are called, and how the organization handles conflicts of interest. You do not file bylaws with the Colorado Secretary of State, but the IRS requires them as part of the 501(c)(3) application.
Draft your bylaws before your first board meeting, because the board will formally adopt them there. Below are suggestions Colorado recommends and standard bylaw inclusions.
- Names and addresses of the individuals who are serving as the initial directors
- The purpose of the corporation
- Management of the business of the corporation and regulating its affairs
- Definitions, limitations, and regulations of the powers of the corporation, its board of directors, and its members or any class of members
- Quorum requirements
- Amendment procedures
- A fiscal year definition
- A provision protecting directors and officers from personal liability for actions taken in good faith on behalf of the organization, known as an indemnification clause
More items are required if you’d like the IRS to approve 501(c)(3) status.
- Conflict of interest policy: A written policy requiring directors and officers to disclose any personal financial interest in a matter before the board and to recuse themselves from the related vote
- Compensation review process: A documented procedure for how the board approves compensation for executives and key employees
- Record retention policy: A written policy specifying how long the organization keeps financial records, meeting minutes, tax filings, and other documents
The organizational meeting is the first formal meeting of your board. At this meeting, the board adopts the bylaws, elects officers, ratifies the articles of incorporation, authorizes the employer identification number (EIN) application, and typically authorizes opening a bank account.
Document everything in written minutes. These records matter for both the IRS application and long-term governance accountability.
Step 6: Obtain an EIN from the IRS
An EIN is your nonprofit's federal tax identification number. You need it to open a bank account, hire employees, and complete the 501(c)(3) application.
EINs are free, and the IRS issues them immediately through its online application. Once you have an EIN, you can open a nonprofit bank account in the organization's name, which is a necessary step before you handle any funds.
Step 7: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status
This is the step that allows your nonprofit to be exempt from federal income tax, for donations to be tax-deductible for donors, and for you to become eligible for most private foundation grants and federal grant programs.
If you expect to raise more than $50,000 in your first three years of operation, or if your organization maintains significant assets, you will need to file the full Form 1023. If you expect to raise less than $50,000 in your first three years, then you may be able to file Form 1023-EZ. You can determine whether your nonprofit is eligible for 1023-EZ by completing the eligibility worksheet. If you answer “yes” to even one question, you must file the full version.
|Form 1023-EZ
|Full Form 1023
|Who qualifies
|Organizations projecting annual gross receipts under $50,000 and total assets under $250,000
|All other organizations; required for larger or more complex nonprofits
|Where to file
|Online at Pay.gov
|Online at Pay.gov (paper option also available)
|IRS user fee
|$275
|$600
|Processing time
|Approximately 2–4 weeks
|Approximately 3–6+ months (verify current IRS processing times before filing)
|Form 1023-EZ
|Full Form 1023
|Who qualifies
|Organizations projecting annual gross receipts under $50,000 and total assets under $250,000
|All other organizations; required for larger or more complex nonprofits
|Where to file
|Online at Pay.gov
|Online at Pay.gov (paper option also available)
|IRS user fee
|$275
|$600
|Processing time
|Approximately 2–4 weeks
|Approximately 3–6+ months (verify current IRS processing times before filing)
The full Form 1023 requires:
- Your articles of incorporation
- Your adopted bylaws
- Financial statements or three years of projections for new organizations
- A narrative description of your activities explaining what your organization does, who it serves, and how it advances its exempt purpose
- Your conflict of interest policy
- Information about compensation for officers, directors, and key employees
Please note that your federal 501(c)(3) status automatically exempts your nonprofit from Colorado state corporate income tax, but does not cover state sales tax. You must apply separately to the Colorado Department of Revenue for that exemption, covered below.
Step 8: Apply for Colorado state tax exemption and register for charitable solicitation
Once you have the 501(c)(3) status in place, consider conducting an assessment of state tax exemptions that may apply to your nonprofit. In addition, now is the time to register your nonprofit to begin soliciting charitable contributions in Colorado.
Below are some Colorado state tax exemptions that may apply to your nonprofit.
- Sales tax exemption: To purchase goods and services free of Colorado sales tax, your nonprofit must apply to the Colorado Department of Revenue by filing an Application for Sales Tax Exemption for Colorado Organizations. You need your IRS determination letter to qualify.
- Property tax exemption: If your nonprofit owns real property, you must file a separate application with the county assessor where the property is located. Requirements and deadlines vary by county.
Additionally, Colorado law requires nonprofits that solicit charitable contributions from Colorado residents to register with the Colorado Attorney General's office before they begin fundraising. "Soliciting" includes asking for donations by mail, email, phone, social media, or in person. File your registration through the Colorado Secretary of State's online filing portal before your first public fundraising appeal. The website provides clear instructions on what is required and how to file.
Key details about Colorado charitable solicitation registration are as follows:
- Annual renewal is required.
- Penalties apply for noncompliance. Solicitation without registration can result in civil penalties.
- An exemption may apply to small organizations. Organizations that receive less than $25,000 in annual contributions and do not compensate any person for fundraising activities are generally exempt. Verify the current threshold with the Colorado Attorney General's office before relying on this exemption.
- Professional fundraisers have separate requirements. Outside fundraising professionals or firms must register separately as a paid solicitor or fundraising counsel under Colorado law.
How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Colorado?
|Filing
|Cost
|Notes
|Colorado articles of incorporation
|$50
|Filed online with the Colorado Secretary of State
|IRS Form 1023-EZ
|$275
|Available to organizations projecting under $50,000 in annual gross receipts and under $250,000 in total assets
|IRS full Form 1023
|$600
|Required for larger or more complex organizations
|Colorado charitable solicitation registration
|$10
|Annual registration for the right to solicit contributions from Colorado residents
All fees are subject to change. Confirm current amounts with the Colorado Secretary of State and the IRS before filing.
How long does it take to start a nonprofit in Colorado?
The state steps are generally quick to complete. However, the 501(c)(3) application is where most of the wait time accumulates.
|Stage
|Estimated time
|Colorado articles of incorporation (online filing)
|1–3 business days
|EIN application (online, IRS.gov)
|Immediate
|Drafting bylaws and holding organizational meeting
|1–4 weeks
|IRS Form 1023-EZ processing
|Approximately 2–4 weeks
|IRS full Form 1023 processing
|Approximately 3–12 months
|Colorado sales tax exemption (Form DR 0715)
|Approximately 4–6 weeks
|Colorado charitable solicitation registration
|Within 10 days of submission
IRS processing times can shift based on application volume and staffing levels, but you do not have to wait for IRS approval to begin operating. Your Colorado nonprofit corporation exists the moment the Secretary of State processes your articles.
You can hold board meetings, draft bylaws, apply for an EIN, and open a bank account while the IRS application is pending. However, you cannot represent to donors that their contributions are tax deductible. The tax deductible designation can only be used once the IRS issues its determination letter.
Colorado nonprofit annual compliance requirements
Once your organization is up and running, both Colorado state law and the IRS require ongoing filings every year. Missing these deadlines puts your good standing at risk and can cost you your tax-exempt status entirely.
Colorado periodic report (state annual report)
Colorado requires all nonprofit corporations to file a Colorado periodic report each year with the Secretary of State. The filing fee is $25. Your reporting month appears on your entity's summary page in the Secretary of State's business database, and you can file two months before or after that month without penalty. Missing the window triggers a late penalty, and continued noncompliance can lead to loss of good standing and possible dissolution proceedings.
IRS Form 990 (federal annual information return)
Tax-exempt status does not mean tax-filing exempt. The version of this form you file depends on your organization's size:
- Form 990-N (the e-Postcard): For gross receipts normally $50,000 or less
- Form 990-EZ: For gross receipts less than $200,000 and total assets less than $500,000 at year-end
- Full Form 990: For gross receipts of $200,000 or more or total assets of $500,000 or more
Form 990 is due by the 15th day of the fifth month after the end of your accounting period—May 15 for calendar-year organizations. An organization that fails to file for three consecutive years automatically loses its tax-exempt status.
Other renewals
Here are some other renewals to pay attention to as you move forward.
- Charitable solicitation registration: This is required to stay authorized to fundraise. Verify the current renewal deadline with the Colorado Secretary of State's charities registration portal.
- Colorado sales tax exemption certificate: Confirm whether your certificate requires periodic renewal and update it if your organization's name or address changes.
- Board meetings and minutes: Colorado nonprofit law requires at least one annual meeting of the board of directors each year. Document decisions in written minutes. These records matter for governance accountability, IRS compliance, and grant applications.
While not an official renewal, your registered agent's name and Colorado street address on file with the Secretary of State must always stay current. Failure to maintain a registered agent can cause your entity to become delinquent.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom's nonprofit formation services can help founders prepare and file articles of incorporation, obtain an EIN, and work through the 501(c)(3) application process, reducing the risk of errors that delay IRS approval.
FAQs about starting a nonprofit in Colorado
Can I pay myself a salary if I run a Colorado nonprofit?
Yes. Founders and executive directors can receive reasonable compensation for services they actually perform. The board of directors must approve the salary and document the decision in board minutes. Compensation the IRS deems excessive triggers a 25% excise tax on the excess amount as an "excess benefit transaction."
What is the 80/20 rule for nonprofits?
It's a commonly cited benchmark, not a formal IRS rule, suggesting nonprofits should spend at least 80% of their budget on program activities and no more than 20% on administration and fundraising. The IRS requires nonprofits to report spending by category but does not mandate a specific ratio. Charity watchdog organizations and many grant-makers do use program expense ratios when evaluating nonprofits.
What is the difference between IRS Form 1023 and Form 1023-EZ, and which one should a Colorado nonprofit use?
Form 1023-EZ is a streamlined application for organizations projecting annual gross receipts under $50,000 and total assets under $250,000. It costs $275 and typically processes in two to four weeks. The full Form 1023 is required for larger or more complex organizations, costs $600, and takes three to six months or longer. If you meet the EZ eligibility thresholds, use Form 1023-EZ.