How to Start a Nonprofit in Hawaii: A Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a nonprofit in Hawaii means working through four separate government agencies: the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), the IRS, the Hawaii Attorney General's office, and the Hawaii Department of Taxation. Each runs its own process, on its own timeline, with its own forms and fees. Filing with one agency does not automatically satisfy another, and getting the sequence wrong can delay your organization's ability to fundraise or accept tax-deductible donations.

This guide walks through every required step in order, from reserving your organization's name and filing Form DNP-1 with the DCCA to applying for 501(c)(3) status and completing two Hawaii-specific requirements that routinely catch founders off guard: a general excise tax (GET) exemption application that federal tax-exempt status does not automatically cover, and a charitable solicitation registration with the state Attorney General that must happen before any public fundraising begins.

What you need to know before you start

Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3): What is the difference?

A nonprofit corporation is a legal entity formed under state law. In Hawaii, you create one by filing articles of incorporation with the DCCA. A 501(c)(3) is a federal tax designation the IRS grants separately, after you incorporate. One is a legal structure; the other is a tax classification. You must complete both to operate as a tax-exempt public charity that can accept tax-deductible donations.

Three processes, four agencies

State incorporation comes first. To register a domestic nonprofit corporation in Hawaii, you file Form DNP-1 (the articles of incorporation) with the DCCA Business Registration Division. That filing creates your organization as a legal entity under Hawaii state law. It does not make you tax-exempt.

Federal tax exemption is a separate process entirely. If you want donors to deduct their contributions on their federal tax returns, and if you want your organization to pay no federal income tax, you must apply to the IRS for 501(c)(3) status after you incorporate.

Hawaii's state tax treatment adds a third layer. Federal 501(c)(3) status does not automatically cover every Hawaii state tax obligation. Hawaii income tax exemption follows automatically once the IRS issues your determination letter. Hawaii's GET exemption is different: You must apply separately to the Hawaii Department of Taxation.

In total, you'll interact with four agencies: the DCCA for incorporation, the IRS for federal tax-exempt status, the Hawaii Department of Taxation for state tax treatment, and the Attorney General's Charity Registration office, which nonprofits that solicit donations must register with before fundraising begins.

How to start a nonprofit in Hawaii: Step by step

Step 1: Choose and reserve your Hawaii nonprofit name

Your nonprofit corporation’s name must be distinguishable from any other business entity already registered with the DCCA. Before you commit to a name, search the DCCA's business name database or LegalZoom’s search tool below to confirm if it's available.

If you’ve found an available name but you’re not ready to file your paperwork yet, you can reserve it for 120 days before filing. Name reservation is not required, but it protects your chosen name while you prepare your formation documents. Read more in our comprehensive guide to Hawaii business names.