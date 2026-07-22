How to Start a Nonprofit in Idaho

You can file your articles online or by mail.

Online filing through the SOSbiz portal: Idaho’s nonprofit articles of incorporation have a base filing fee of $30. Standard processing is often completed in about 10–15 business days, and expedited filings are often processed within one business day.

Idaho’s nonprofit articles of incorporation have a base filing fee of $30. Standard processing is often completed in about 10–15 business days, and expedited filings are often processed within one business day. Filing by mail: If you print and mail the state form, the fee is $50 (the $30 base fee plus a $20 manual processing fee), with the option to add $40 for expedited service or $100 for same‑day service. The articles do not need to be notarized.

Step 4: Draft nonprofit bylaws and hold your first board meeting

Draft the bylaws before the organizational meeting, then have the board formally adopt them at it. Bylaws control how authority is assigned, how decisions are made, and who holds power inside the organization. They are one of the core governance documents the IRS will review as part of your 501(c)(3) application.

A well-drafted set of bylaws should address:

Organizational purpose. A statement consistent with the purpose language in your articles of incorporation.

A statement consistent with the purpose language in your articles of incorporation. Board structure. The number of directors, how they are elected, how long they serve, and how vacancies are filled.

The number of directors, how they are elected, how long they serve, and how vacancies are filled. Officer roles and duties. At minimum, the president, secretary, and treasurer.

At minimum, the president, secretary, and treasurer. Meeting requirements. How often the board meets, how meetings are called, and what constitutes a quorum.

How often the board meets, how meetings are called, and what constitutes a quorum. Voting procedures. How decisions are made and what thresholds are required for routine vs. major actions.

How decisions are made and what thresholds are required for routine vs. major actions. Fiscal year. Bylaws commonly specify the organization’s fiscal year (for most nonprofits, January 1–December 31), which helps keep your IRS and state filings consistent.

Bylaws commonly specify the organization’s fiscal year (for most nonprofits, January 1–December 31), which helps keep your IRS and state filings consistent. Amendment procedures. How and when the bylaws themselves can be changed.

How and when the bylaws themselves can be changed. Member structure. Whether the organization will have voting members, and if so, their rights and how they are admitted and removed.

Whether the organization will have voting members, and if so, their rights and how they are admitted and removed. Conflict of interest policy. Required for 501(c)(3) approval.

The conflict of interest policy governs decisions made by directors or officers to ensure they benefit the nonprofit's mission rather than individuals' personal interests. The IRS expects this to be included when you submit your bylaws. Many organizations keep it as a standalone policy reviewed and signed annually, which aligns with IRS governance guidance and avoids frequent bylaw amendments.

Initial directors named in the articles must hold an organizational meeting to appoint officers, adopt bylaws, and carry on any other business. The board should also pass a resolution authorizing the applications for an EIN and for 501(c)(3) status—it signals unified intent and creates a clear record for the IRS.

Keep minutes from this meeting and every board meeting going forward. These minutes are not filed with any government agency but become part of your organization's permanent governance record.

Step 5: Get an EIN for your Idaho nonprofit

An EIN is a nine-digit federal tax ID the IRS assigns to your organization. You need one before you can open a bank account, apply for 501(c)(3) status, run payroll, or apply for grants—even if your nonprofit has no employees.

Apply online through IRS.gov at no cost, and you’ll receive your EIN immediately. Have your nonprofit's legal name, state of incorporation, and the responsible party's Social Security number ready.

Download, save, and print the confirmation before exiting the screen. You’ll need your EIN for a lot of business setup.

Step 6: Apply for 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt status

Once your EIN is acquired, it’s time to apply for 501(c)(3) status, which exempts your organization from federal income tax, makes contributions tax-deductible for donors, and qualifies you for most private foundation grants and government programs requiring 501(c)(3) designation.

There are two application forms available, each with different eligibility requirements:

Form 1023-EZ (streamlined application) is available to organizations that project gross receipts of $50,000 or less in each of the next three years, have total assets of $250,000 or less, and meet additional criteria on the IRS Form 1023-EZ eligibility worksheet. The user fee is $275.

is available to organizations that project gross receipts of $50,000 or less in each of the next three years, have total assets of $250,000 or less, and meet additional criteria on the IRS Form 1023-EZ eligibility worksheet. The user fee is $275. Form 1023 (full application) is required for all other organizations. The user fee is $600.

The IRS issues many Form 1023-EZ determinations within 22 days, while others may take up to 120 days. For full Form 1023 applications, most determinations are issued within 191 days. If the IRS requests additional information, the timeline can stretch to a year or more.

When the IRS approves your application, it issues a determination letter. Store it permanently with your formation documents. You'll need it to apply for Idaho state tax exemptions, access grant opportunities, and demonstrate legitimacy to donors and partners.

Step 7: Apply for Idaho state tax exemptions

Once the IRS grants 501(c)(3) status, your nonprofit is generally exempt from Idaho income tax automatically—no separate application required. The exemption stays in place as long as you maintain your federal 501(c)(3) status.

But, the exemption isn't total. You must still file an Idaho income tax return and pay state tax on any unrelated business income reported on federal Form 990-T.

Idaho does not have a general sales tax exemption for nonprofits, but certain specifically named nonprofit categories can purchase goods tax-exempt. If your organization qualifies, claiming the exemption is straightforward: Give the seller a completed Form ST-101 (Sales Tax Resale or Exemption Certificate).

One important distinction: Even if your nonprofit qualifies to purchase goods tax-free, fundraising sales or gift shop transactions are not automatically exempt. Nonprofits that make taxable sales must obtain an Idaho sales tax permit and collect and remit tax to the state.

Check the Idaho State Tax Commission's guidance directly to confirm whether your organization type qualifies before assuming an exemption applies.

How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Idaho?