How to Start a Nonprofit in Kansas: A Step-by-Step Guide

To start a nonprofit in Kansas, you need to complete distinct legal processes with different state and federal agencies. First, incorporate under Kansas state law, then obtain federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status from the IRS. Once you have tax-exempt status, you can register with the state for additional exemptions.

Four agencies govern the process: the Kansas Secretary of State, the IRS, the Kansas Department of Revenue, and the Kansas Attorney General's office, each with its own forms, fees, and deadlines. Here’s what to expect when forming your nonprofit—and when to ask for help.

Nonprofit corporation vs. 501(c)(3): What's the difference?

A nonprofit corporation is a legal entity you create under Kansas state law by filing articles of incorporation with the Kansas Secretary of State. Incorporation establishes your organization's legal existence, including the right to enter contracts, open bank accounts, and shield founders from personal liability.

501(c)(3) status is a separate federal tax designation granted by the IRS. It exempts your organization from federal income tax and allows donors to deduct their contributions.

These two processes are sequential. You must incorporate in Kansas before you can apply for 501(c)(3) recognition. A Kansas nonprofit corporation that never applies to the IRS owes federal income tax. An organization with 501(c)(3) status that skipped state incorporation has no legal standing under Kansas law.

How to start a nonprofit in Kansas: Step by step

Step 1: Choose a name for your Kansas nonprofit

Your nonprofit's name must be distinguishable from every other entity on record with the Kansas Secretary of State and must include a word or abbreviation identifying it as a legal entity. Acceptable options include "association," "corporation," "foundation," "incorporated," and "institute," or standard abbreviations of them. For a full list of name requirements, read our comprehensive guide to Kansas business names.

Search the Kansas Secretary of State's business entity database or LegalZoom’s name check tool below to confirm availability. If the name you want is in use, you must submit a Consent to Use of Similar Business Name with your formation documents.