How to Start a Nonprofit in New Jersey

Starting a nonprofit in New Jersey means completing three separate government processes with different agencies: state incorporation, federal tax-exempt status, and registration with the New Jersey Attorney General’s office.

This article walks through every step in that sequence, from naming your organization to ongoing annual compliance obligations. Each step identifies the agency, form, and fee involved so you can map your budget and timeline.

Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3): Understanding the difference

“Nonprofit” and “501(c)(3)” don’t mean the same thing. They are two separate designations, granted by two different government agencies, through two different processes.

A nonprofit corporation is a legal entity created under state law. Forming one means filing paperwork with the state, adopting governing documents, and operating under rules designed for organizations that don’t distribute profits to owners or shareholders. “Nonprofit” describes this corporate structure, but it doesn’t say anything about your tax status.

501(c)(3) status is a federal tax designation granted by the IRS. It tells the federal government that your organization qualifies as a charitable, educational, religious, scientific, or similar entity, exempting it from federal income tax. Donors who give to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit can also deduct their contributions on federal tax returns.

New Jersey nonprofit formation: Step by step

Step 1: Choose a name for your New Jersey nonprofit