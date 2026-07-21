How to Start a Nonprofit in Vermont

Vermont nonprofit tax exemption and Department of Taxes registration

While federal 501(c)(3) status resolves your federal tax picture, it does not automatically resolve all your Vermont state taxes. In the same vein, if the IRS revokes your federally designated tax-exempt status, you’ll immediately lose your state tax-exempt status for nonprofits in Vermont. Protecting your federal 501(c)(3) status protects your Vermont tax status too.

Below are the types of state taxes that your organization may or may not owe.

State corporate income tax

Vermont generally follows federal IRS designations for tax-exempt organizations. Income tied to your exempt mission is typically not subject to Vermont corporate income tax. If your organization earns unrelated business income, Vermont requires a state filing for that income.

Sales and use tax

Vermont typically exempts 501(c)(3) organizations from collecting sales tax on taxable sales. One exception: If your organization's total sales of tangible personal property exceeded $20,000 in the prior year, you must collect and remit sales tax on those sales in the current year.

To claim a sales tax exemption on your own purchases, register for a business tax account with the Vermont Department of Taxes, then complete Form S-3 (Purchases for Resale, by Exempt Organizations, and by Direct Pay Permit). Vermont does not require annual renewal of sales tax exemption certificates.

Meals and rooms tax

If your organization runs a café, hosts ticketed dinners, or operates any facility serving food or lodging, register for a Meals and Rooms Tax license before your first taxable transaction.

Local option tax

Some Vermont municipalities charge a local option tax, which your nonprofit may be subject to depending on its activities.

Other Vermont registrations and requirements

Paid fundraisers

Vermont specifically regulates paid fundraisers—outside individuals or firms hired to solicit donations on your nonprofit's behalf in exchange for compensation.

Under Vermont's charitable solicitations law, paid fundraisers must file a notice of solicitation with the Vermont Attorney General's office at least 10 days before each campaign begins. Each campaign carries a $270 filing fee. Paid fundraisers also owe an annual registration fee of $675. The law covers telephone solicitation, direct mail, door-to-door solicitation, and other forms of paid fundraising conducted on behalf of Vermont charities.

Vermont does not require fundraising counsel to register. Fundraising counsel advise on strategy and donor outreach without directly soliciting donations. If you're hiring someone to help plan a campaign rather than make the ask, the paid fundraiser rules likely don't apply. When in doubt, confirm with the Vermont Attorney General's office.

Out-of-state charities soliciting in Vermont

If your organization is incorporated in another state and wants to operate or solicit funds in Vermont, you must obtain a certificate of authority from the Vermont Secretary of State.

Local registration requirements

Some Vermont municipalities may require charities that solicit in person to register before fundraising. Check with the specific city or town before running a door-to-door or in-person local campaign.

What about fundraising in other states?

Vermont's exemption from charitable solicitation registration applies only within Vermont. If your nonprofit solicits donations from residents of other states—including through a national online fundraising campaign—you may need to register in each of those states before soliciting. Requirements vary significantly by state. Review each state's rules or consult an attorney before launching any multistate or national fundraising effort.

Ongoing compliance for Vermont nonprofits

After incorporating your nonprofit, you’ll need to abide by requirements for nonprofit compliance in Vermont and with the IRS.

Vermont Secretary of State biennial report

Vermont nonprofit corporations must file a biennial report every two years, beginning the first year following initial registration, between January 1 and April 1. This report keeps your registered agent information, principal office address, and officer details current.

The filing fee for your biennial report is $35. Failure to file by the April 1 deadline can result in administrative dissolution. Reinstatement requires filing all past-due reports and paying outstanding fees—far more disruptive than meeting the deadline.

IRS Form 990

Most 501(c)(3) organizations must file an annual information return with the IRS. The specific form depends on gross receipts:

Form 990-N (e-Postcard). Annual revenue of $50,000 or less

Annual revenue of $50,000 or less Form 990-EZ . Annual revenue below $200,000 and total assets below $500,000

Annual revenue below $200,000 and total assets below $500,000 Form 990 (full form). Annual revenue of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more

Form 990 is due by the 15th day of the fifth month after the close of the fiscal year. To request a six-month extension, you can file Form 8868 by the original deadline. (The Form 990-N extension is not available, but there is no penalty for filing it late.)

If your nonprofit fails to file its Form 990 for three consecutive years, the IRS automatically revokes its tax-exempt status, which also triggers the loss of your Vermont state tax exemption. Treat Form 990 as a non-negotiable annual obligation.

Registered agent and records maintenance

Your nonprofit must maintain a registered agent with a physical Vermont street address at all times. If your registered agent moves, resigns, or becomes unavailable, update the Secretary of State promptly.

Additionally, maintain a corporate records book containing your articles of incorporation, bylaws, board meeting minutes, officer election records, and financial documents. Grant funders, auditors, and the IRS may all request them.

How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Vermont?

The only mandatory out-of-pocket costs are the nonprofit filing fee in Vermont and the IRS user fee for whichever Form 1023 version applies. But there are other costs that may apply, depending on your organization’s needs.