What is trust decanting, and how does it work?

At its core, trust decanting is a method for updating an otherwise rigid, irrevocable trust. The process involves transferring the assets of an existing trust into a new trust that contains updated or improved terms. In simple terms, trust decanting means giving a trust a “do-over” without having to start from scratch.

This strategy has become more common in estate planning as families and trustees face changing tax laws, evolving family circumstances, and the need for greater flexibility. Many older trusts were drafted decades ago, and provisions that once made sense may now cause problems. Decanting provides a practical solution for modernizing those trusts.

How is decanting different from amending a trust?

It is important to distinguish decanting an irrevocable trust from simply amending a trust. Most irrevocable trusts cannot be amended directly, since their terms are intended to remain fixed once created.

Amending a trust changes the original trust instrument itself.

Decanting a trust transfers assets from the old trust into a new trust that contains updated provisions.

In other words, decanting doesn’t rewrite the old trust. It creates a new one that better meets the needs of the grantor and beneficiaries, while transferring assets to it. This approach provided trustees with a means to modify an irrevocable trust when direct amendment isn’t possible.

Why consider decanting a trust?

Trustees may consider decanting when the original trust no longer serves its intended purpose or creates administrative challenges. The purpose of decanting a trust is to keep an irrevocable trust effective and relevant while still honoring the grantor’s intent.

Below are the primary reasons trustees choose to decant a trust, along with practical illustrations:

1. Correcting drafting errors or ambiguities

Even well-drafted trusts can contain unclear or outdated language. Ambiguous provisions may lead to confusion, disputes, or even litigation among beneficiaries. Decanting allows trustees to transfer assets into a new trust with clearer language, thereby reducing the risk of future conflicts. For example, if a trust vaguely defines “income” or “principal,” a decanted trust can clarify those definitions to ensure consistent interpretation.

2. Adapting to changes in tax or property law

State and federal tax laws evolve frequently, and a trust created decades ago may no longer align with today’s tax environment. Decanting provides trustees with an opportunity to update the trust’s terms, which ensures that beneficiaries don’t miss out on tax savings or encounter compliance issues. For example, a trust established before the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act might need to be decanted to reflect current estate and gift tax exemptions.

3. Updating trustee powers or succession provisions

Some older trusts restrict trustee powers in ways that make administration inefficient today. Others may not clearly outline how a successor trustee should be chosen if the original trustee resigns, becomes incapacitated, or passes away. Through decanting, trustees can expand their powers, such as allowing investment in modern asset classes or setting out a smoother process for trustee succession.

4. Enhancing beneficiary protection

Decanting is often used to strengthen protections for vulnerable beneficiaries. For instance, a trust can be decanted to include special needs provisions that preserve government benefit eligibility for a beneficiary with disabilities. Similarly, it can enhance spendthrift protections, preventing creditors or ex-spouses from gaining access to a beneficiary’s inheritance.

5. Modifying distribution terms

Life circumstances change, and the original distribution plan in a trust may no longer fit a family’s needs. Trustees can use decanting to alter when and how distributions occur. For example, instead of requiring outright distributions at age 25, a decanted trust could allow staggered payments at ages 30, 35, and 40, thereby providing beneficiaries with more long-term security.

6. Simplifying administration

Sometimes, administering multiple small trusts can be burdensome, or one trust may become too complicated for efficient management. Decanting can consolidate several trusts into one, which reduces costs and administrative work. In other cases, decanting may result in the splitting of a trust into two or more separate trusts, such as when siblings have different financial needs or risk profiles.