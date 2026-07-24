Starting a nonprofit in Iowa means completing two separate legal processes in sequence. First, form a nonprofit corporation with the Iowa Secretary of State, then apply to the IRS for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, which is the federal designation that lets your organization receive tax-deductible donations and qualify for most foundation and government grants.
The state formation steps move quickly; the IRS application takes longer, which makes getting your foundational documents right from the beginning well worth the effort.
Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3): What Iowa founders need to know
A nonprofit corporation is a state-level legal business entity you form by filing with the Iowa Secretary of State. 501(c)(3) is a federal tax-exempt designation granted by the IRS for qualifying businesses. 501(c)(3) status does not affect state tax requirements.
Iowa incorporation gives your organization legal existence: the ability to sign contracts, open a bank account, and limit the personal liability of your directors. It does not exempt your organization from federal income taxes, make donor contributions tax-deductible, or qualify your organization for most foundation or government grants. Those benefits require 501(c)(3) status.
If your goal is to raise money from the public, pursue grants, or operate as a fully tax-exempt organization, you need both, plus Iowa state tax exemptions.
How to start a nonprofit in Iowa: Step by step
Step 1: Choose a name for your Iowa nonprofit
Your nonprofit's name must be distinguishable from any other name on record with the Iowa Secretary of State, including reserved names, and should not imply a purpose other than those permitted under Iowa law or indicated by your articles of incorporation.
Run a preliminary name search through the Iowa Secretary of State's Fast Track Filing system or LegalZoom’s name check tool before you file anything. Dive deeper with our comprehensive guide to Iowa business names.
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By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
Step 2: Appoint incorporators, directors, and a registered agent
These are three distinct roles that are needed for your nonprofit’s articles of incorporation.
- Incorporator: The person who signs and files the articles of incorporation. Iowa requires at least one; they can be a founder, officer, or attorney.
- Directors: Iowa law permits a board of one director, but the IRS generally requires at least three unrelated directors before approving a 501(c)(3) application. Plan to seat at least three before you file with the IRS. Directors do not need to be Iowa residents.
- Registered agent: Iowa requires every nonprofit corporation to maintain a registered agent—an individual or entity with a physical Iowa street address (not a P.O. box) who is available during business hours to receive legal documents and government correspondence. A director, officer, or professional registered agent service can fill this role.
Step 3: Draft and file Iowa nonprofit articles of incorporation
Articles of incorporation can be filed with the Iowa Secretary of State through the Fast Track Filing online system. The filing fee is $20. Mail filing is also available but significantly slower.
Your articles must include the following:
- The organization's name
- A statement of purpose—Iowa does not technically require one, but if your nonprofit intends to seek 501(c)(3) status, you must include IRS-approved language, such as: "Organized exclusively for charitable, educational, religious, or scientific purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code."
- Registered agent name and Iowa address
- Name and address of each incorporator
- Name and address of the initial directors (optional for Iowa, required for the IRS)
- A statement on whether the corporation will have members
- A dissolution clause directing that upon dissolution, remaining assets will be distributed to another 501(c)(3) organization or to a federal, state, or local governmental entity
Both the purpose clause (item 2) and dissolution clause (item 7) are required by the IRS for 501(c)(3) approval.
Step 4: Draft nonprofit bylaws
Iowa law does not dictate exact bylaw content, but bylaws are required by the IRS as part of your Form 1023 501(c)(3) application, so what you put in them matters beyond internal governance.
Here are some things strong Iowa nonprofit bylaws should address.
- Board composition: Number of directors, term lengths, and how vacancies are filled
- Officer roles: President, secretary, and treasurer at minimum, their duties and how they are elected
- Meeting requirements: Frequency of board meetings, notice requirements, and quorum
- Voting procedures: What constitutes a majority vote and whether proxy voting is permitted
- Membership provisions: If your organization has members, how they are admitted, their voting rights, and how they can be removed
- Amendment procedures: How and when bylaws can be changed
- Conflict-of-interest policy: A written policy requiring directors and officers to disclose personal interests that could conflict with the organization's interests. The IRS specifically asks about it on Form 1023, and its presence or absence directly affects your federal application.
Bylaws are not filed with the Iowa Secretary of State. Your board must formally adopt them at your organizational meeting and keep them in your corporate records.
Step 5: Hold an organizational meeting and obtain an EIN
The organizational meeting is where your initial board formally adopts the bylaws, elects officers, and takes other foundational actions. Record minutes and keep them in your corporate records—they are part of the paper trail the IRS expects to see.
After the meeting, apply for an employer identification number (EIN). You need one to open a bank account and to file your 501(c)(3) application. EINs are free and available immediately through the IRS online application. An EIN is not the same as 501(c)(3) status; it simply identifies your organization for federal tax purposes.
Step 6: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status
The IRS grants 501(c)(3) status, which makes your nonprofit tax-exempt.
Two application paths exist.
- Form 1023 (standard application): Required for most organizations. The IRS user fee is currently $600. Processing typically takes approximately six months for complete applications, longer if the IRS requests additional information.
- Form 1023-EZ (streamlined application): Available to organizations projecting gross receipts of $50,000 or less annually and holding total assets of $250,000 or less. The fee is currently $275, and processing is typically two to four weeks.
Churches, schools, hospitals, and certain others must use Form 1023 regardless of size. The IRS will review your articles of incorporation and bylaws as part of the application. This is why the purpose clause, dissolution clause, and conflict-of-interest policy matter.
If you file within 27 months of your Iowa incorporation date, the IRS will typically treat your 501(c)(3) status as retroactive to your formation date. That window starts the day your articles are accepted.
Step 7: Apply for Iowa state tax exemptions
Federal 501(c)(3) approval resolves your federal tax obligations, but Iowa's state tax obligations are separate.
- Iowa state income tax: Once you have federal 501(c)(3) status, Iowa's income tax exemption is automatic. Confirm your status with the Iowa Department of Revenue to make sure your records are current.
- Iowa sales tax: Iowa nonprofits are not automatically exempt from sales tax. Iowa offers no general application or permit process for nonprofits to obtain one. Most Iowa nonprofits, including churches and charities, must pay sales tax on their purchases just like any other buyer. Only specific categories of entities designated by Iowa law are exempt on qualifying purchases, and they claim the exemption by providing the seller a completed Iowa Sales Tax Exemption Certificate at the time of purchase.
Step 8: Register for charitable solicitation (if required)
The registration requirement in Iowa applies only to professional fundraisers—paid outside firms or individuals hired to solicit on your behalf. Charitable organizations that solicit directly through their own staff or volunteers are generally not required to register statewide.
If you plan to use a paid, outside fundraising firm, that firm must register with the Iowa Attorney General before soliciting on your behalf. Some Iowa counties and municipalities also impose their own local solicitation registration requirements. Confirm current requirements with the Iowa Attorney General's office before you begin any fundraising campaigns.
How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Iowa?
|Item
|Cost
|Iowa articles of incorporation
|$20
|EIN
|Free
|IRS Form 1023 (standard)
|$600
|IRS Form 1023-EZ (streamlined)
|$275
|Charitable solicitation registration
|$10
For an organization that qualifies for Form 1023-EZ and handles its own registered agent, minimum out-of-pocket costs run approximately $295: the $20 state filing fee plus the $275 IRS application fee. For an organization that must file the standard Form 1023 and uses a professional registered agent, expect $620–$920 or more in required fees alone.
IRS fees are non-refundable, and attorney and formation service fees are in addition to the government filing fees above. Confirm current state fees directly with the Iowa Secretary of State and Iowa Attorney General's office before filing.
How long does it take to start a nonprofit in Iowa?
|Stage
|Estimated timeline
|Iowa articles of incorporation (online)
|One business day
|Iowa articles of incorporation (by mail)
|2–3 weeks
|EIN
|Immediate
|IRS Form 1023-EZ
|2–4 weeks
|IRS Form 1023 (standard)
|3–6+ months or more
The single biggest factor in IRS delays is application completeness. Have your EIN, articles of incorporation, and bylaws ready before you start. An IRS request for additional information can pause your application for weeks or months.
For an organization that qualifies for Form 1023-EZ, the realistic timeline from filing Iowa articles to receiving an IRS determination letter runs approximately four to eight weeks. For organizations filing the standard Form 1023, plan for six to nine months under normal processing conditions.
Iowa nonprofit ongoing compliance
Once your organization is active, you have ongoing obligations to both the state of Iowa and the IRS. Missing them can cost you your good standing, your tax-exempt status, or both.
Biennial report: Iowa Secretary of State
Iowa nonprofit corporations must file a biennial report every two years to maintain good standing. All nonprofit corporations file during odd-numbered years; the filing window runs from January 1 through April 1. The report confirms your registered agent's current name and address, your principal office address, and the names and addresses of your current officers and directors. There is no filing fee.
IRS Form 990
Most 501(c)(3) organizations must file an annual information return with the IRS by the 15th day of the fifth month after the end of the fiscal year. For a calendar-year organization, that means May 15.
- Form 990-N (e-Postcard): For organizations with gross receipts of $50,000 or less.
- Form 990-EZ: For mid-size organizations above the 990-N threshold. Check current IRS thresholds at IRS.gov.
- Form 990 (full return): Required for larger organizations. Check current IRS thresholds at IRS.gov.
Organizations that fail to file for three consecutive years automatically lose their tax-exempt status, effective on the filing due date of the third missed year. Reinstatement requires reapplying to the IRS and paying the applicable user fee.
Form 990 is a public document. Donors, grantmakers, and watchdog organizations routinely review 990 filings. Treat it as both a compliance obligation and a transparency tool.
Other ongoing compliance requirements
Iowa law requires your organization to maintain a registered agent with a current Iowa street address at all times. If your agent moves, resigns, or their information changes, promptly file an update with the Iowa Secretary of State. Letting your registered agent lapse can result in missed legal notices and exposure to liability for your organization and its directors.
Additionally, as your nonprofit continues, keep the following on file and readily accessible:
- Minutes of all board meetings
- Current bylaws, including any amendments, with adoption dates recorded
- Articles of incorporation and any amendments
- IRS determination letter
- At least three years of Form 990 filings
- Conflict-of-interest disclosures signed annually by each director and officer
These records are your primary defense in an IRS audit and protect directors from personal liability by demonstrating that the board operated the organization as a genuine charitable entity.
Start your Iowa nonprofit with LegalZoom
LegalZoom has helped over 100,000 nonprofit organizations get started. Whether you need help filing your nonprofit articles of incorporation, preparing your bylaws, or working through the IRS Form 1023 application, LegalZoom's nonprofit formation and 501(c)(3) application services handle the paperwork so you can focus on your mission.
FAQs about starting a nonprofit in Iowa
Can I pay myself if I start a nonprofit in Iowa?
Yes. Founders and employees can receive reasonable compensation for work they perform. Compensation must be reasonable relative to the services provided, formally approved by the board, and documented in board minutes. Excessive pay can violate the IRS private inurement and private benefit rules and cost the organization its 501(c)(3) status.
What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?
The 33% rule, formally called the public support test, requires 501(c)(3) public charities to receive at least one-third of their total support from public sources—such as small donations, government grants, and program service revenue—rather than from a concentrated group of private donors. Organizations that fail this test over a five-year measurement period may be reclassified as private foundations, which face significantly more restrictive IRS rules, including mandatory minimum distribution requirements and tighter limits on self-dealing.
Is it better to have an LLC or a nonprofit in Iowa?
It depends on your goals. If your mission is charitable and you need tax-deductible donations or grant eligibility, a nonprofit corporation is the right structure. An LLC cannot obtain 501(c)(3) status under standard IRS rules. If your goal is to run a mission-driven business that generates profit for owners, an LLC or benefit corporation may be more appropriate.
Does FMLA apply to Iowa nonprofits?
Yes, if the nonprofit employs 50 or more employees within 75 miles of a worksite. Qualifying employees are entitled to up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave per year for qualifying family and medical reasons. Nonprofits with fewer than 50 employees are generally not covered by federal FMLA, though Iowa may have separate state leave requirements worth reviewing with an employment attorney.
What required clauses must appear in Iowa nonprofit articles of incorporation?
Two clauses are required by the IRS and most commonly omitted: a purpose clause limiting the organization's activities to one or more exempt purposes under Section 501(c)(3), and a dissolution clause directing that remaining assets be distributed to another 501(c)(3) or to a government entity upon dissolution. Without both, the IRS will return your application for correction. Iowa law governs the full list of required provisions
Do Iowa nonprofits need to register before soliciting donations?
Iowa's statewide charitable solicitation registration requirement applies to professional fundraisers, not to the charitable organization itself. If your nonprofit solicits directly through its own staff or volunteers, statewide registration is generally not required. Some Iowa counties and municipalities impose their own local registration requirements, so verify local rules before beginning in-person fundraising in a new location.