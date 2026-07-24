How to Start a Nonprofit in Iowa

The single biggest factor in IRS delays is application completeness. Have your EIN, articles of incorporation, and bylaws ready before you start. An IRS request for additional information can pause your application for weeks or months.

For an organization that qualifies for Form 1023-EZ, the realistic timeline from filing Iowa articles to receiving an IRS determination letter runs approximately four to eight weeks. For organizations filing the standard Form 1023, plan for six to nine months under normal processing conditions.

Iowa nonprofit ongoing compliance

Once your organization is active, you have ongoing obligations to both the state of Iowa and the IRS. Missing them can cost you your good standing, your tax-exempt status, or both.

Biennial report: Iowa Secretary of State

Iowa nonprofit corporations must file a biennial report every two years to maintain good standing. All nonprofit corporations file during odd-numbered years; the filing window runs from January 1 through April 1. The report confirms your registered agent's current name and address, your principal office address, and the names and addresses of your current officers and directors. There is no filing fee.

IRS Form 990

Most 501(c)(3) organizations must file an annual information return with the IRS by the 15th day of the fifth month after the end of the fiscal year. For a calendar-year organization, that means May 15.

Form 990-N (e-Postcard): For organizations with gross receipts of $50,000 or less.

For organizations with gross receipts of $50,000 or less. Form 990-EZ: For mid-size organizations above the 990-N threshold. Check current IRS thresholds at IRS.gov.

For mid-size organizations above the 990-N threshold. Check current IRS thresholds at IRS.gov. Form 990 (full return): Required for larger organizations. Check current IRS thresholds at IRS.gov.

Organizations that fail to file for three consecutive years automatically lose their tax-exempt status, effective on the filing due date of the third missed year. Reinstatement requires reapplying to the IRS and paying the applicable user fee.

Form 990 is a public document. Donors, grantmakers, and watchdog organizations routinely review 990 filings. Treat it as both a compliance obligation and a transparency tool.

Other ongoing compliance requirements

Iowa law requires your organization to maintain a registered agent with a current Iowa street address at all times. If your agent moves, resigns, or their information changes, promptly file an update with the Iowa Secretary of State. Letting your registered agent lapse can result in missed legal notices and exposure to liability for your organization and its directors.

Additionally, as your nonprofit continues, keep the following on file and readily accessible:

Minutes of all board meetings

Current bylaws, including any amendments, with adoption dates recorded

Articles of incorporation and any amendments

IRS determination letter

At least three years of Form 990 filings

Conflict-of-interest disclosures signed annually by each director and officer

These records are your primary defense in an IRS audit and protect directors from personal liability by demonstrating that the board operated the organization as a genuine charitable entity.

Start your Iowa nonprofit with LegalZoom

LegalZoom has helped over 100,000 nonprofit organizations get started. Whether you need help filing your nonprofit articles of incorporation, preparing your bylaws, or working through the IRS Form 1023 application, LegalZoom's nonprofit formation and 501(c)(3) application services handle the paperwork so you can focus on your mission.

FAQs about starting a nonprofit in Iowa

Can I pay myself if I start a nonprofit in Iowa?

Yes. Founders and employees can receive reasonable compensation for work they perform. Compensation must be reasonable relative to the services provided, formally approved by the board, and documented in board minutes. Excessive pay can violate the IRS private inurement and private benefit rules and cost the organization its 501(c)(3) status.

What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?

The 33% rule, formally called the public support test, requires 501(c)(3) public charities to receive at least one-third of their total support from public sources—such as small donations, government grants, and program service revenue—rather than from a concentrated group of private donors. Organizations that fail this test over a five-year measurement period may be reclassified as private foundations, which face significantly more restrictive IRS rules, including mandatory minimum distribution requirements and tighter limits on self-dealing.

Is it better to have an LLC or a nonprofit in Iowa?

It depends on your goals. If your mission is charitable and you need tax-deductible donations or grant eligibility, a nonprofit corporation is the right structure. An LLC cannot obtain 501(c)(3) status under standard IRS rules. If your goal is to run a mission-driven business that generates profit for owners, an LLC or benefit corporation may be more appropriate.

Does FMLA apply to Iowa nonprofits?

Yes, if the nonprofit employs 50 or more employees within 75 miles of a worksite. Qualifying employees are entitled to up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave per year for qualifying family and medical reasons. Nonprofits with fewer than 50 employees are generally not covered by federal FMLA, though Iowa may have separate state leave requirements worth reviewing with an employment attorney.

What required clauses must appear in Iowa nonprofit articles of incorporation?

Two clauses are required by the IRS and most commonly omitted: a purpose clause limiting the organization's activities to one or more exempt purposes under Section 501(c)(3), and a dissolution clause directing that remaining assets be distributed to another 501(c)(3) or to a government entity upon dissolution. Without both, the IRS will return your application for correction. Iowa law governs the full list of required provisions

Do Iowa nonprofits need to register before soliciting donations?

Iowa's statewide charitable solicitation registration requirement applies to professional fundraisers, not to the charitable organization itself. If your nonprofit solicits directly through its own staff or volunteers, statewide registration is generally not required. Some Iowa counties and municipalities impose their own local registration requirements, so verify local rules before beginning in-person fundraising in a new location.