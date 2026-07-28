How to Start a Nonprofit in Kentucky

Other ongoing requirements

Maintaining proper records is what the IRS expects from every 501(c)(3) and what auditors and grant-makers will look for when evaluating your organization's credibility.

Your bylaws should specify how often the board meets. Most nonprofits hold at least one formal board meeting per year, though quarterly meetings are common and advisable for active organizations. Keep detailed minutes of every board meeting.

Additionally, you must keep a registered agent at all times. If your registered agent resigns or is replaced, you should file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent immediately.

How LegalZoom can help

Forming a nonprofit means coordinating filings across multiple agencies. Getting the paperwork wrong at any stage can set you back months.

LegalZoom has helped form more than 4 million businesses, including over 100,000 nonprofits. Our nonprofit formation services handle the preparation and filing of your Kentucky articles of incorporation, help you draft bylaws, and guide you through the 501(c)(3) application process.

If your situation calls for legal review, like checking your purpose and dissolution clauses before you file, or getting guidance on IRS compliance, LegalZoom offers online business attorney access and a network of independent attorneys who can review your formation documents and answer your questions.

Kentucky nonprofit FAQs

Does Kentucky require nonprofit bylaws to be filed with the state?

No. Bylaws are internal governance documents. Keep a signed, adopted copy in your corporate records. You must submit them with your IRS Form 1023, and most banks will require them before opening an organizational account.

What is the 33.3% public support test for nonprofits?

To qualify as a public charity rather than a private foundation, a 501(c)(3) must receive at least one-third of its total support from broad public sources over a five-year period (the current year plus the four preceding years) Organizations that fall below the threshold risk reclassification as a private foundation, which carries stricter IRS operating rules and additional reporting requirements.

Can a Kentucky nonprofit apply for grants before getting 501(c)(3) status?

Most foundations and government grant programs require confirmed 501(c)(3) status before awarding funds. Fiscal sponsorship is the most reliable bridge. Some funders will also consider applications from organizations with a pending IRS determination; ask individual grantors about their policy.

What required language must Kentucky nonprofit articles of incorporation include for 501(c)(3) approval?

Your articles must include a purpose clause stating the organization is organized exclusively for exempt purposes under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3), and a dissolution clause stating that remaining assets will be distributed to another 501(c)(3) or to a government entity for a public purpose upon dissolution. Without both clauses, the IRS will reject your application.

Does 501(c)(3) status automatically exempt a Kentucky nonprofit from state sales tax?

No. You must separately file Form 51A125, Application for Purchase Exemption with the Kentucky Department of Revenue.

When does a Kentucky nonprofit need to register with the Attorney General before fundraising?

Most Kentucky nonprofits that solicit charitable contributions must file with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office before beginning any fundraising. Soliciting without filing when it is required can expose your organization to penalties.