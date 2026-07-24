How to Start a Nonprofit in Louisiana: A Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a nonprofit in Louisiana involved coordinating filings across multiple state and federal agencies. First, you incorporate under Louisiana state law. Then, separately, you apply to the IRS for federal tax-exempt status. This designation lets donors deduct contributions and shields your organization from federal income tax. Once your nonprofit has 501(c)(3) status, you can apply for more exemptions with Louisiana offices.
This guide covers every required step in the correct order from choosing a name to meeting your ongoing Louisiana compliance obligations.
Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3): What's the difference?
A nonprofit corporation is a legal business entity formed under state law. It exists to serve a mission, not to generate profits for owners.
501(c)(3) status refers to the section of the federal tax code under which the IRS grants tax-exempt status, allowing donors to deduct contributions and shielding the organization from federal income tax.
You must incorporate as a Louisiana nonprofit first, then apply to the IRS for 501(c)(3) status as a distinct second step. State incorporation does not grant federal tax-exempt status, and federal approval does not replace state filing. Not every nonprofit pursues 501(c)(3) status, but most charitable organizations do.
How to start a nonprofit in Louisiana: Step-by-step
You'll work with up to four separate agencies: the Louisiana Secretary of State, the IRS, the Louisiana Department of Revenue, and the Louisiana Attorney General's office. The eight steps below reflect the required sequence.
Step 1: Choose a name for your Louisiana nonprofit
Your organization's name must be distinguishable from every other entity on file with the Louisiana Secretary of State. A minor variation in punctuation or a dropped word may not be enough.
Before you file anything, search the Louisiana Secretary of State's online business name database or LegalZoom’s name check tool to confirm availability. If your chosen name is available but you're not ready to file, you can reserve for 120 days.
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A few practical notes:
- Your name does not need to include a designator like "Inc." or "Corporation," but it may.
- Avoid names that imply a government affiliation or a purpose your organization doesn't actually serve. The IRS pays attention to whether your name matches your stated mission.
- If you plan to operate under a name different from your legal name, you'll need to register that trade name separately.
Read more in our comprehensive guide to Louisiana business names.
Step 2: Choose incorporators, initial directors, and a registered agent
You’ll need a few roles filled before you can file your articles of incorporation:
- Incorporators. An incorporator is the person who signs and files the articles of incorporation. Louisiana requires at least one incorporator, who can be any adult and need not be a director or officer.
- Initial directors. If you’re applying for tax-exempt status with the IRS, include a minimum of three unrelated directors on the initial board. Standard officer roles include president, secretary, and treasurer. Louisiana law allows one person to hold multiple offices, but at least three individuals must serve as directors overall.
- Registered agent. A registered agent is a person or business with a Louisiana street address (not a P.O. box) designated to receive legal documents, government correspondence, and service of process during regular business hours. Louisiana law requires the registered agent to formally accept the appointment in a notarized affidavit that is filed together with the articles of incorporation.
You can name yourself or another director as the registered agent, or hire a commercial service. Using a commercial service keeps your personal address off public records.
Step 3: File your Louisiana articles of incorporation
Articles of incorporation are the founding legal document that creates your nonprofit under Louisiana law. You file them with the Louisiana Secretary of State through the geauxBIZ portal. The filing fee is $75, plus a $5 online service charge, for a total of $80. Online filings typically process within 1–3 business days.
What your articles must include:
- Organization name
- Duration of the corporation, if not perpetual
- Registered agent name and Louisiana registered office street address
- Name and addresses of each incorporator
- Names and addresses of each initial director
- A statement on whether your nonprofit will have stocks
The above is what you need to exist as a nonprofit corporation, but the IRS requires more for 501(c)(3) status.
If you intend to apply for 501(c)(3) status, your articles must contain two specific clauses the IRS requires. Without them, the IRS will reject your tax-exemption application.
- Purpose clause: A statement that the organization is organized exclusively for one or more exempt purposes under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3).
- Dissolution clause: A statement that if the organization dissolves, its remaining assets will be distributed to one or more other 501(c)(3) organizations, or to a federal, state, or local government for a public purpose.
Include both clauses in your articles, not just your bylaws. The IRS reviews your formation documents directly. Even if you’re not yet planning to pursue 501(c)(3) status, include the clauses in your articles so you have the option later.
After the Secretary of State approves your articles, Louisiana law requires you to file a certified copy with the Recorder of Mortgages in the parish where your registered office is located. Fees vary by parish; contact your local Recorder of Mortgages office to confirm the current amount.
Once both filings are complete, your nonprofit legally exists under Louisiana law.
Step 4: Draft bylaws and hold your organizational meeting
Bylaws are your nonprofit's internal rulebook, governing how the board operates and how decisions get made. Louisiana does not require you to file bylaws with the Secretary of State, but the IRS requires them with your 501(c)(3) application, and most banks require them before opening an organizational account.
Your bylaws should cover, at minimum:
- Organization name and principal office address
- Statement of exempt purpose (must match the purpose clause in your articles)
- Board structure, including number of directors, term lengths, and election procedures
- Officer roles and responsibilities (president, secretary, treasurer at minimum)
- Meeting frequency and quorum requirements
- Conflict-of-interest policy (the IRS specifically requires this for tax-exempt status)
- Dissolution clause (should match the dissolution clause in your articles)
- Procedures for amending the bylaws
Before applying for federal tax-exempt status, your initial board must hold an organizational meeting to formally adopt the bylaws, elect officers, authorize the employer identification number (EIN) application and opening of a bank account, and take any other foundational actions needed to get the organization operational. Keep written minutes, because the IRS may ask for them during your 501(c)(3) application review.
Step 5: Get an EIN for your Louisiana nonprofit
An EIN is your nonprofit's federal tax identification number, issued by the IRS. Applying is free and takes minutes; you receive your EIN immediately. Once you have your EIN, you can open a nonprofit bank account, hire employees, and file IRS Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ.
Step 6: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status
The IRS grants 501(c)(3) status. You apply after incorporation using one of two forms, depending on your organization's size. Both are filed electronically through Pay.gov.
Before submitting either form, confirm that your articles contain the purpose and dissolution clauses from Step 3. If they don't, the IRS will reject your application.
- IRS Form 1023 (full application): Most organizations use Form 1023. The user fee is $600 and is non-refundable. The IRS reviews the organization's purpose, activities, governance documents, and conflict-of-interest policy. Processing typically runs three to six months, though complex applications can take longer.
- IRS Form 1023-EZ (streamlined application): Form 1023-EZ is available to organizations projecting less than $50,000 in annual revenue and total assets under $250,000. It is not available to churches, schools, or hospitals. The user fee is $275, and processing typically takes two to four weeks.
If you file your 501(c)(3) application within 27 months of your incorporation date, the IRS can issue a determination letter retroactive to the date of incorporation, meaning donations made before approval may still qualify as tax-deductible. But, if you miss the 27-month mark, deductibility begins only from the date of your determination letter.
Step 7: Apply for Louisiana state tax exemptions
Federal 501(c)(3) approval does not automatically exempt your nonprofit from Louisiana state taxes.
- Louisiana income tax: Once the IRS issues your determination letter, present it to the Louisiana Department of Revenue to establish your exemption from Louisiana corporate income tax.
- Louisiana sales tax exemption: Your federal determination letter alone does not trigger a Louisiana sales tax exemption. You must separately apply to the Louisiana Department of Revenue using Form R-1048 to obtain an exemption certificate. Submit your application at least 30 days before your first fundraising event, and review current instructions from the Louisiana Department of Revenue's website before submitting, as requirements and timelines can change.
Step 8: Register for charitable solicitation with the Louisiana Attorney General
Louisiana's charitable solicitation registration requirement exists to protect donors.
- If your nonprofit uses a professional fundraiser to solicit contributions from Louisiana residents, you must register with the Louisiana Attorney General's office before soliciting. The annual registration fee is $25.
- If your nonprofit solicits donations directly (without a professional fundraiser), registration is generally not required, though requirements can vary. Verify your specific obligations with the Attorney General's office before fundraising.
- Annual renewal is required if you are registered.
- Out-of-state nonprofits that solicit Louisiana donors are generally subject to the same requirements.
Check the Louisiana Attorney General's Charitable Solicitation Registration page for current thresholds, required forms, and any exemptions that may apply.
Louisiana nonprofit ongoing compliance
Louisiana nonprofits carry ongoing compliance obligations at both the state and federal level. Missing them can cost your organization its good standing, its tax-exempt status, or both.
Annual report requirements
Louisiana nonprofits must file an annual report each year with the Louisiana Secretary of State. The report confirms or updates your registered agent, principal office address, board member information, and charter number. The filing fee is $10, due on your incorporation anniversary date each year.
If your board composition changes during the year, you must also file a Change of Directors and/or Officers form with the Louisiana Secretary of State.
IRS annual filing requirements
The version you file depends on your annual revenue and assets.
- Form 990-N (e-Postcard): For organizations with annual gross receipts of $50,000 or less.
- Form 990-EZ: For organizations with gross receipts between $50,000 and $200,000, and total assets under $500,000.
- Form 990 (full return): For organizations with annual gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more.
Each form is due by the 15th day of the 5th month after the close of your tax year—May 15 for organizations on a calendar tax year.
Missing three consecutive years of IRS filings results in automatic revocation of your 501(c)(3) status, and reinstating it requires filing a new application and paying the user fee again. Form 990 filings are public documents, and donors often review them before contributing, so filing accurately and on time is also a matter of organizational credibility.
How LegalZoom can help
Forming a nonprofit means coordinating filings across multiple agencies. Getting the paperwork wrong at any stage can set you back months.
LegalZoom has helped more than 4 million businesses get started, including over 100,000 nonprofits. Our nonprofit formation service will prepare and file your articles of incorporation so you can rest assured that nothing got missed. Once you’re formed, we can help you draft corporate bylaws and guide you through the 501(c)(3) application process.
If your situation calls for legal review, like checking your purpose and dissolution clauses before you file or getting guidance on IRS compliance, LegalZoom's network of independent attorneys are here to help.
Louisiana nonprofit FAQs
How much money do you need to start a nonprofit in Louisiana?
Louisiana imposes no minimum capitalization requirement. Mandatory government fees start at $355 if you qualify for Form 1023-EZ and serve as your own registered agent, or $680 if you use the full Form 1023. Professional service costs are additional.
Does Louisiana require nonprofit bylaws to be filed with the state?
No. Bylaws are internal governance documents. Keep a signed, adopted copy in your corporate records. You must submit them with your IRS Form 1023, and most banks will require them before opening an organizational account.
How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Louisiana?
|Cost Item
|Amount
|Louisiana articles of incorporation filing fee
|$80
|Recorder of Mortgages filing
|Varies by parish
|IRS Form 1023 user fee (full application)
|$600
|IRS Form 1023-EZ user fee (streamlined)
|$275
What is the 33.3% public support test for nonprofits?
To qualify as a public charity rather than a private foundation, a 501(c)(3) must receive at least one-third of its total support from broad public sources over a five-year period (the current year plus the four preceding years) Organizations that fall below the threshold risk reclassification as a private foundation, which carries stricter IRS operating rules and additional reporting requirements.
Can a Louisiana nonprofit apply for grants before getting 501(c)(3) status?
Most foundations and government grant programs require confirmed 501(c)(3) status before awarding funds. Fiscal sponsorship is the most reliable bridge. Some funders will also consider applications from organizations with a pending IRS determination; ask individual grantors about their policy.
What required language must Louisiana nonprofit articles of incorporation include for 501(c)(3) approval?
Your articles must include a purpose clause stating the organization is organized exclusively for exempt purposes under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3), and a dissolution clause stating that remaining assets will be distributed to another 501(c)(3) or to a government entity for a public purpose upon dissolution. Without both clauses, the IRS will reject your application.
Does 501(c)(3) status automatically exempt a Louisiana nonprofit from state sales tax?
No. You must separately apply to the Louisiana Department of Revenue using Form R-1048 to obtain a Louisiana sales tax exemption certificate. Submit the application at least 30 days before your first fundraising event.
When does a Louisiana nonprofit need to register with the Attorney General before fundraising?
Registration is required when your nonprofit uses a professional fundraiser to solicit contributions from Louisiana residents. The annual registration fee is $25. Nonprofits that solicit donations directly are generally not required to register, though you should verify your specific obligations with the Attorney General's office before fundraising begins.