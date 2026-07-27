How to Start a Nonprofit in Maine: A Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a nonprofit in Maine means navigating separate and distinct processes: incorporating under Maine state law and applying to the IRS for federal tax-exempt status. Generally speaking, nonprofit founders need to finish both before they can operate as a public charity or accept tax-deductible donations.
This guide walks you through how to start a nonprofit in Maine. It goes over the required steps, from choosing a compliant name to registering for charitable solicitation with the Maine Attorney General's office.
Overview of how to start a nonprofit in Maine
- Forming a nonprofit in Maine and obtaining 501(c)(3) status are two separate processes. You must complete both to legally operate as a tax-exempt public charity.
- Maine requires you to file articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State and designate your corporation as either a public benefit or mutual benefit organization.
- Your articles must include a specific purpose clause and an asset distribution provision to qualify for IRS 501(c)(3) approval. Missing either is a disqualifying mistake.
- Maine nonprofits must have at least three directors, adopt bylaws, and hold an organizational meeting before applying for federal tax-exempt status.
- Most Maine nonprofits that solicit charitable contributions must register with the Maine Office of Professional and Occupational Regulation before fundraising.
- The full process can take anywhere from three to twelve months and costs between $65 and $675 or more in filing fees alone, depending on which IRS form you use.
Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3): What Maine founders need to understand
The terms "nonprofit" and "501(c)(3)" describe two different things, and confusing them is one of the most common mistakes new nonprofit founders make.
A nonprofit corporation is a legal business entity formed with the state. A nonprofit can enter into contracts, open bank accounts, and protect directors from personal liability. However, state incorporation alone does not make your organization tax-exempt. This is where the 501(c)(3) status comes into the picture.
501(c)(3) status is a federal designation granted by the IRS under the Internal Revenue Code. It exempts the organization from federal income tax and allows donors to deduct their contributions. You must apply for it separately.
Public benefit vs. mutual benefit
Maine law requires you to designate your nonprofit as either a public benefit corporation or a mutual benefit corporation when you file your articles of incorporation.
Public benefit corporations serve a charitable, religious, educational, or scientific purpose and are the only type eligible for 501(c)(3) status. Mutual benefit corporations serve their members' interests—such as trade associations and recreational clubs—and are generally not eligible for 501(c)(3). Most founders starting a charitable organization will choose public benefit.
How to start a nonprofit in Maine: 9 steps
Step 1: Choose and reserve your nonprofit's name
Your organization's name must be distinguishable from all other entities on file with the Maine Secretary of State. Maine prohibits names that could mislead the public, and certain words like "bank" or "insurance" require special regulatory approval. Designations like "Foundation," "Association," or "Institute" are generally permitted.
Search the Maine Secretary of State's online business database or LegalZoom’s name check tool below to confirm your name is available. If it's clear, you can file immediately or protect it with a reservation.
Free Maine Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against business records in the state of Maine.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
A name reservation lasts 120 days and costs $5. This step is optional but useful if you need time to prepare your incorporation documents. For a deeper dive, read our comprehensive guide to Maine business names.
Step 2: Appoint incorporators, directors, and a registered agent
Three roles must be filled before anything is filed:
- Incorporators sign and submit the articles of incorporation. Maine requires at least one, whose name, address, and signature must appear on your articles of incorporation.
- Directors govern the organization, which means setting policy, overseeing finances, and bearing legal responsibility for the nonprofit's activities. Maine requires at least three. Directors do not need to be Maine residents and generally cannot be compensated for board service without documented board approval.
- The registered agent receives legal documents and official correspondence on behalf of the corporation. Every Maine nonprofit must maintain a registered agent with a physical Maine street address, meaning a P.O. box does not qualify. The agent must be available during normal business hours. An officer, director, or professional registered agent service can fill this role.
Step 3: File your articles of incorporation with the Maine Secretary of State
Next, you need to file Form MNPCA-6, Articles of Incorporation with the Maine Secretary of State. Be prepared to provide the following information:
- The name of your nonprofit corporation
- Designation as a public benefit or mutual benefit corporation (if applying for 501(c)(3) status, choose public benefit)
- Registered agent name and address
- The name(s) and address(es) of the incorporator(s)
- The number of directors constituting the initial board (minimum of three)
- Statement on whether the nonprofit will have members
- A statement that the nonprofit will not produce propaganda or attempt to influence legislation (optional)
The Maine template does not meet IRS requirements on its own. To ensure your articles meet IRS standards, make sure to attach the following with your submission:
- A purpose clause stating the organization is organized exclusively for one or more exempt purposes under IRC Section 501(c)(3)
- A dissolution clause stating that upon dissolution, remaining assets will be distributed to another 501(c)(3) organization or to a government entity for a public purpose
Note: Maine will approve your articles of incorporation if they meet state requirements, even if the articles don’t meet federal 501(c)(3) requirements.
Maine currently requires paper submission. Include the $40 filing fee as a check made to “Maine Secretary of State.” You can access the PDF on the nonprofit forms page, and then file by mail or in person at the Secretary of State's Division of Corporations in Augusta at the address below.
Secretary of State Division of Corporations
UCC and Commissions
101 State House Station
Augusta, ME 04333-0101
Generally speaking, the processing time is determined by the amount of current submissions. Please check Maine’s paperwork processing times on the Secretary of State’s website to know what you should expect. Expedited options are available for additional fees.
Step 4: Draft your bylaws and hold your organizational meeting
Filing your articles creates the corporation; bylaws and an organizational meeting make it operational. Bylaws are your organization's internal rulebook. Maine does not require you to file them with the Secretary of State, but you need them to open a bank account, apply for grants, and for the IRS to approve your tax-exempt status.
Your bylaws can put forward any internal policies you’d like, but should at minimum address the following:
- Organization name and principal office address
- Statement of purpose
- Initial board of directors, including the number, terms, election and removal procedures
- Officer roles, which are at minimum a president or chair, treasurer, and secretary, and their duties
- Meeting requirements, including frequency, quorum rules, and notice requirements
- Conflict of interest policy (required by the IRS for 501(c)(3) applicants)
- Amendment procedures
Once drafted, the initial board holds an organizational meeting to formally adopt the bylaws, install directors, determine officer titles, and pass resolutions authorizing the EIN application and 501(c)(3) filing. Make sure to retain the minutes in your corporate records, since you'll need them for the IRS application.
Step 5: Obtain an EIN
An employer identification number (EIN) is a federal tax ID that functions like a Social Security number for your organization. You need one to open a bank account, hire employees, and file IRS Form 1023.
You can apply online through the IRS website or use an EIN filing service like LegalZoom if you want the task taken off your plate.
Step 6: Apply for 501(c)(3) status
501(c)(3) status exempts your organization from federal income tax and allows donors to deduct their contributions. Your choice of application form significantly affects both cost and timeline. Both forms are submitted electronically through Pay.gov.
- Form 1023-EZ (streamlined application) is available to organizations that project gross receipts of $50,000 or less in each of the next three years, have total assets of $250,000 or less, and meet additional criteria on the IRS Form 1023-EZ eligibility worksheet. The user fee is $275, and it is typically processed within a month.
- Form 1023 (full application) is required for all other organizations. Hospitals, schools, churches, housing providers, and foundations will need to file it regardless of size. The user fee is $600 and standard processing time can be anywhere from 3–6 months or longer.
Some grant-making foundations scrutinize whether a 501(c)(3) used Form 1023-EZ instead of the full Form 1023. If grant funding is central to your mission, discuss this choice with an attorney before deciding which form to use.
Note: The purpose clause and dissolution distribution clause in your articles must be in place before you submit either form. Missing or vague language is the most common reason the IRS sends a request for additional information, which can add months to your timeline.
Step 7: Apply for Maine state tax exemption
Federal 501(c)(3) status does not affect all state taxes. You must separately apply to Maine Revenue Services for each of the following state tax exemptions.
- Sales tax exemption: Federal 501(c)(3) status qualifies an organization for a Maine sales tax exemption certificate. Submit the required information in the Maine Revenue Services online portal to receive your certificate, then present it to vendors when making exempt purchases. Forms and instructions can be found on the department’s website.
- Property tax: If your nonprofit owns property, it may be exempt from local property taxes. This requires a separate application to the municipality where the property is located.
Step 8: Register for charitable solicitation if you plan to fundraise
Any charitable organization that intends to solicit, accept, or obtain contributions in Maine must file a charitable solicitation license application with the Maine Office of Professional and Occupational Regulation (OPOR) and pay the required fees at least 30 days before soliciting. The fee is $20. You'll need to submit your registration form along with supporting documents, including your IRS determination letter and applicable financial statements.
Certain organization types are exempt. Make sure to verify eligibility with OPOR before assuming you qualify.
Ongoing compliance for Maine nonprofits
Setting up your nonprofit is just the beginning. You’ll need to keep track of all compliance obligations so you’re never at risk of falling out of good standing with the state.
Annual reports
The Maine Secretary of State requires you submit an annual report by June 1 of each year. The filing fee is $35, and you file online here. The annual report is critically important because failure to file can result in administrative dissolution of your corporation.
IRS Form 990
Tax exempt does not mean tax filing exempt. All 501(c)(3) nonprofits must file an annual information return with the IRS. The form you use depends on your size:
- Form 990-N (e-Postcard). Gross receipts of $50,000 or less
- Form 990-EZ. Gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000
- Form 990 (standard form). All larger organizations
Form 990 is due on the 15th day of the fifth month after the fiscal year ends, which is May 15 for calendar-year organizations. Failing to file for three consecutive years triggers automatic revocation of 501(c)(3) status. Reinstatement requires a new application and back fees.
Charitable solicitation renewal
Licenses must be renewed annually by November 30. Missing that deadline triggers a $50 late fee for licenses renewed between December 1 and March 1.
Cost to start a nonprofit in Maine
Starting a Maine nonprofit typically costs between $335 and $675 in required government filing fees, depending entirely on which IRS application form you use. That range excludes registered agent fees, attorney fees, and professional formation assistance.
|Filing
|Agency
|Fee
|Estimated processing time
|Articles of Incorporation
|Maine Secretary of State
|$40
|7–10 business days
|Form 1023
|IRS
|$600
|3–6+ months
|Form 1023-EZ
|IRS
|$275
|2–4 weeks
|Sales Tax Exemption
|Maine Revenue Services
|Free
|Varies
|Charitable Solicitation License
|Maine OPOR
|$20
|Varies
|Filing
|Agency
|Fee
|Estimated processing time
|Articles of Incorporation
|Maine Secretary of State
|$40
|7–10 business days
|Form 1023
|IRS
|$600
|3–6+ months
|Form 1023-EZ
|IRS
|$275
|2–4 weeks
|Sales Tax Exemption
|Maine Revenue Services
|Free
|Varies
|Charitable Solicitation License
|Maine OPOR
|$20
|Varies
Start your Maine nonprofit with LegalZoom
LegalZoom's nonprofit formation service covers the steps that take the most time and carry the most risk of error:
- Preparing and filing your articles of incorporation with the Maine Secretary of State, including the IRS-required charitable purpose and dissolution clauses.
- Registered agent service: providing a Maine street address for legal correspondence.
- 501(c)(3) application assistance: helping you prepare and submit Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ.
We’ve helped over 100,000 nonprofits get off the ground, all backed by our 100% accuracy guarantee.
Maine nonprofit FAQs
Can I pay myself if I run a nonprofit?
Yes. Founders and executives can receive reasonable compensation for work performed. "Reasonable" means comparable to what similar organizations pay for similar roles. Nonprofits cannot distribute surplus revenue to private individuals. because doing so constitutes "private inurement" and can cost the organization its 501(c)(3) status. Compensation decisions should be board-approved, documented in minutes, and benchmarked against comparable organizations.
What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?
The IRS public support test requires that at least one-third of a nonprofit's total support over a rolling five-year period come from public sources, including government grants, individual donations, and program service revenue. Failing the test can trigger reclassification as a private foundation, which carries stricter rules and excise taxes. Diversifying your funding base from the start is far easier than correcting the problem later.
What is the difference between a public benefit and a mutual benefit nonprofit corporation in Maine?
Public benefit corporations serve charitable, religious, educational, or scientific purposes and are the only type eligible for 501(c)(3) status. Mutual benefit corporations serve their members' interests and are generally not eligible. Most founders starting a charitable organization should designate as a public benefit corporation when filing Form MNPCA-6.
What language must Maine nonprofit articles of incorporation include to qualify for 501(c)(3) status?
Two clauses are required: a purpose clause stating the organization is organized exclusively for one or more exempt purposes under the Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3), and a dissolution clause stating that upon dissolution, remaining assets will be distributed to another 501(c)(3) organization or a government entity for a public purpose. The Maine Form MNPCA-6 template does not include this language by default. You must add both clauses before filing.
What is the difference between Form 1023 and Form 1023-EZ, and which can Maine nonprofits use?
Form 1023 is the full IRS application, costs $600, and currently takes three to six months or longer. Form 1023-EZ is available to organizations projecting average annual gross receipts under $50,000 and holding total assets under $250,000; it costs $275 and typically processes in two to four weeks.
Hospitals, schools, private foundations, and certain other types must use Form 1023 regardless of size. Confirm eligibility using the IRS' Form 1023-EZ eligibility worksheet before filing.
How many directors does a Maine nonprofit board need, and can they be paid?
Maine requires a minimum of three directors. Directors generally cannot be compensated for board service without documented board approval, and any compensation must be reasonable and properly authorized. Directors do not need to be Maine residents.
When does a Maine nonprofit need to register for charitable solicitation?
Registration with Maine OPOR must be completed at least 30 days before soliciting contributions. The initial license fee is $20, with annual renewal by November 30. Limited exemptions exist so verify eligibility with OPOR directly before assuming one applies.