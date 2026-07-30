How to Start a Nonprofit in Maryland: A Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a nonprofit in Maryland means navigating multiple legal processes with different state and federal agencies. First, you must form a nonprofit corporation under Maryland state law, then you can obtain 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Maryland also requires registration with the Secretary of State's Charitable Organizations Division before you can solicit any donations.

This guide covers how to start a nonprofit in Maryland, including all formation steps, what to expect along the way, common roadblocks, and how to stay compliant in the future.

Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3): What is the difference?

A nonprofit corporation is a state-level legal business entity formed under Maryland law. It protects directors and officers from personal liability for the organization's debts. It does not make your organization tax-exempt or entitle donors to deduct their contributions.

501(c)(3) is a federal tax-exempt designation granted by the IRS to qualifying nonprofits . This status allows you to accept tax-deductible donations, qualify for most charitable grants, and avoid federal income tax on revenue tied to your charitable mission. 501(c)(3) does not apply to state taxes—you will need to apply for state tax exemptions separately.

You can be a nonprofit without having federal tax-exempt status, though most charitable organizations want both.

How to start a nonprofit in Maryland: Step by step

Step 1: Choose a name for your nonprofit

The first step in forming a business is coming up with an appropriate name.

Your name must meet Maryland's requirements. It should contain "Corporation," "Incorporated," "Limited," or their abbreviations, and must be distinguishable from organizations already on record.