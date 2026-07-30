How to Start a Nonprofit in Mississippi

Mississippi nonprofit ongoing compliance

Once your Mississippi nonprofit is up and running, several recurring obligations are necessary to keep it in good standing with the state and the IRS.

Annual report

Mississippi nonprofit corporations must file an annual report with the Mississippi Secretary of State each year.

The report is due by May 15 and can be filed any time on or after January 1. All filings must be done online. The fee is $25, and the report collects basic organizational information, such as principal office address, registered agent details, and current officers and directors.

Missing the annual report deadline can result in administrative dissolution of your nonprofit, which would also put your 501(c)(3) status at risk, since the IRS requires that you remain a valid state-law entity.

IRS Form 990

Every 501(c)(3) organization must file an annual information return with the IRS. Form 990 is public record, meaning donors, grant-makers, and watchdog organizations can look up your filing at any time. The specific form depends on your organization's size:

Form 990-N (e-Postcard): For organizations with annual gross receipts normally $50,000 or less Form 990-EZ: For organizations with gross receipts more than $50,000 but less than $200,000, and total assets less than $500,000 Form 990 (full): Required for organizations with annual gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more

All returns are due by the 15th day of the 5th month after the end of the organization's fiscal year, which is May 15 for a December 31 fiscal year end. A six-month extension is available by filing Form 8868 before the due date.

An organization that fails to file for three consecutive tax years automatically loses its tax-exempt status. Reinstatement requires a new IRS application and a new user fee.

Charitable solicitation registration renewal

Organizations that solicit charitable contributions must renew their registration by the 15th day of the fifth month after their fiscal year ends, which is May 15 for calendar-year organizations. The renewal fee is $50.

Renewal requires inclusion of a copy of your IRS Form 990, so complete your version of the form on time to make the renewal process straightforward.

Start your Mississippi nonprofit with LegalZoom

Getting your Mississippi nonprofit off the ground means managing filings across agencies, drafting governing documents that satisfy both state law and IRS requirements, and tracking compliance deadlines that begin the moment your organization is formed.

LegalZoom offers professional formation assistance that can take the paperwork off your plate, from drafting articles of incorporation that include the IRS-required purpose and dissolution clauses to maintaining a registered agent address and preparing your organizational documents for the 501(c)(3) application . Fewer gaps in your documents means less risk of IRS delays.

Mississippi nonprofit FAQs

What is the 80/20 rule for nonprofits?

The 80/20 rule is an informal benchmark, not a legal requirement, suggesting nonprofits spend at least 80% of revenue on program activities and no more than 20% on administrative and fundraising costs. Grant-makers and watchdog organizations use this ratio when evaluating organizational efficiency, but no federal or Mississippi law mandates it.

Does FMLA apply to nonprofits in Mississippi?

The federal Family and Medical Leave Act applies to nonprofits that employ 50 or more employees for at least 20 workweeks in the current or preceding calendar year. Nonprofits below that threshold are generally not covered, though other federal and Mississippi employment laws may still apply.

Is it better to have an LLC or a nonprofit?

If you are one of the IRS-exempt business types , a nonprofit is probably the better idea. A Mississippi LLC cannot obtain 501(c)(3) status, cannot offer donors a tax deduction, and cannot apply for most grants . If your goal is tax-exempt status and grant eligibility, an LLC is not a viable alternative.

Can a Mississippi nonprofit apply for grants before receiving 501(c)(3) status?