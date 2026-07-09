How to Start a Nonprofit in New York

There are two main steps to starting a nonprofit in New York. First, you need to form your organization with the New York Department of State (DoS). Then, you can obtain state and federal tax-exempt status.

Here’s everything you should know, including how to incorporate your nonprofit, draft bylaws, apply for 501(c)(3) status, and stay compliant year after year. This guide also provides a cost and timeline breakdown so you know what to expect before you file.

New York nonprofit corporation requirements at a glance

Forming a nonprofit corporation in New York will not automatically make your organization tax exempt.

in New York will not automatically make your organization tax exempt. Obtain 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to operate as a tax-exempt charity.

from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to operate as a tax-exempt charity. You may need to obtain approval from the appropriate governing body before incorporating, depending on your organizational purpose.

from the appropriate governing body before incorporating, depending on your organizational purpose. To form a nonprofit, file a Certificate of Incorporation (also known as "articles of incorporation") with the New York Department of State.

(also known as "articles of incorporation") with the New York Department of State. New York requires a minimum of three directors on your nonprofit board.

on your nonprofit board. After incorporation, hold a meeting to adopt bylaws and address governance structure, officer roles, and voting procedures.

and address governance structure, officer roles, and voting procedures. Register with the New York Attorney General's Charities Bureau if your New York nonprofit owns property, engages in charitable activities, or seeks donations. In this case, you’ll also need to file an annual CHAR500 report.

if your New York nonprofit owns property, engages in charitable activities, or seeks donations. In this case, you’ll also need to file an annual CHAR500 report. The total cost ranges from roughly $375 to $700 or more depending on your organization’s purpose, size, and whether you use professional assistance.

or more depending on your organization’s purpose, size, and whether you use professional assistance. The full process typically takes two to eight months, with approval from the IRS accounting for most of that time.

How to start a nonprofit in New York: Step-by-step

New York nonprofits are corporations formed to carry out a specific mission, rather than to make a profit. Like other corporations, they’re organized under NY law and carry formal responsibilities, such as record-keeping and other compliance requirements.

You can form a corporation by filing a certificate of incorporation with the New York Department of State, Division of Corporations. Once you’ve created your organization’s legal entity, set it up by registering with federal and state agencies. Here’s how.

Step 1: Choose an available name

New York has a few important nonprofit name requirements.

It must contain the words, “incorporation,” “corporation,” “limited,” or an abbreviation of those words. (This is only relevant to non-charitable organizations).

It can’t be deceptively similar to an existing entity registered in New York.

It can’t imply a purpose your organization doesn't actually serve.

It can’t include words prohibited by Section 301 of NY Not-for-Profit Corporation (NPC) Law.

Check name availability by doing a New York entity search. The Department of State has a database of currently registered business entities that you can search to see if your desired name is currently in use. LegalZoom’s nonprofit formation service will handle this search for you.