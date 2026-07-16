There are two main legal processes you need to complete to start a nonprofit in Tennessee. First, form a nonprofit corporation with the Tennessee Secretary of State (SOS). Then, apply for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status with the IRS.
Here’s a full breakdown of the process, from how to file Tennessee nonprofit formation documents to state and federal tax exemption, and ongoing compliance requirements. You’ll also learn the general costs and timelines so you know what to expect before you file.
Tennessee nonprofit corporation requirements: At a Glance
- Form a Tennessee nonprofit by filing nonprofit corporation charters with the Tennessee Secretary of State.
- Obtain 501(c)(3) status from the IRS to operate as a tax-exempt charity.
- Register with the SOS’ Charitable Solicitations and Gaming Division if your nonprofit will engage in charitable activities and/or seek donations.
- Your nonprofit needs at least three directors under Tennessee nonprofit law, and those directors must adopt bylaws.
- Register with the Tennessee Department of Revenue to apply for Tennessee state tax exemptions, such as sales and use tax.
- Tennessee nonprofit corporations must file an annual report with the Secretary of State each year to remain active in the state.
- The total cost ranges from roughly $375 to $770 or more depending on your organization’s purpose, size, and whether you use professional assistance.
- The full process typically takes two to eight months, with approval from the IRS accounting for most of that time.
How to start a nonprofit in Tennessee: Step-by-step
Tennessee nonprofits are corporations formed to carry out a specific purpose rather than to make a profit. Like for-profit corporations, they’re formed under Tennessee law and carry formal responsibilities, such as record-keeping and other compliance requirements.
You can form a Tennessee nonprofit corporation by filing a nonprofit corporation charter with the Tennessee Secretary of State. Once you’ve created your organization’s legal entity, set it up by registering with federal and state agencies. Here’s how.
Step 1: Choose a name for your Tennessee nonprofit
Before you file the charter, make sure the name of your organization meets Tennessee nonprofit name requirements:
- It can’t falsely imply that your organization is affiliated with a government agency or regulated authority.
- It can’t contain language that suggests it’s organized for a purpose other than what’s stated in its charter.
- It must be distinguishable (noticeably different) from all other names reserved or registered with the Secretary of State.
You can check if a name is available in Tennessee by conducting a Tennessee business entity search on the SOS website or with LegalZoom’s name check tool below. Read more in our comprehensive guide to Tennessee business names.
Free Tennessee Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to search the Tennessee Secretary of State records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
If your preferred name is available but you're not ready to file your charter, reserve the name with the Secretary of State for a $20 filing fee.
Step 2: Appoint incorporators, initial directors, and a registered agent
An incorporator is simply the person who creates the corporation, and in Tennessee, an incorporator must be the person who signs and files the charter. If you have more than one, your charter should include the name and address of each incorporator.
The directors govern your organization. They set policy, approve budgets, and actively oversee the organization’s operations and finances. Tennessee requires at least three directors who are natural persons (individuals and not entities) to serve on the board of a nonprofit.
A registered agent is a person or entity that you appoint to receive legal notices, lawsuits, and government correspondence on behalf of your organization. Tennessee nonprofits must appoint and maintain a registered agent who meets state requirements:
- They must have a physical Tennessee street address, not just a P.O. box.
- They must be either an individual Tennessee resident or a business entity authorized to operate in Tennessee.
You can be your own agent, appoint an employee, or work with professional registered agent service. The perk of working with a professional is that they’ll stay on top of time-sensitive mail and related deadlines so that you can focus on your mission.
Step 3: Prepare and file your Tennessee nonprofit corporation charter
Tennessee uses the term “corporate charter” for what most states call “articles of incorporation.” The nonprofit corporation charter is essentially the organizing document that creates the foundation of your corporation’s legal existence.
The IRS requires a copy of your charter when you apply for tax-exempt status, so it's important that the document meets both federal and state requirements. Here’s the information your Tennessee nonprofit corporation charter will need to include:
- Name of the nonprofit
- Principal office address
- Nature of your business (List the NAICS Code that applies to your business purpose. The IRS requires 501(c)(3) organizations to expressly state an exempt purpose.)
- Name and address of each incorporator
- Whether the nonprofit is a public benefit or mutual benefit corporation (Public benefit corporations exist to serve the public, while a mutual benefit corporation exists to serve a limited number of members)
- Whether or not the corporation is a religious organization
- Whether or not the corporation will have members
- Dissolution clause (State that your corporation will distribute its assets for charitable purposes should it dissolve to meet a provision required to qualify for 501(c)(3) status)
- Registered agent's name and Tennessee address (A P.O. box doesn’t count)
- Incorporator’s signature
File your Tennessee nonprofit articles of incorporation (corporate charter), along with the $100 filing fee, online through TNCaB (the SOS’ business filing portal) or by mail to the following address:
TN Secretary of State
ATTN: Corporate Filing
312 Rosa L. Parks Ave.
Nashville, TN 37243.
Important: The Secretary of State provides a standardized nonprofit charter form that meets Tennessee requirements for incorporation, but it doesn’t necessarily meet IRS requirements for 501(c)(3) status. LegalZoom can help you file your nonprofit charter in a way that meets both state and federal requirements.
Step 4: Hold your organizational meeting and adopt bylaws
The organizational meeting is where your board of directors formally adopts bylaws, which are your organization’s internal rules, and elects any additional officers or members. Your board of directors must adopt bylaws under Tennessee nonprofit corporation law.
Tennessee nonprofit bylaws can include any provisions that relate to how you regulate and manage your organization, but it's wise to at least address the following:
- The nonprofit’s name and principal office address.
- A statement of purpose: This must be consistent with the charter’s business purpose.
- Board of directors composition: Include a minimum size (no less than three), term lengths, election procedures, and removal process.
- Director roles: Include their responsibilities and any other pertinent information.
- Officer roles: There must be a president, secretary, and one other officer responsible for taking meeting minutes. Include how each is elected and what their duties are.
- Meeting requirements: They should note the frequency or meetings, quorum requirements (minimum number of directors who must be present for a meeting to take place or for its actions to be binding), and advance notice requirements.
- Voting procedures: Include what percentage of votes are required in what situations.
- Conflict of interest policy: The IRS requires a policy to ensure directors, officers, and key persons address any conflicts of interest, including procedures for how to navigate the conflict.
- Amendment procedures: These are methods for adding to or adjusting bylaws.
- Dissolution procedures: These must align with the charter's dissolution clause.
You can also work with a business attorney or use an online legal service to help ensure your bylaws cover all the important points. Your bylaws will often act as a supporting document when registering with state and federal agencies, so it's important to create a comprehensive document that adds credibility to your mission.
Step 5: Get an employer identification number (EIN) for your Tennessee nonprofit
A federal EIN is a nine-digit ID that the IRS assigns businesses to identify them for tax purposes. You’ll need an EIN to file for tax-exempt status, hire employees, and apply for grants. Some banks may also require an EIN to open a bank account. It’s completely free to obtain an EIN through the IRS website.
But, you can also use LegalZoom’s EIN filing service if you want guidance. Keep in mind, an EIN doesn’t make your organization tax-exempt. It's an identification number that the IRS, banks, and other agencies use to identify your organization.
Step 6: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status
This is the next major step in setting up your nonprofit. 501(c)(3) status can make donations tax-deductible and exempt your organization from federal income tax. The IRS grants 501(c)(3) status through one of two main forms.
Form 1023 is the more complex application.
- Who qualifies: Larger exempt organizations that don’t qualify for the simpler form
- Filling fee: $600
- How to file: Submit the completed form online through www.pay.gov
- How long it will take: Generally, around six months
- Required supporting documents: Nonprofit corporation charter and bylaws
Form 1023-EZ is a simplified version of the 1023 for smaller organizations.
- Who qualifies: U.S.-exempt organizations whose current or projected gross receipts don’t exceed $50,000/year and total assets value at $250,000 or less
- Filling fee: $275
- How to file: Submit the completed form online through www.pay.gov
- How long it will take: Generally, about a month
- Required supporting documents: Nonprofit corporation charter
After the IRS reviews your application, you’ll receive a determination letter approving your status, a request for additional information, or a rejection letter. If you’d like help filing the application, LegalZoom’s 501(c)(3) application service can guide you through the process.
Step 7: Apply for Tennessee state tax exemption
501(c)(3) status doesn’t automatically exempt your organization from Tennessee state taxes. You’ll have to apply separately with the Tennessee Department of Revenue. Luckily, they make the process relatively simple. Just go to the TNTAP homepage and click “View exemption links.” Then, apply for the exemptions that apply to your organization.
Tennessee has a variety of exemptions for nonprofit organizations that will depend on the nature of your charitable activities. These are a few common tax exemptions and obligations for Tennessee nonprofits:
- Sales and use tax exemption. Apply for a certificate of exemption from the Tennessee Department of Revenue. Show this certificate to vendors when purchasing products or services for your organization.
- Business tax exemption. Charitable, religious, and educational/research organizations aren’t subject to Tennessee business tax.
- Franchise and excise tax exemption. Most 501(c)(3) organizations can apply for exemption from Tennessee's franchise and excise tax, except for any profits made from business unrelated to the organization’s charitable purpose.
- Employer taxes. Register with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development if your organization employs four or more paid employees for at least 20 weeks in the current or previous calendar year.
It’s wise to consult with a business attorney or tax professional for an in-depth understanding of the tax obligations and/or exemptions that apply to your specific organization.
Step 8: Register for charitable solicitation in Tennessee
Tennessee charitable organizations will need to register with the Charitable Solicitations and Gaming Division. You can register online through TNCaB for a $50 registration fee. This fee is waived for nonprofits that receive less than $50,000 in public donations in a fiscal year.
Here’s what you’ll need to include:
- A copy of your IRS 990 form (unless your nonprofit is new and hasn’t completed a fiscal year)
- An audited financial statement prepared by an independent certified accountant (if your nonprofit’s annual income is $1,000,000 or more)
- A copy of your charter and bylaws
- A copy of the determination letter from the IRS
- Signatures from two authorized officers (one must be the Chief Fiscal Officer)
These organizations are exempt from registration:
- Religious institutions
- Educational institutions and supporting organizations
- Volunteer fire departments, rescue squads, and local civil defense organizations
- Political parties, candidates, and Political Action Committees
- Hospitals
- Nursing homes
- Corporations established through the U.S. congress that submit annual reports to congress and are fully audited by the department of defense
Note. You’ll need to renew this registration yearly.
How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Tennessee?
While the full cost of starting a nonprofit in Tennessee varies based on the needs, location, and size of your organization, these are some of the basic costs that you should be aware of.
- Nonprofit corporation charter: $100
- Name reservation (optional): $20
- EIN: Free or for a fee using a service like LegalZoom
- Form 1023: $600
- Form 1023-EZ: $275
- Charitable Solicitations and Gaming Division registration: $50
Therefore, the total basic initial cost to start a nonprofit in Tennessee ranges from around $375 to $770. Professional assistance would increase these numbers, but is often worth it for the peace of mind and accuracy.
Ongoing compliance for Tennessee nonprofits
Once your nonprofit is off the ground, it's important to stay compliant with federal and state laws so that you can keep making a difference.
Federal Form 990
Most Section 501(c)(3) public charities need to file annual reports with the IRS. Which form you file depends on your organization's size.
- Form 990-N (e-Postcard): Public charities with gross receipts normally under $50,000.
- Form 990-EZ: Public charities with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.
- Form 990 (full): Public charities with gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more.
The deadline for all three is the 15th day of the 5th month after your fiscal year ends (May 15 for a December 31 year-end). If you still haven’t received your determination letter from the IRS by this time, file Form 990 anyway.
Annual report with the Tennessee Secretary of State
Tennessee nonprofit corporations must file an annual report after the close of their fiscal year to remain active and in the Volunteer State. The annual report is a simple form that confirms your basic business information information is current, such as your registered agent details, principal office address, and officer/director details.
- When it's due: The first day of the fourth month after your fiscal year ends. For calendar-year nonprofits (January 1–December 31), that's April 1.
- Filing fee: $20, plus an additional $20 for any changes made to your registered agent information.
- How to file: Online through TNCaB.
Charitable solicitation registration renewal
You’ll need to renew your charitable solicitation registration every year. File by the last day of the sixth month after your fiscal year ends. For calendar-year nonprofits, that’s June 30.
The process is the same as your first registration in Step 8, but the renewal fee is determined by your gross revenue that fiscal year.
- More than $50,000 but less than $100,000: $120
- $100,000.00 or more, but less than $250,000: $160
- $250,000.00 or more, but less than $500,000: $200.00
- $500,000 or more: $240
How to start a nonprofit in Tennessee with LegalZoom
LegalZoom makes it easy for mission-driven founders to establish their charitable organization and secure tax-exempt status. We offer a one-stop-shop for business formation and compliance, from filing your charter with the Secretary of State to handling your 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status application with the IRS and managing your ongoing compliance requirements.
FAQs about forming a Tennessee nonprofit
What is the 5% rule for nonprofits?
The 5% rule applies to private foundations, not public charities. It requires private foundations to distribute at least 5% of the value of the foundation's non-charitable-use assets annually for charitable purposes. If you are forming a standard public charity, this rule doesn’t apply to your organization.
Can a Tennessee nonprofit apply for grants before receiving 501(c)(3) status?
Most government and private foundation grants require 501(c)(3) status before disbursing funds. However, a Tennessee nonprofit corporation still awaiting IRS approval may be able to receive grants through a fiscal sponsorship arrangement with an existing 501(c)(3) organization.
What must Tennessee nonprofit articles of incorporation include to qualify for 501(c)(3) status?
To qualify for 501(c)(3) status in Tennessee, you also want to make sure your nonprofit corporate charter (articles of incorporation) includes these two provisions required by the IRS:
- Purpose clause. Your articles must state that your nonprofit is organized for one or more of the IRS’ exempt purposes. Form 523B provides a space for you to include this clause in the “purpose” section.
- Dissolution clause. Your articles also need to state that it will distribute its assets for charitable purposes should the corporation dissolve. You can include this clause in a separate document attached to your articles.
Does a Tennessee nonprofit need to register with the Attorney General before soliciting donations?
Tennessee requires charitable organizations to register with the Tennessee Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming under the Secretary of State's office, not the Attorney General.