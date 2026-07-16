For a small state, Rhode Island’s nonprofit sector is booming, so it’s a great place to start yours.
There are two main legal processes you need to complete to start a nonprofit in Rhode Island. First, form a nonprofit corporation with the Rhode Island Department of State (DOS). Then, apply for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status with the IRS.
Here’s a full breakdown of the process, from how to file Rhode Island nonprofit formation documents to state and federal tax exemption, and ongoing compliance requirements. You’ll also learn the general costs and timelines so you know what to expect before you file.
Rhode Island nonprofit corporation requirements: At a glance
- You can form a Rhode Island nonprofit by filing articles of incorporation with the Rhode Island Department of State.
- Obtain 501(c)(3) status from the IRS to operate as a tax-exempt charity.
- Register with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation in advance if your nonprofit will seek more than $25,000 in donations.
- Register with the Rhode Island Division of Taxation to apply for Rhode Island state tax exemptions, such as sales and use tax.
- The total cost ranges from roughly $310 to $745 or more depending on your organization’s purpose, size, and whether you use professional assistance.
- The full process typically takes two to eight months, with approval from the IRS accounting for most of that time.
How to start a nonprofit in Rhode Island: Step-by-step
Rhode Island nonprofits can be corporations or charitable trusts. Many nonprofit founders choose to form a corporation due to the structure’s ability to scale its operations as public needs evolve. This differs from charitable trusts, which are funded by preexisting assets rather than grants or donations. This guide focuses on nonprofit corporations.
You can form a nonprofit corporation in Rhode Island by filing articles of incorporation with the Rhode Island Department of State. Once your organization formally exists, set it up by registering it with federal and state agencies. Here’s how.
Step 1: Choose a name for your Rhode Island nonprofit
Before you file your articles of incorporation, make sure the name of your organization meets Rhode Island nonprofit name requirements:
- It can’t imply that the organization exists for a purpose other than what’s stated in its articles.
- It must be distinguishable (noticeably different) from all other names reserved or registered with the Department of State.
- It must be written in letters that exist in the English alphabet.
The Department of State has a corporate database of registered entities that you can use to see if your desired name is currently in use, or you can use our free name check tool below. You can read more in our comprehensive guide to Rhode Island business names.
Free Rhode Island Business Name Check
Use our free name check tool to search the Rhode Island Secretary of State database and see if your business name is available.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
Step 2: Appoint incorporators and initial directors
An incorporator is simply the person who creates the corporation. Generally this is the person who signs and files the articles of incorporation. If you choose to have more than one incorporator, they’ll all need to sign the articles of incorporation.
The directors govern your organization. They set policy, approve budgets, and actively oversee the organization’s operations and finances. Rhode Island requires at least three directors to serve on the board of a nonprofit. You’ll need to provide the name and address of each director in your articles of incorporation.
Step 3: Appoint a registered agent
A registered agent is a person or entity that you appoint to receive legal notices, lawsuits, and government correspondence on behalf of your organization. Rhode Island nonprofits must appoint and maintain a registered agent who meets state requirements:
- They must have a physical Rhode Island street address, not just a P.O. box.
- They must be either an individual Rhode Island resident or a business entity authorized to operate in Rhode Island.
You can be your own agent, appoint an employee, or work with professional registered agent service. The perk of working with a professional is that they’ll stay on top of time-sensitive mail and related deadlines so that you can focus on your mission.
Step 4: Prepare and file your Rhode Island articles of incorporation
Articles of incorporation are the legal, organizing documents that create the foundation of your corporation’s legal existence. The IRS will also require a copy of your articles when you apply for tax-exempt status.
Here’s what your Rhode Island nonprofit articles of incorporation will need to include:
- The nonprofit's name.
- The organization's purpose. To meet IRS requirements for a 501(c)(3) organization, this section must expressly state an exempt purpose, (i.e. charitable, religious, or educational purposes).
- A dissolution clause. This should state that your corporation will distribute its assets for charitable purposes should it dissolve. It’s a required provision to qualify for 501(c)(3) status.
- The registered agent's name and Rhode Island address. A P.O. box doesn’t count.
- The name and address of each initial director. There must be at least three.
- The name and address of each incorporator. Only one is required.
File your nonprofit articles of incorporation, along with the $35 filing fee, online through the Department of State’s business-filing portal or by mail to the following address:
Division of Business Services
148 W. River Street
Providence, RI 02904-2615
Important: The Department of State provides a standardized articles of incorporation form that meets Rhode Island requirements for incorporation, but it doesn’t necessarily meet IRS requirements for 501(c)(3) status. LegalZoom can help you file your nonprofit articles in a way that meets both state and federal requirements.
Step 5: Hold your organizational meeting and adopt bylaws
The organizational meeting is where your board of directors formally adopts bylaws and elects any additional officers or members. Bylaws are your organization's internal operating rules. Your board of directors must adopt bylaws under Rhode Island nonprofit corporation law.
Rhode Island nonprofit bylaws can include any provisions that relate to how you regulate and manage your organization, but it's wise to at least address the following:
- The nonprofit’s name and purpose
- The board of director’s composition, terms, and removal procedures
- Director roles and responsibilities
- Officer titles and duties
- Meeting frequency
- Quorum requirements (the minimum number of directors who must be present for a meeting to take place or for its actions to be binding)
- Voting procedures
- Conflict of interest policy (a policy to ensure directors, officers, and key persons address any conflicts of interest, including procedures for how to navigate the conflict)
- Amendment procedures (methods for adding to or adjusting bylaws)
- Dissolution procedures (rules on how to dissolve the nonprofit, including a clause on distributing assets for charitable purposes)
You can also work with a business attorney or use an online legal service to help ensure your bylaws cover all the important points. Your bylaws will often act as a supporting document when registering with state and federal agencies, so it's important to create a comprehensive document that adds credibility to your mission.
Step 6: Get an federal tax ID for your Rhode Island nonprofit
A federal employer identification number (EIN) is a nine-digit ID that the IRS assigns businesses to identify them for tax purposes. You’ll need an EIN to file for tax-exempt status, hire employees, and apply for grants. Some banks may also require an EIN to open a bank account.
It’s free to obtain an EIN through the IRS website. You can also use LegalZoom’s EIN filing service if you want someone to handle it for you.
Step 7: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status
This is the next major step in setting up your nonprofit. 501(c)(3) status can make donations tax-deductible and exempt your organization from federal income tax. The IRS grants 501(c)(3) status through one of two main forms.
Form 1023 is the more complex application.
- Who qualifies: Larger exempt organizations that don’t qualify for the simpler form
- Filling fee: $600
- How to file: Submit the completed form online through www.pay.gov
- How long it will take: Generally, around six months
- Required supporting documents: Articles of incorporation and bylaws
Form 1023-EZ is a simplified version of the 1023 for smaller organizations.
- Who qualifies: U.S. exempt organizations whose current or projected gross receipts don’t exceed $50,000/year and total assets value at $250,000 or less
- Filling fee: $275
- How to file: Submit the completed form online through www.pay.gov
- How long it will take: Generally, about a month
- Required supporting documents: Articles of incorporation for a nonprofit
After the IRS reviews your application, you’ll receive a determination letter approving your status, a request for additional information, or a rejection letter. If you’d like help filing the application, LegalZoom’s 501(c)(3) application service can guide you through the process.
Step 8: Register for Rhode Island state tax exemption
501(c)(3) status doesn't automatically exempt your nonprofit from Rhode Island state taxes. You’ll have to apply separately with the Rhode Island Division of Taxation to qualify for state exemptions.
Here are some tax exemptions or obligations for Rhode Island nonprofits:
- Corporate tax exemption. Most nonprofits are automatically exempt from Rhode Island corporate income tax.
- Unrelated business income. You’ll need to report any profits from business unrelated to your exempt purpose(s) that exceed $1,000. Use Form RI-1120C to report this income.
- Sales and use tax exemption. Apply for a Sales Tax Exemption Certificate by filing Form EXO-SUE with the RI Division of Taxation.
- Employer taxes. If your nonprofit has employees, register with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training for employment security, temporary disability insurance, and job development fund taxes.
It’s wise to consult with a business attorney or tax professional for an in-depth understanding of the tax obligations and/or exemptions that apply to your specific organization.
Step 9: Register for charitable solicitation in Rhode Island
Rhode Island nonprofits that receive more than $25,000 a year in donations will need to register with the the Department of Business Regulation’s Securities and Charities Division. Make sure to register within 30 days of meeting the $25,000 threshold.
The registration fee is $90 and you can register online through the Department of Business Regulation’s filing portal. Here’s what you’ll need:
- EIN
- Office address or name and address of person in charge of the organization’s financial records
- States where the organization is licensed or is registered
- Percentage of contributions received during the previous fundraising year (estimate if unknown)
- A copy of your IRS 990 form (unless your nonprofit is new and hasn’t completed a fiscal year)
- An audited financial statement prepared by an independent certified accountant (if your nonprofit’s annual income is $1,000,000 or more)
- The name(s) and address(es) of all professional fundraisers who will or are acting on behalf of your nonprofit within Rhode Island
- A copy of the contract made with the professional fundraiser (if your organization utilizes professional fundraisers)
Note: You’ll need to renew this registration yearly.
How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Rhode Island?
While the full cost of starting a nonprofit in Rhode Island will vary based on the needs, location, and size of your organization, these are some of the basic costs that you should be aware of.
- Articles of incorporation: $35
- Name reservation (optional): $20
- EIN: Free or for a fee using a service like LegalZoom
- Form 1023: $600
- Form 1023-EZ: $275
- Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation registration: $90
Therefore, the total basic initial cost to start a nonprofit in Rhode Island ranges from around $310 to $745. Professional assistance would increase these numbers, but is often worth it for the peace of mind and accuracy.
How long does it take to start a nonprofit in Rhode Island?
It’s wise to plan for six to 12 months from your first filing to full recognition. Here’s a breakdown of some of the timelines:
- Articles of incorporation: Generally, 2–5 business days
- EIN application: Typically same day
- Form 1023-EZ: Generally around one month
- Form 1023: 3–12 months, but typically around six
Ongoing compliance for Rhode Island nonprofits
Once your nonprofit is off the ground, it's important to stay compliant with federal and state laws so that you can keep making a difference.
Federal Form 990 filing requirements
Most Section 501(c)(3) public charities need to file annual reports with the IRS. Which form you file depends on your organization's size.
- Form 990-N (e-Postcard): Public charities with gross receipts normally under $50,000.
- Form 990-EZ: Public charities with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.
- Form 990 (full): Public charities with gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more.
The deadline for all three is the 15th day of the 5th month after your fiscal year ends (May 15 for a December 31 year-end). If you still haven’t received your determination letter from the IRS by this time, file Form 990 anyway.
Annual report with the RI Department of State
Rhode Island nonprofits must begin filing annual reports with the DOS starting one calendar year after registering with the Department. This is a simple form that’s meant to update the DOS on your organization’s basic information. You won’t need to provide any financial information.
The filing fee is $20 and you can file it online with the Department of State’s business filing portal or by mail anytime between February 1 and May 1. LegalZoom offers a compliance filings service that can help you stay on top of your yearly reporting requirements.
Charitable solicitation renewal
Rhode Island nonprofits that receive more than $25,000 in donations within a fiscal year will need to file annually with the Department of Business Regulation’s Securities and Charities Division. The renewal process is essentially the same as the registration process. You’ll need to provide the required financial information based on the scale of your organization.
How to start a nonprofit in Rhode Island with LegalZoom
LegalZoom makes it easy for mission-driven founders to establish their charitable organization and secure tax-exempt status. We offer a one-stop-shop for business formation and compliance, from filing articles of incorporation with the RI Department of State to handling your 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status application with the IRS and managing your ongoing compliance requirements.
We stand behind our work with a 100% accurate filing guarantee. Our technology, combined with our decades of experience, ensures your nonprofit is formed accurately and in compliance with Rhode Island state and federal regulations.
FAQs about forming a Rhode Island nonprofit
What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?
The 33% rule is an IRS public support test. It requires a public charity, for the most part, to receive at least one-third (33.3%) of its total support from public sources, rather than from a small number of private donors. Public sources include government grants and individual donations.
Can a Rhode Island nonprofit receive grants before getting 501(c)(3) status?
Most government and private foundation grants require 501(c)(3) status before disbursing funds. However, a Rhode Island nonprofit corporation still awaiting IRS approval may be able to receive grants through a fiscal sponsorship arrangement with an existing 501(c)(3) organization in the meantime.
How long does it take to get 501(c)(3) status in Rhode Island?
That depends on the size of your organization. Smaller exempt organizations that qualify for Form 1023-EZ may receive their determination letter within a month of applying. Larger exempt organizations can take up to six months or longer.
Does Rhode Island require nonprofit bylaws to be filed with the state?
No, while Rhode Island does require nonprofit corporations to adopt bylaws, they’re internal governance documents that should be carefully kept among the nonprofit's records, not filed with the state. They will also be required when filing for tax-exempt status with the IRS.