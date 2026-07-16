How to Start a Nonprofit in Rhode Island

How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Rhode Island?

While the full cost of starting a nonprofit in Rhode Island will vary based on the needs, location, and size of your organization, these are some of the basic costs that you should be aware of.

Articles of incorporation: $35

Name reservation (optional): $20

EIN: Free or for a fee using a service like LegalZoom

Form 1023: $600

Form 1023-EZ: $275

Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation registration: $90

Therefore, the total basic initial cost to start a nonprofit in Rhode Island ranges from around $310 to $745. Professional assistance would increase these numbers, but is often worth it for the peace of mind and accuracy.

How long does it take to start a nonprofit in Rhode Island?

It’s wise to plan for six to 12 months from your first filing to full recognition. Here’s a breakdown of some of the timelines:

Articles of incorporation: Generally, 2–5 business days

EIN application: Typically same day

Form 1023-EZ: Generally around one month

Form 1023: 3–12 months, but typically around six

Ongoing compliance for Rhode Island nonprofits

Once your nonprofit is off the ground, it's important to stay compliant with federal and state laws so that you can keep making a difference.

Federal Form 990 filing requirements

Most Section 501(c)(3) public charities need to file annual reports with the IRS. Which form you file depends on your organization's size.

Form 990-N (e-Postcard): Public charities with gross receipts normally under $50,000.

(e-Postcard): Public charities with gross receipts normally under $50,000. Form 990-EZ : Public charities with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.

: Public charities with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000. Form 990 (full): Public charities with gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more.

The deadline for all three is the 15th day of the 5th month after your fiscal year ends (May 15 for a December 31 year-end). If you still haven’t received your determination letter from the IRS by this time, file Form 990 anyway.

Annual report with the RI Department of State

Rhode Island nonprofits must begin filing annual reports with the DOS starting one calendar year after registering with the Department. This is a simple form that’s meant to update the DOS on your organization’s basic information. You won’t need to provide any financial information.

The filing fee is $20 and you can file it online with the Department of State’s business filing portal or by mail anytime between February 1 and May 1. LegalZoom offers a compliance filings service that can help you stay on top of your yearly reporting requirements.

Charitable solicitation renewal

Rhode Island nonprofits that receive more than $25,000 in donations within a fiscal year will need to file annually with the Department of Business Regulation’s Securities and Charities Division. The renewal process is essentially the same as the registration process. You’ll need to provide the required financial information based on the scale of your organization.

How to start a nonprofit in Rhode Island with LegalZoom

LegalZoom makes it easy for mission-driven founders to establish their charitable organization and secure tax-exempt status. We offer a one-stop-shop for business formation and compliance, from filing articles of incorporation with the RI Department of State to handling your 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status application with the IRS and managing your ongoing compliance requirements.

We stand behind our work with a 100% accurate filing guarantee. Our technology, combined with our decades of experience, ensures your nonprofit is formed accurately and in compliance with Rhode Island state and federal regulations.

FAQs about forming a Rhode Island nonprofit

What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?

The 33% rule is an IRS public support test. It requires a public charity, for the most part, to receive at least one-third (33.3%) of its total support from public sources, rather than from a small number of private donors. Public sources include government grants and individual donations.

Can a Rhode Island nonprofit receive grants before getting 501(c)(3) status?

Most government and private foundation grants require 501(c)(3) status before disbursing funds. However, a Rhode Island nonprofit corporation still awaiting IRS approval may be able to receive grants through a fiscal sponsorship arrangement with an existing 501(c)(3) organization in the meantime.

How long does it take to get 501(c)(3) status in Rhode Island?

That depends on the size of your organization. Smaller exempt organizations that qualify for Form 1023-EZ may receive their determination letter within a month of applying. Larger exempt organizations can take up to six months or longer.

Does Rhode Island require nonprofit bylaws to be filed with the state?

No, while Rhode Island does require nonprofit corporations to adopt bylaws, they’re internal governance documents that should be carefully kept among the nonprofit's records, not filed with the state. They will also be required when filing for tax-exempt status with the IRS.