How to Start a Nonprofit in Wyoming: A Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a nonprofit in Wyoming gives you the ability to serve your community and fulfill your mission. To get fully up and running, you’ll need to complete two separate legal processes: First, form a nonprofit corporation with the Secretary of State, then, if you want federal tax-exemptions, apply to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for 501(c)(3) recognition.

This guide walks you through every step of the process in order, from choosing a compliant name, filing articles of incorporation, and drafting bylaws to submitting the right federal documents for tax-exempt status.

Wyoming nonprofit formation at a glance

Nonprofit articles of incorporation in Wyoming must include specific IRS-required language about your organization's purpose and asset dissolution to qualify for 501(c)(3) status.

You’ll need to file Form 1023 to obtain tax-exempt status from the IRS.

Wyoming does not require a separate state charitable solicitation registration, but nonprofits must file an annual report with the Wyoming Secretary of State each year to stay in good standing.

Wyoming has no corporate tax. Nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status can apply to the Wyoming Department of Revenue for sales and use tax exemption.

Maintaining a registered agent with a physical address in the state is part of Wyoming nonprofit corporation requirements.

Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3) in Wyoming

A Wyoming nonprofit corporation is a legal entity created at the state level by filing articles of incorporation with the Wyoming Secretary of State. That filing gives your organization formal legal existence—it can sign contracts, open bank accounts, hire employees, and shield founders and board members from personal liability. State incorporation alone does not make your organization tax-exempt.

Federal 501(c)(3) status is what most people think of when they hear "nonprofit." The IRS grants this designation to organizations formed for charitable, educational, religious, scientific, or similar exempt purposes. Once approved, your organization pays no federal income tax on exempt-purpose income, donors can deduct contributions on their tax returns, and most private and federal grants become accessible.

You can separately apply for tax exemptions at the Wyoming state level. Since Wyoming has no corporate or personal income tax, these exemptions primarily apply to sales and use taxes.

How to start a nonprofit in Wyoming: Step by step

Here’s what to expect when you incorporate a nonprofit in Wyoming and apply for 501(c)(3) status through the IRS. Let’s get started.

Step 1: Choose a name for your Wyoming nonprofit

Picking a name is an exciting step for your nonprofit, but there are few key things to keep in mind as you decide:

Your name must be distinguishable from every other business entity already registered or reserved in Wyoming. The state offers explicit guidance on what’s considered distinguishable in Wyoming.

Your name does not need to include "corporation," "incorporated," or "Inc.," but it can.

Avoid names that imply government affiliation or mislead the public about your purpose.

To check the availability of your desired nonprofit name, use LegalZoom’s free business name check tool below or look up the name on the Wyoming Secretary of State's business name database.