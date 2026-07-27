How to Start a Nonprofit in Wyoming: A Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a nonprofit in Wyoming gives you the ability to serve your community and fulfill your mission. To get fully up and running, you’ll need to complete two separate legal processes: First, form a nonprofit corporation with the Secretary of State, then, if you want federal tax-exemptions, apply to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for 501(c)(3) recognition.
This guide walks you through every step of the process in order, from choosing a compliant name, filing articles of incorporation, and drafting bylaws to submitting the right federal documents for tax-exempt status.
Wyoming nonprofit formation at a glance
- Nonprofit articles of incorporation in Wyoming must include specific IRS-required language about your organization's purpose and asset dissolution to qualify for 501(c)(3) status.
- You’ll need to file Form 1023 to obtain tax-exempt status from the IRS.
- Wyoming does not require a separate state charitable solicitation registration, but nonprofits must file an annual report with the Wyoming Secretary of State each year to stay in good standing.
- Wyoming has no corporate tax. Nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status can apply to the Wyoming Department of Revenue for sales and use tax exemption.
- Maintaining a registered agent with a physical address in the state is part of Wyoming nonprofit corporation requirements.
Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3) in Wyoming
A Wyoming nonprofit corporation is a legal entity created at the state level by filing articles of incorporation with the Wyoming Secretary of State. That filing gives your organization formal legal existence—it can sign contracts, open bank accounts, hire employees, and shield founders and board members from personal liability. State incorporation alone does not make your organization tax-exempt.
Federal 501(c)(3) status is what most people think of when they hear "nonprofit." The IRS grants this designation to organizations formed for charitable, educational, religious, scientific, or similar exempt purposes. Once approved, your organization pays no federal income tax on exempt-purpose income, donors can deduct contributions on their tax returns, and most private and federal grants become accessible.
You can separately apply for tax exemptions at the Wyoming state level. Since Wyoming has no corporate or personal income tax, these exemptions primarily apply to sales and use taxes.
How to start a nonprofit in Wyoming: Step by step
Here’s what to expect when you incorporate a nonprofit in Wyoming and apply for 501(c)(3) status through the IRS. Let’s get started.
Step 1: Choose a name for your Wyoming nonprofit
Picking a name is an exciting step for your nonprofit, but there are few key things to keep in mind as you decide:
- Your name must be distinguishable from every other business entity already registered or reserved in Wyoming. The state offers explicit guidance on what’s considered distinguishable in Wyoming.
- Your name does not need to include "corporation," "incorporated," or "Inc.," but it can.
- Avoid names that imply government affiliation or mislead the public about your purpose.
To check the availability of your desired nonprofit name, use LegalZoom’s free business name check tool below or look up the name on the Wyoming Secretary of State's business name database.
Free Wyoming Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to search the Wyoming Secretary of State database and see if your business name is available.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
If you find the right name but aren’t quite ready to file your Wyoming nonprofit formation documents, you can reserve the name for 120 days by filing the nonprofit version of the application for reservation of corporate name, available on the Secretary of State’s forms page. It costs $25, and the processing time can take up to 15 days.
For a deeper dive, read our comprehensive guide to Wyoming business names.
Step 2: Appoint a registered agent for your nonprofit in Wyoming
A registered agent is a person or entity designated to receive official legal documents—lawsuits, state correspondence, government notices—on your organization's behalf.
Wyoming law requires every nonprofit corporation to maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Wyoming. P.O. boxes are not acceptable. The agent must be available during normal business hours.
You can serve as your own registered agent if you have a Wyoming street address and can be reliably present during business hours. However, many business owners choose to hire a professional registered agent, like LegalZoom’s registered agent service, which keeps your personal address off public filings and ensures that you never miss a time-sensitive legal notice—a practical consideration for nonprofit founders who travel or work remotely.
Step 3: File nonprofit articles of incorporation
Articles of incorporation are the legal document that formally creates your nonprofit corporation. Your organization does not legally exist until this Wyoming Secretary of State nonprofit filing is approved. Be prepared to provide the following information:
- Organization name. It must be distinguishable from all other Wyoming-registered entities.
- Type of corporation. Check whether it’s religious, public benefit, or mutual benefit
- Registered agent name and Wyoming street address. A P.O. box is only acceptable if it’s provided in addition to a physical address.
- Nonprofit’s mailing address and principal office address.
- A statement on whether the nonprofit will have members.
- Incorporator name, address, and signature. This is the person signing and submitting the form; they need not be a director or officer. Wyoming requires a minimum of one incorporator, but you can have more—and all must sign and provide their information.
- Consent to appointment by registered agent. This is an additional attachment to the articles that your registered agent will fill out and sign.
- Dissolution clause. This is required by the IRS to attain 501(c)(3) exemption status. It affirms that, should your organization shut down, its assets will go to another exempt organization.
- Purpose clause. This states the type of business the nonprofit will be conducting. For 501(c)(3) eligibility, you must include limiting language tied to the Internal Revenue Code.
Here is a compliant example of a purpose clause: "This corporation is organized exclusively for charitable, educational, religious, or scientific purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code."
The purpose clause and dissolution clause are not optional if you intend to apply for 501(c)(3) status. The IRS will reject your application if either is missing or written too broadly.
When you’re ready, here’s how to file articles of incorporation for a nonprofit in Wyoming:
- Online. Visit the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Business Center to file your articles online. The fee is $50, plus a 2.4% credit card processing fee.
- By mail. Download and fill out the nonprofit corporation articles of incorporation form, also available on the forms page. Then, mail it in to the address on the form, along with a check or money order for $50.
The Secretary of State’s office typically processes both online and paper filings within 15 days. You can check the current processing times on the Secretary of State’s website.
Step 4: Appoint your board of directors
Directors govern the organization and must act in the nonprofit's best interest, not their own. Wyoming nonprofit board requirements mandate at least three directors. The exact number can change throughout the life of the corporation, but there must always be at least three directors.
It’s important to note that most private foundation and federal grants require a minimum of three unrelated directors—not related by blood, marriage, or shared business interest—before they will consider an application. Three unrelated directors is also the IRS governance best practice for demonstrating independence.
Step 5: Create bylaws and hold your organizational meeting
Bylaws are your nonprofit's internal operating manual, governing how the board makes decisions, how officers are elected, and what happens if someone needs to be removed. You’re not required to file nonprofit bylaws in Wyoming, but you must have them, as the IRS may request them as part of your 501(c)(3) application.
Your organizational meeting is the formal gathering where the initial board adopts the bylaws, elects officers, and authorizes the organization to open a bank account and apply for tax-exempt status.
To write nonprofit bylaws, address the following:
- Name, principal office address, and purpose of the organization
- Information on the nonprofit board of directors in Wyoming, including the minimum and maximum number, election process, terms of service, and removal procedures
- Officer roles and responsibilities (Wyoming law requires, at a minimum, a president, secretary, and treasurer)
- Meeting frequency and quorum requirements
- Voting procedures (in-person, written consent, or electronic)
- A conflict of interest policy, which requires board members to disclose and step back from decisions where they have a personal financial stake (the IRS specifically asks about this on the 501(c)(3) application)
- Membership provisions, if your nonprofit will have voting members
- Amendment procedures
- Dissolution procedures consistent with the clause included in your articles of incorporation
Keep written minutes of this first organizational meeting and future meetings; they are part of your permanent corporate record and may be requested by grant funders or the IRS.
Step 6: Obtain an EIN for your nonprofit in Wyoming
An employer identification number (EIN) is a federal tax identification number assigned by the IRS, like a Social Security number for your organization. You need one before you can open a bank account, hire employees, or file the 501(c)(3) application.
You can apply through the IRS website, or you can use LegalZoom’s EIN service, which compiles all your information and files it directly with the IRS for you.
Step 7: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status
Now it’s time to apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax status with the IRS. There are two options:
- Form 1023-EZ (streamlined application). To qualify for Form 1023-EZ, your organization must expect to gross $50,000 or less per year in each of its first three years and hold total assets of $250,000 or less. It is unavailable to churches, schools, hospitals, or medical research organizations. The current IRS user fee is $275, and it typically processes within two to four weeks.
- Form 1023 (full application). File this form if your organization exceeds the 1023-EZ thresholds, or has a complex structure, foreign activities, or unusual compensation arrangements. The current IRS user fee is $600, and it usually processes within three to six months but could take longer.
Both forms are filed electronically through Pay.gov.
After the IRS reviews your application, you’ll receive a determination letter approving your status, a request for additional information, or a rejection letter. If you’d like help filing the application, LegalZoom’s 501(c)(3) application service can guide you through the process for Form 1023-EZ applicants.
Step 8: Apply for Wyoming state tax exemption
Wyoming has no personal or corporate income tax, so there is no separate state tax-exempt status for nonprofits in Wyoming regarding income tax.
However, Wyoming does impose a sales and use tax—a 4% state rate with additional local rates. Qualifying 501(c)(3) organizations can request a Wyoming nonprofit tax exemption for qualifying taxes by submitting a certificate of exemption to:
Wyoming Department of Revenue
Excise Tax Division
122 West 25th Street
Suite E301
Cheyenne, WY 82002
Ongoing Wyoming nonprofit compliance
After incorporation and 501(c)(3) tax-status approval, there are still a few more compliance tasks to keep in mind for your nonprofit.
Wyoming annual report
Wyoming nonprofits must submit an annual report to the Wyoming Secretary of State, which confirms your registered agent, principal office address, and officer and director information.
The report is due on the first day of their incorporation anniversary month. So, if you incorporated in June, your annual report is due every year by June 1. The filing fee for nonprofits is $25 (plus a credit card processing fee for online filings).
Submit the annual report for your nonprofit in Wyoming through the Secretary of State’s Business Center portal. Search for your organization either by name or filing ID, then select the option to file your annual report.
The Secretary of State’s office will send annual report reminders 60, 30, and 10 days in advance of your due date. Missing the annual report deadline can put your organization at risk. An entity becomes delinquent on the second day of the month following its due date. If the annual report is not filed within 60 days after the due date, the Secretary of State will administratively dissolve the entity.
For more detail on Wyoming's specific filing requirements, see our guide to how to file a Wyoming annual report.
IRS Form 990: Your annual federal filing
Your 501(c)(3) organization must also file an annual information return with the IRS. The specific form you submit depends on your organization's revenue:
- Form 990-N (e-Postcard). For organizations with annual gross receipts of $50,000 or less.
- Form 990-EZ. For organizations with annual gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.
- Form 990 (full form). For organizations with annual gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more.
Whichever form you submit, it’s due by the 15th day of the fifth month after the close of the fiscal year. That means that if your organization runs on a calendar year, the due date is May 15. You can request a six-month extension by filing Form 8868 by the original deadline.
While there is no penalty for filing Form 990-N late, that’s not the case with Form 990-EZ or the full Form 990. If your nonprofit fails to file these for three consecutive years, the IRS automatically revokes the tax-exempt status you worked so hard to obtain, which will require you to restart the 501(c)(3) application process.
Wyoming registered agent
Maintain your registered agent—and their physical registered office address—at all times. This is a requirement for all legal business entities in Wyoming, including nonprofits. If you need to change your registered agent information at any time, submit the Appointment of New Registered Agent and Office form to the Secretary of State, along with a check or money order of $5.
Costs and timelines of forming a Wyoming nonprofit
Get a better idea of the costs involved in launching your organization, plus how long it takes to start a nonprofit in Wyoming.
|Item
|Estimated cost
|Estimated timeline
|Wyoming articles of incorporation
|$50
|Up to 15 days
|Name reservation (optional)
|$25
|Up to 15 days
|IRS Form 1023
|$600
|3–6+ months
|IRS Form 1023-EZ (if eligible)
|$275
|2–4 weeks
|Wyoming sales tax exemption application
|Free
|Varies
|Item
|Estimated cost
|Estimated timeline
|Wyoming articles of incorporation
|$50
|Up to 15 days
|Name reservation (optional)
|$25
|Up to 15 days
|IRS Form 1023
|$600
|3–6+ months
|IRS Form 1023-EZ (if eligible)
|$275
|2–4 weeks
|Wyoming sales tax exemption application
|Free
|Varies
Nonprofit costs can be as low as $350 (including only the nonprofit filing fee in Wyoming, IRS Form 1023-EZ, and annual report) or as high as $1,000; the total cost depends on if you use optional services and what Form 1023 you qualify for.
How LegalZoom can help
The enterprising spirit that drives Wyomingites makes it possible to start a nonprofit on your own, but it can still be helpful to have experienced advisors by your side as you navigate the process. Remember: Nonprofits are closely scrutinized because of the tax implications, so it’s especially important to have your ducks in a row.
LegalZoom offers nonprofit formation services to launch your organization seamlessly and stress-free, plus other services, such as registered agent, EIN application, annual report filing, and other compliance services. We also offer affordable and accessible business attorney support, document templates, and other helpful services that can help your nonprofit run smoothly
Wyoming nonprofit FAQs
Can I pay myself a salary if I start a nonprofit in Wyoming?
Yes, nonprofit founders and employees can receive reasonable compensation for services rendered. "Nonprofit" doesn’t mean that no one gets paid; it just means that the organization does not distribute profits to owners or shareholders. According to the IRS, compensation must be reasonable and documented, and it must be disclosed on IRS Form 990. Excessive compensation can jeopardize your 501(c)(3) status.
What is the 33% rule for nonprofits?
The 33% rule is a public support test used by the IRS to confirm that a 501(c)(3) public charity receives at least one-third of its total support from the general public—meaning donations, grants, and membership fees from a broad base of donors—rather than from a small number of private sources. Meeting this threshold helps your organization maintain public charity status rather than being classified as a private foundation.
What is the 80/20 rule for nonprofits?
The 80/20 rule is not a formal IRS rule but a common governance guideline suggesting that nonprofits should spend at least 80% of their revenue on program activities (their actual mission work) and no more than 20% on administrative and fundraising costs. Many grant funders and charity watchdog organizations use this ratio—or similar benchmarks—when evaluating whether to fund or endorse a nonprofit.
Does Wyoming require nonprofits to register with the attorney general before fundraising?
No, there is no nonprofit charitable solicitation registration in Wyoming, so you don’t have to register with the Wyoming Attorney General or any state agency before soliciting charitable donations from state residents. This is one of the more founder-friendly aspects of Wyoming nonprofit law compared to states like California or New York, which require annual charitable solicitation registration and renewal fees.
Can a Wyoming nonprofit apply for grants before receiving 501(c)(3) status?
Some local grants and government contracts are available to incorporated nonprofits before 501(c)(3) approval, but most private foundation grants and federal grants require an active IRS determination letter. If you need to receive grant funds before your 501(c)(3) is approved, you may be able to use a fiscal sponsor—an existing 501(c)(3) that receives and manages funds on your behalf while your application is pending.