Filing an LLC Yourself vs. Using a Formation Service: What You're Actually Deciding

What filing an LLC yourself actually requires

If you file an LLC yourself, you’re responsible for managing each step on your own, from checking state rules to submitting the paperwork and handling the follow-up. The steps may seem straightforward, but an overlooked requirement can delay your approval and postpone the business tasks that depend on it.

Check that your business name is available

Your LLC name generally needs to be distinguishable from other businesses registered in your state. If the name you submit is unavailable, you may need to choose a new one and revise your filing, potentially delaying formation, branding decisions, and the next steps for getting your business up and running.

File your articles of organization

Articles of organization is the document that officially creates your LLC. You’ll need to provide the required information for your state, including your business name, address, registered agent, and other details.

If the state returns or rejects the filing, you’ll need to correct and resubmit it, and, depending on the state, pay another filing fee. Until your LLC is approved, you won’t be able to complete steps such as applying for a federal tax ID, opening a business bank account, or signing contracts on behalf of your LLC.

Appoint a registered agent

Every LLC needs a registered agent with a physical address in the state where the business is formed. This person or company receives legal documents and official state notices for your LLC. Although you can act as your own registered agent, you must be available during business hours at all times to ensure important documents reach you. You also need to provide the address where you can be reached, and this information is entered into the state’s public records (meaning, anyone can find it).

Apply for an EIN

After your LLC is approved, you can apply for an employer identification number (EIN). You’ll generally need one to open a business bank account, hire employees, and handle certain tax responsibilities. While it’s not necessarily difficult to obtain an EIN, you shouldn’t delay the application, as it can slow down your business' financial and operational setup.

Create an operating agreement

An operating agreement explains how your LLC will be owned and run, including management responsibilities, decision-making, and how profits and losses are handled. Even when it isn’t required by your state, it gives you a written framework to rely on as your business grows or circumstances change. If you don’t take the time to create an operating agreement, your business will default to state rules in the event of a business dispute, such as a partnership disagreement or lawsuit.

Where DIY filers most commonly run into problems

Here are a few areas where small oversights can create delays, extra work, or more expensive problems later.

Registered agent mistakes

If you serve as your own agent, you’re required to list your address in public state records, which may lead to unwanted solicitations. But the more serious risk is missing legal papers or important state notices when they arrive. If your LLC doesn't respond to a lawsuit by the court’s deadline, the case can move forward without your input, and a judge may enter a default judgment without hearing your side.

The consequences can be much harder to resolve than the original dispute. You may need to ask the court to reopen the case, pay additional legal costs, or deal with a judgment that could have been avoided by responding promptly.

Operating agreement gaps

An operating agreement matters most when the owners no longer agree. A member may want to leave, the business needs more money, or the owners disagree about who can make decisions or sign contracts. Without written terms that address those situations, the LLC may have to rely on state default rules or resolve the disagreement after it has already become a dispute.

For a single-member LLC, the absence of an operating agreement can also leave fewer records showing that the business is separate from its owner. That doesn’t determine whether liability protection will hold up on its own, but it can make it harder to demonstrate the LLC is a separate entity if it’s later challenged.

Post-formation compliance

Your responsibilities don’t end once the state approves your LLC. Depending on your state’s requirements, you may need to file annual or biannual reports, pay ongoing fees, keep information current, and respond to state correspondence.

Missing compliance requirements can cause your LLC to lose good standing or be administratively dissolved, revoked, or canceled by the state. Restoring the business to active status may require a reinstatement application, past-due reports, penalties, and state fees, though the exact cost varies by state.

Filing errors in the articles of organization

The required information in the articles of organization varies by state, but government forms leave little room for guesswork. A missing field, an inconsistent address, an unavailable name, or other filing error can lead the state to return or reject the application.

This can turn a process that takes several business days (or weeks in some states) into a longer delay. You may need to correct and resubmit the paperwork and, depending on your state and the type of error, pay an additional filing or correction fee.

When filing yourself is the right call

Filing an LLC yourself may make sense if:

You’re the LLC’s only owner

You’re forming your business in your home state

Your business structure and ownership arrangement are straightforward

You are comfortable researching your state’s filing and compliance requirements

You have time to complete the paperwork carefully and keep track of ongoing deadlines

You are prepared to handle follow-up tasks, such as getting an EIN and creating an operating agreement

You’ll still be responsible for the required state fees and ongoing obligations, but you may decide that handling the process yourself is the right trade-off for your business.

When a formation service makes more sense

A formation service is worth considering when the cost of a missed detail is higher than the cost of getting help with the process.

Your LLC has multiple members or unequal ownership stakes. Clear documentation can help prevent later disagreements about ownership, voting rights, profit distributions, and who has authority to act for the business.

Clear documentation can help prevent later disagreements about ownership, voting rights, profit distributions, and who has authority to act for the business. You do not want to use your home or business address as your registered office. A registered agent service can provide a separate business address for receiving legal and state documents, rather than putting your address on the filing.

A registered agent service can provide a separate business address for receiving legal and state documents, rather than putting your address on the filing. Your business operates in a regulated industry. Extra licensing, reporting, or state-specific requirements can add complexity beyond the basic formation filing.

Extra licensing, reporting, or state-specific requirements can add complexity beyond the basic formation filing. You are not prepared to track ongoing state deadlines yourself. Missed reports, fees, or state notices can put your LLC’s good standing at risk and may lead to reinstatement costs later.

Missed reports, fees, or state notices can put your LLC’s good standing at risk and may lead to reinstatement costs later. Your filing has already been returned or rejected. Before resubmitting, it may be helpful to get guidance through the requirements that caused the delay, especially if correcting the issue could involve another fee or a longer wait for approval.

A formation service doesn't eliminate every responsibility that comes with starting and running an LLC, but it can provide guidance through the filing process and save you hours of research sorting through state requirements. In turn, that support can make the process feel less stressful and give you more time to focus on your new business.

FAQs

Is there any risk to filing my own LLC?

Yes. Filing your own LLC is legal and manageable for many business owners, but you’re responsible for getting the details right and keeping up with requirements after formation. An overlooked state requirement, missed deadline, or error in your filing can delay approval, create additional fees, or affect your LLC’s good standing. But if your business is simple and you’re comfortable doing the research, DIY filing can still be a practical option.

What happens if I make a mistake filing my LLC?

It depends on the mistake and your state’s rules. The state may return or reject an incomplete filing, which can delay your LLC’s approval while you correct and resubmit the paperwork. If you discover an error after formation, you may need to file a correction or amendment and pay an additional state fee. In either case, a mistake can push back the business tasks you planned to complete once your LLC is official.

Is paying for a filing service worth it for a simple business?

For a simple, single-owner business, filing yourself may be a good way to keep formation costs lower, but you can still use a free formation service if you’d like some help. The trade-off of not using a filing service is that you’ll need to research your state’s requirements, prepare the paperwork, and track any next steps on your own.

What do I gain by using an LLC formation company vs. filing myself?

An LLC formation company can give you a more guided way to complete the filing process. Rather than sorting through state requirements on your own, you’ll have help gathering the information needed for your application and preparing it for submission. Depending on the service you choose, you may also be able to add ongoing support, such as registered agent service or compliance reminders. You’ll still need to meet your business’s responsibilities after formation, but you’ll have less to manage alone.

What is the true cost of a DIY LLC?

The upfront cost of filing an LLC yourself is typically the required state filing fee ($35 to $500), plus any optional costs such as name reservation or expedited processing. But the full cost can be higher if a filing error requires a correction or amendment, or if a missed compliance deadline leads to penalties, overdue reports, or reinstatement fees. State rules and fees vary, and some states handle a rejected filing differently than others. Before filing, it’s worth checking both your state’s formation fees and the ongoing requirements that apply after approval.