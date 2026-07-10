The Real Risks of Filing an LLC Yourself: A Complete Guide

16 days ago FABULOUS Experience Very thorough information, and quick response and filing time for my LLC. The team really does seem to care about getting me set up in the right way. AMY PHILLIPS

31 days ago VERY SATISFIED !! I have had to contact a number of times since starting my new LLC and EVERY TIME has been a very positive experience, resulting in the resolution of whatever problem or question I had. I am very satisfied with Legal Zoom. William Lawrence

114 days ago I was so nervous about my lack of… I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service! Samuel Dean Horne Jr

116 days ago The process to form an LLC was easy The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC. Paul Albert Paredes

125 days ago Filing for an LLC was a breeze Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast. Daniel Rodriguez

493 days ago They made starting a business easy They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go. Emily Marie Doyle

137 days ago I really appreciate the really easy… I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process. Robert

135 days ago Such an easy process helping us set up… Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning. K & R

138 days ago Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so… Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going! Brandy Rogers

140 days ago Fast process and very easy steps Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended! David Nicole

148 days ago The experience of setting up my own LLC… The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple Brian Pannebecker

192 days ago Efficient and professional assistance… Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable. Jeanne Gamba

197 days ago BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025 Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You! Shirley Hester

205 days ago Super easy to navigate Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up. John Chambers

210 days ago My LLC setup My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today. customer

210 days ago Starting a new LLC Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!! Christopher Eggert

267 days ago Piece of Cake! Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it! Lori Ann Farrell

271 days ago Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation… Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC Sarah Collins

272 days ago They made creating my llc such an easy… They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option. Cassaundra Eckleberry