How to Get a Certificate of Authority in New Jersey

If your LLC or corporation was formed in another state and you're expanding into New Jersey, you need a certificate of authority before you can legally operate there. New Jersey uses three similarly named documents for entirely different purposes: the certificate of authority, the certificate of formation, and the Business Registration Certificate. A fourth document, the sales tax Certificate of Authority (Form CA-1), shares the same name but comes from a different agency and serves a different function. Mixing up these documents is the most common reason out-of-state business owners file the wrong form or miss a required step.
What is a New Jersey certificate of authority?
A New Jersey certificate of authority is the official document that allows a business entity formed in another state, legally called a "foreign entity," to conduct business in New Jersey. Without it, your out-of-state LLC or corporation has no legal right to operate in the state, no matter how long it has been active elsewhere.
The NJ Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES) issues the certificate of authority and maintains the state's official registry of foreign entities. Once approved, it confirms your business is authorized to transact in New Jersey and establishes your entity's presence in the state's public records.
The requirement applies to both foreign LLCs and foreign corporations. For LLCs, the obligation comes from the New Jersey Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act (N.J.S.A. 42:2C); for corporations, from the New Jersey Business Corporation Act (N.J.S.A. 14A). Both statutes make clear that operating without proper registration carries real consequences.
The certificate of authority does not create a new business. Your entity remains formed under the laws of your home state. The certificate simply grants your existing business permission to operate in New Jersey.
NJ certificate of authority vs. certificate of formation vs. Business Registration Certificate
|Document name
|What it does
|Who needs it
|Issuing agency
|Key form
|Certificate of Authority
|Permits a foreign LLC or corporation to legally transact business in New Jersey
|Any LLC or corporation formed outside NJ that operates in the state
|NJ Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES)
|Certificate of Authority (LLCs) or Certificate of Authorization (corporations)
|Certificate of Formation
|Creates a brand-new domestic NJ entity
|Owners forming a new LLC or corporation in NJ
|NJ Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES)
|Public Records Filing for New Business Entity
|Business Registration Certificate (BRC)
|Confirms that a business has registered for New Jersey state taxes
|Any business operating in NJ, domestic or foreign
|NJ Division of Revenue, via Form NJ-REG
|Form NJ-REG
If your business was formed in another state, you need a certificate of authority first. Then, separately, complete Form NJ-REG to receive your Business Registration Certificate. The certificate of formation applies only to businesses being created in New Jersey for the first time. If you're forming a domestic LLC in New Jersey or forming a corporation in New Jersey, that's a different path entirely.
As a foreign entity, you will typically need all three documents, but at different stages. The certificate of authority establishes your legal authorization to operate. The Business Registration Certificate comes after NJ-REG tax registration. If you sell taxable goods or services, the sales tax Certificate of Authority (Form CA-1), issued by the NJ Division of Taxation rather than DORES, is a separate requirement. Filing one does not substitute for filing another.
Do you need a certificate of authority in New Jersey?
Yes. If your LLC or corporation was formed in another state and you are doing business in New Jersey, you need a certificate of authority before you start operating there. If you're still working through the threshold question of whether your business needs a certificate of authority, that resource can help.
The phrase "doing business" covers more ground than most owners expect. The following activities generally require registration.
- Maintaining a physical office, warehouse, or store in the state
- Hiring employees or independent contractors who work in New Jersey
- Regularly soliciting orders or conducting sales in the state
- Owning or leasing real property in New Jersey
- Holding a bank account or financial accounts tied to NJ operations
- Entering into contracts to be performed in New Jersey
Some activities generally do not require a certificate of authority on their own.
- Making isolated or one-off sales into New Jersey
- Transporting goods through the state without stopping to conduct business
- Holding board or shareholder meetings in New Jersey
- Maintaining or defending a lawsuit in NJ courts
Skipping registration carries real risk. A foreign entity that transacts business without a certificate of authority loses the right to bring or maintain a lawsuit in New Jersey courts and may face back taxes, penalties, and fees for every year it operated unregistered.
How to register a foreign LLC in New Jersey
Foreign LLCs register with DORES by filing a Certificate of Authority. Follow these five steps in sequence.
Step 1: Confirm your LLC name is available in New Jersey
Search for your name in the DORES Business Name Search tool to confirm it is available and distinguishable from existing entities. Your name must include a proper LLC designator: "LLC," "L.L.C.," or "Limited Liability Company."
If your name is already taken, you must register a New Jersey alternate name by filing Form C-150G with DORES ($50 additional fee). Using an alternate name also means you cannot file online — you must submit a paper form.
If your name is already taken, you must register a New Jersey alternate name by filing Form C-150G with DORES, which costs an additional $50. Using an alternate name also means you cannot file online; you must submit a paper form.
Your name cannot be the same as, or deceptively similar to, any entity on file with DORES, including domestic entities, other foreign registrations, and reserved names. Names implying banking or insurance activity require additional regulatory approval. If your home-state name contains a restricted word under New Jersey law, you may need to use an alternate name regardless of availability.
Step 2: Obtain a certificate of good standing from your home state
Obtain a certificate of good standing, sometimes called a certificate of existence or certificate of status, from the state where you originally filed your formation documents. It proves your LLC is currently active and compliant in its home state.
New Jersey requires this document to be issued within 30 days of your NJ filing date. You need an original or certified copy bearing an official seal or signature. A printout from a state website typically will not satisfy this requirement.
All foreign LLCs must have a registered agent, a person or company designated to receive legal documents on your LLC's behalf. Your registered agent must be a New Jersey resident or a company authorized to provide registered agent service, available during regular business hours, with a physical street address in New Jersey. A P.O. box does not qualify.
The agent's name and New Jersey address must appear on your Certificate of Authority filing. LegalZoom can serve as your registered agent in New Jersey.
Step 4: File the certificate of authority with DORES
You can file online through the DORES portal, or by mail or fax. The state filing fee is $125, plus $3.50 if paying by credit card. Expedited processing is available for an additional $50 (same-day) or $25 (24-hour). Standard online filings typically process in one to two business days.
Your filing must include your LLC's legal name (and alternate name, if applicable), your home state and original formation date, your principal business address, and your New Jersey registered agent's name and address.
Step 5: Complete Form NJ-REG for tax registration
After DORES approves your registration, file Form NJ-REG with the NJ Division of Revenue to register for state taxes. Completing NJ-REG generates your Business Registration Certificate (BRC), the document you'll use to prove tax registration status when contracting with NJ government agencies or applying for certain licenses. It is not interchangeable with your Certificate of Authority.
How to register a foreign corporation in New Jersey
Foreign corporations follow a process that closely mirrors the foreign LLC path, but with meaningful differences in form names, required disclosures, and corporate-specific information. The governing authority is the New Jersey Business Corporation Act (N.J.S.A. 14A), and the document you file is officially called a Certificate of Authorization.
Key differences for foreign corporations
- Different document name. Foreign corporations file a Certificate of Authorization; foreign LLCs file a Certificate of Authority.
- Character of business disclosure. New Jersey law requires corporations to describe the character of business they intend to transact in New Jersey. Foreign LLCs do not face this requirement.
- Authorized shares. Foreign corporations must disclose the number of shares authorized to issue.
- Officer/director signature requirement. An officer, board member, or someone else involved with the corporation must sign the Certificate of Authorization.
- Ongoing tax exposure. Foreign corporations face the same Corporation Business Tax (CBT) obligations as domestic NJ corporations, a significant difference from the pass-through treatment many LLCs elect.
- Same base filing fee. The base state filing fee is $125 for all for-profit entities.
1. Confirm your corporate name is available in New Jersey
Run a search through the NJ Business Name Search tool before you file. If another entity holds a name too similar to yours, DORES will reject your application. If your legal name is unavailable, file Form C-150G ($50) to register an alternate name, which also requires a paper filing rather than online submission. Your name must carry a proper corporate designator: "Corporation," "Corp.," "Incorporated," or "Inc."
2. Obtain a certificate of good standing from your home state
New Jersey requires a certificate confirming your corporation is in good standing in its home jurisdiction, dated no earlier than 30 days before you file. A certificate dated 31 days before your NJ filing date will get your application rejected. Order it as close to your planned filing date as possible.
3. Appoint a New Jersey registered agent
All foreign corporations must appoint a New Jersey registered agent, a NJ resident or authorized registered agent business available during regular business hours with a qualifying physical street address. A P.O. box does not qualify.
4. File the certificate of authorization with DORES
You can file online, by mail, fax, or in person. The filing fee is $125, plus $3.50 if paying by credit card. Online filings process in approximately one business day; paper filings take approximately two to three weeks plus mailing time. Expedited processing is available for an additional $50 (same-day) or $25 (24-hour).
An officer, board member, or someone else involved with the corporation must sign the application.
5. Complete Form NJ-REG for tax registration
After DORES approves your Certificate of Authorization, file Form NJ-REG to register for New Jersey taxes. This generates your Business Registration Certificate and triggers Corporation Business Tax (CBT) obligations. Complete this step promptly after approval.
The NJ sales tax Certificate of Authority (Form CA-1) is a completely separate document from the foreign entity certificate of authority. The NJ Division of Taxation issues it, not DORES, and it serves an entirely different function. For more on collecting sales tax with a certificate of authority across different states, that topic deserves its own deep dive.
|Foreign entity certificate of authority
|Sales tax certificate of authority (Form CA-1)
|What it does
|Authorizes an out-of-state LLC or corporation to legally conduct business in NJ
|Authorizes a business to collect NJ sales tax and accept exemption certificates
|Issued by
|NJ Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES)
|NJ Division of Taxation
|Who needs it
|Foreign LLCs and corporations operating in NJ
|Any business, domestic or foreign, selling taxable goods or services in NJ
|How you get it
|File Certificate of Authority (LLC) or Certificate of Authorization (corporation) with DORES
|Indicated on Form NJ-REG; CA-1 is issued automatically after approval
You do not file a separate application for Form CA-1. If you indicate on your NJ-REG that you will be collecting sales tax, the Division of Taxation issues your CA-1 automatically.
Once you have your CA-1, several rules apply.
- It must be displayed at your place of business.
- It is valid only for the named person at the location specified.
- It is not assignable or transferable.
- Each location requires its own CA-1.
- Accepting exemption certificates from qualifying buyers also requires a valid CA-1 on file.
Complete your foreign entity registration with DORES first. Then complete Form NJ-REG, which handles tax registration and, if applicable, triggers issuance of your CA-1. Skipping entity registration and going straight to NJ-REG does not satisfy the underlying requirement. These are two separate compliance obligations handled by two separate state agencies.
Required documents, fees, and processing times
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign Corporation
|Required form
|Certificate of Authority
|Certificate of Authorization
|State filing fee
|$125 (+ $3.50 if paying by credit card)
|$125 (+ $3.50 if paying by credit card)
|Supporting documents
|Certificate of Good Standing from home state, dated within 30 days of NJ filing
|Certificate of Good Standing from home state, dated within 30 days of NJ filing
|Additional required information
|Legal name (or alternate name); principal business address; NJ registered agent name and physical street address
|Legal name (or alternate name); home state and date of incorporation; principal business address; number of authorized shares; character of business in NJ; NJ registered agent name and physical street address; officer/director signature
|Alternate name filing (if needed)
|Form C-150G, $50 additional fee
|Form C-150G, $50 additional fee
|Filing methods
|Online (DORES portal), mail, or fax
|Online (DORES portal), mail, fax, or in person
|Standard processing time
|1–2 business days (online)
|1–2 business days (online); 2–3 weeks for paper filings
|Expedited processing
|$25 for 24-hour; $50 for same-day
|$25 for 24-hour; $50 for same-day
|Post-approval step
|File Form NJ-REG for tax registration
|File Form NJ-REG for tax registration
If your entity name is already taken in New Jersey, the alternate name filing adds both a step and a cost. Plan for the additional $50 fee and the requirement to submit a paper filing.
Fees and processing times are subject to change. Verify current requirements at nj.gov before filing.
Common filing mistakes that delay or reject your application
- Submitting an expired certificate of good standing. New Jersey enforces a strict 30-day window. A certificate dated 31 days before your NJ filing date will get your application rejected. Order it as close to your planned filing date as possible.
- Filing under a name that conflicts with an existing NJ entity without an alternate name. Search the NJ Business Name Search tool first. If there's a conflict, file Form C-150G before submitting your registration.
- Listing a P.O. box for your registered agent. New Jersey requires a physical street address. A P.O. box will get your application rejected.
- Omitting required officer, manager, or member information. Corporations must supply officer and director signatures. LLCs must identify authorized members or managers. Missing signatory information stalls processing.
- Filing a domestic formation form instead of a foreign registration form. These forms look similar but are not interchangeable. Foreign entities register; they do not form. Using the wrong form means starting over.
- Stopping at the certificate of authority and skipping Form NJ-REG. The certificate of authority authorizes you to operate. Form NJ-REG registers you for state taxes. Both are required, and one does not substitute for the other.
After registration: Ongoing compliance obligations
Once your foreign entity has successfully registered with the New Jersey Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES), your business must maintain its legal authorization through a few key ongoing compliance obligations. These requirements include regular annual filings and proper tax registration.
Annual reports
Every LLC and corporation registered in New Jersey, including foreign entities, must file an annual report with DORES. The standard filing fee is $75, due by the last day of the month in which your business was originally authorized. All annual reports are filed online through the DORES website.
Missing the deadline compounds quickly. Two consecutive years without filing can lead to revocation of your registration. For foreign corporations, the statute is explicit: the State Treasurer may issue a proclamation revoking the certificate of authority. Reinstatement requires paying all back fees, a reinstatement filing fee, and obtaining tax clearance, a process that can take months.
Confirm the current annual report fee at nj.gov before filing.
Tax registration and ongoing tax obligations
Form NJ-REG places your entity into New Jersey's tax system and triggers the obligations that come with it.
For corporations, that means the New Jersey Corporation Business Tax (CBT), assessed on income allocated to New Jersey operations. The NJ Division of Taxation is the authoritative source for current rates, filing schedules, and income allocation rules for multi-state businesses.
If you received a Form CA-1, you must remit collected sales tax on the schedule your registration specifies: monthly, quarterly, or annually, depending on volume. The current sales tax rate is 6.625%.
For LLCs, tax treatment depends on how your entity is classified for federal and state purposes. New Jersey also imposes a Pass-Through Business Alternative Income Tax (BAIT) that eligible pass-through entities may elect to pay at the entity level. Check the NJ Division of Taxation for current rates, filing schedules, and election deadlines.
Maintaining good standing
Your New Jersey registration stays active only if your entity remains active in two directions: keeping up with NJ annual report obligations and remaining in good standing in your home state. If your entity is administratively dissolved or revoked in its home state, your NJ registration is at risk.
Keep your registered agent information current with DORES. An outdated registered agent means official notices and legal documents may not reach you, triggering compliance failures you never knew were happening. LegalZoom's business compliance plans can help you stay on top of these ongoing obligations.
How to get a copy or check the status of your NJ certificate of authority
Use the NJ Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services' Business Records Service portal to access public filing records.
- Go to the DORES Business Records Service portal. It allows you to search for information on all businesses operating in New Jersey.
- Search for your entity. You can search by business name, principal name, registered agent, or entity ID. Using your 10-digit NJ entity ID is the most precise method.
- Choose what you need: a status report or a document copy. A status report confirms current registration status. A document copy retrieves the actual filed certificate. Browsing is free; both options incur a charge when you proceed to download or print.
- Pay the applicable retrieval fee. Document copies cost $0.10 per page. Certified copies cost an additional $25 per document for corporations, or $50 per document for LLCs.
- Validate your certificate online, if needed. DORES offers a separate certificate validation tool to confirm the authenticity of a document, useful when a third party wants to independently verify your registration.
The Business Records Service is public, meaning lenders, partners, and government agencies can run their own searches without any action on your part. Keeping filings current, including annual reports, registered agent information, and address updates, is what ensures those searches return accurate results.
Fees are subject to change. Confirm current retrieval fees at nj.gov before submitting your request.
FAQs about New Jersey certificates of authority
Can a sole proprietorship or general partnership get a certificate of authority in New Jersey?
No. The certificate of authority requirement applies only to formal registered entities: LLCs, corporations, limited partnerships, and LLPs formed in another state. Sole proprietorships and general partnerships register for New Jersey tax and employer purposes by completing Form NJ-REG. Trade names are registered at the local county clerk's office, not with DORES.
What is the penalty for operating in New Jersey without a certificate of authority?
A foreign entity that transacts business without a certificate of authority cannot bring or maintain a lawsuit in NJ courts until it registers and pays all back fees and penalties. The state may also assess civil penalties for each year the entity operated unregistered. A retroactive filing does not validate any legal action the entity attempted to pursue during the unregistered period.
Does an LLC need a certificate of authority in New Jersey?
Yes, if the LLC was formed in another state and is doing business in New Jersey. "Doing business" includes maintaining a physical office, hiring NJ-based employees, regularly soliciting sales, or owning property in the state. An LLC formed in New Jersey does not need a certificate of authority; it files a certificate of formation instead.
What is a NJ certificate of authority?
A New Jersey certificate of authority is the official document issued by DORES that authorizes a business entity formed in another state to legally conduct business in New Jersey. It does not create a new entity; it registers an existing out-of-state LLC or corporation with the state. Foreign LLCs file a Certificate of Authority; foreign corporations file a Certificate of Authorization.
How do I get a copy of my NJ certificate of authority?
Use the DORES Business Records Service portal to search by business name or entity ID, then select the document copy option. Plain copies cost $0.10 per page; certified copies cost an additional $25 (corporations) or $50 (LLCs).
How long does a New Jersey certificate of authority remain valid?
The certificate of authority has no expiration date, but it lapses if the entity fails to file annual reports or falls out of good standing in New Jersey or its home state. Filing annual reports on time and keeping registered agent information current is what keeps the registration valid.
Can I use LegalZoom to file my New Jersey certificate of authority?
Yes. LegalZoom offers a foreign qualification filing service that handles the certificate of authority filing on your behalf, including registered agent service in New Jersey. LegalZoom has helped millions of businesses with formation and compliance filings across all 50 states since 2001.