How to Get a Certificate of Authority in New Jersey

If your business was formed in another state, you need a certificate of authority first. Then, separately, complete Form NJ-REG to receive your Business Registration Certificate. The certificate of formation applies only to businesses being created in New Jersey for the first time. If you're forming a domestic LLC in New Jersey or forming a corporation in New Jersey, that's a different path entirely.

As a foreign entity, you will typically need all three documents, but at different stages. The certificate of authority establishes your legal authorization to operate. The Business Registration Certificate comes after NJ-REG tax registration. If you sell taxable goods or services, the sales tax Certificate of Authority (Form CA-1), issued by the NJ Division of Taxation rather than DORES, is a separate requirement. Filing one does not substitute for filing another.

Do you need a certificate of authority in New Jersey?

Yes. If your LLC or corporation was formed in another state and you are doing business in New Jersey, you need a certificate of authority before you start operating there. If you're still working through the threshold question of whether your business needs a certificate of authority, that resource can help.

The phrase "doing business" covers more ground than most owners expect. The following activities generally require registration.

Maintaining a physical office, warehouse, or store in the state

Hiring employees or independent contractors who work in New Jersey

Regularly soliciting orders or conducting sales in the state

Owning or leasing real property in New Jersey

Holding a bank account or financial accounts tied to NJ operations

Entering into contracts to be performed in New Jersey

Some activities generally do not require a certificate of authority on their own.

Making isolated or one-off sales into New Jersey

Transporting goods through the state without stopping to conduct business

Holding board or shareholder meetings in New Jersey

Maintaining or defending a lawsuit in NJ courts

Skipping registration carries real risk. A foreign entity that transacts business without a certificate of authority loses the right to bring or maintain a lawsuit in New Jersey courts and may face back taxes, penalties, and fees for every year it operated unregistered.

How to register a foreign LLC in New Jersey

Foreign LLCs register with DORES by filing a Certificate of Authority. Follow these five steps in sequence.

Step 1: Confirm your LLC name is available in New Jersey

Search for your name in the DORES Business Name Search tool to confirm it is available and distinguishable from existing entities. Your name must include a proper LLC designator: "LLC," "L.L.C.," or "Limited Liability Company."

If your name is already taken, you must register a New Jersey alternate name by filing Form C-150G with DORES ($50 additional fee). Using an alternate name also means you cannot file online — you must submit a paper form.

If your name is already taken, you must register a New Jersey alternate name by filing Form C-150G with DORES, which costs an additional $50. Using an alternate name also means you cannot file online; you must submit a paper form.

Your name cannot be the same as, or deceptively similar to, any entity on file with DORES, including domestic entities, other foreign registrations, and reserved names. Names implying banking or insurance activity require additional regulatory approval. If your home-state name contains a restricted word under New Jersey law, you may need to use an alternate name regardless of availability.

Step 2: Obtain a certificate of good standing from your home state

Obtain a certificate of good standing, sometimes called a certificate of existence or certificate of status, from the state where you originally filed your formation documents. It proves your LLC is currently active and compliant in its home state.

New Jersey requires this document to be issued within 30 days of your NJ filing date. You need an original or certified copy bearing an official seal or signature. A printout from a state website typically will not satisfy this requirement.

All foreign LLCs must have a registered agent, a person or company designated to receive legal documents on your LLC's behalf. Your registered agent must be a New Jersey resident or a company authorized to provide registered agent service, available during regular business hours, with a physical street address in New Jersey. A P.O. box does not qualify.

The agent's name and New Jersey address must appear on your Certificate of Authority filing. LegalZoom can serve as your registered agent in New Jersey.

Step 4: File the certificate of authority with DORES

You can file online through the DORES portal, or by mail or fax. The state filing fee is $125, plus $3.50 if paying by credit card. Expedited processing is available for an additional $50 (same-day) or $25 (24-hour). Standard online filings typically process in one to two business days.

Your filing must include your LLC's legal name (and alternate name, if applicable), your home state and original formation date, your principal business address, and your New Jersey registered agent's name and address.

Step 5: Complete Form NJ-REG for tax registration

After DORES approves your registration, file Form NJ-REG with the NJ Division of Revenue to register for state taxes. Completing NJ-REG generates your Business Registration Certificate (BRC), the document you'll use to prove tax registration status when contracting with NJ government agencies or applying for certain licenses. It is not interchangeable with your Certificate of Authority.

How to register a foreign corporation in New Jersey

Foreign corporations follow a process that closely mirrors the foreign LLC path, but with meaningful differences in form names, required disclosures, and corporate-specific information. The governing authority is the New Jersey Business Corporation Act (N.J.S.A. 14A), and the document you file is officially called a Certificate of Authorization.

Key differences for foreign corporations

Different document name. Foreign corporations file a Certificate of Authorization; foreign LLCs file a Certificate of Authority.

Foreign corporations file a Certificate of Authorization; foreign LLCs file a Certificate of Authority. Character of business disclosure. New Jersey law requires corporations to describe the character of business they intend to transact in New Jersey. Foreign LLCs do not face this requirement.

New Jersey law requires corporations to describe the character of business they intend to transact in New Jersey. Foreign LLCs do not face this requirement. Authorized shares. Foreign corporations must disclose the number of shares authorized to issue.

Foreign corporations must disclose the number of shares authorized to issue. Officer/director signature requirement. An officer, board member, or someone else involved with the corporation must sign the Certificate of Authorization.

An officer, board member, or someone else involved with the corporation must sign the Certificate of Authorization. Ongoing tax exposure. Foreign corporations face the same Corporation Business Tax (CBT) obligations as domestic NJ corporations, a significant difference from the pass-through treatment many LLCs elect.

Foreign corporations face the same Corporation Business Tax (CBT) obligations as domestic NJ corporations, a significant difference from the pass-through treatment many LLCs elect. Same base filing fee. The base state filing fee is $125 for all for-profit entities.

1. Confirm your corporate name is available in New Jersey

Run a search through the NJ Business Name Search tool before you file. If another entity holds a name too similar to yours, DORES will reject your application. If your legal name is unavailable, file Form C-150G ($50) to register an alternate name, which also requires a paper filing rather than online submission. Your name must carry a proper corporate designator: "Corporation," "Corp.," "Incorporated," or "Inc."

2. Obtain a certificate of good standing from your home state

New Jersey requires a certificate confirming your corporation is in good standing in its home jurisdiction, dated no earlier than 30 days before you file. A certificate dated 31 days before your NJ filing date will get your application rejected. Order it as close to your planned filing date as possible.

3. Appoint a New Jersey registered agent

All foreign corporations must appoint a New Jersey registered agent, a NJ resident or authorized registered agent business available during regular business hours with a qualifying physical street address. A P.O. box does not qualify.

4. File the certificate of authorization with DORES

You can file online, by mail, fax, or in person. The filing fee is $125, plus $3.50 if paying by credit card. Online filings process in approximately one business day; paper filings take approximately two to three weeks plus mailing time. Expedited processing is available for an additional $50 (same-day) or $25 (24-hour).

An officer, board member, or someone else involved with the corporation must sign the application.

5. Complete Form NJ-REG for tax registration

After DORES approves your Certificate of Authorization, file Form NJ-REG to register for New Jersey taxes. This generates your Business Registration Certificate and triggers Corporation Business Tax (CBT) obligations. Complete this step promptly after approval.

The NJ sales tax Certificate of Authority (Form CA-1) is a completely separate document from the foreign entity certificate of authority. The NJ Division of Taxation issues it, not DORES, and it serves an entirely different function. For more on collecting sales tax with a certificate of authority across different states, that topic deserves its own deep dive.