How to Register a Foreign LLC in Arizona: A Step-by-Step Guide

If your LLC was formed in another state and you're now operating in Arizona, you may need to register with the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) before you can hire employees, sign leases, open bank accounts, or sue in Arizona courts. This guide explains when that requirement applies, how to complete and file Form L-025 (the Foreign Registration Statement), what the process costs, and what you need to do to stay compliant after approval.
What is a foreign LLC in Arizona?
A foreign LLC in Arizona is any limited liability company formed under the laws of another state or country that registers with the ACC to legally transact business here. "Foreign" means out-of-state, not international. A California LLC, Texas LLC, or Nevada LLC that wants to operate in Arizona is a foreign LLC under Arizona law, regardless of where its owners live.
Foreign LLC vs. domestic Arizona LLC: Which do you need?
If your LLC already exists in another state and you're expanding into Arizona, foreign qualification is generally the right path, not forming a brand-new Arizona LLC, which creates duplicate entities and doubles your compliance burden.
If you're starting fresh with no existing LLC and Arizona will be your primary state of operation, forming a domestic Arizona LLC from the start may be the cleaner choice. The decision comes down to where your business actually operates, not which state has more favorable laws.
- Paperwork: Foreign qualification requires Form L-025, a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, and an Arizona statutory agent designation. Forming a domestic Arizona LLC requires Arizona Articles of Organization and a separate Arizona-only filing process.
- Cost: Foreign qualification typically carries a lower upfront filing fee, but a foreign-qualified LLC must pay fees and meet compliance requirements in both its home state and Arizona.
- Ongoing obligations: A foreign-qualified LLC must maintain good standing in two states, with separate annual filings, statutory agents, and renewal deadlines in each. A domestic Arizona LLC only answers to Arizona.
- Existing structure: Foreign qualification keeps your original LLC intact, including its operating agreement, tax elections, and ownership history. Forming a new domestic LLC means rebuilding that structure from scratch.
If you're unsure which path fits your situation, an attorney can help you weigh the tradeoffs before you file.
Do you need to register? What counts as transacting business in Arizona
Arizona law requires foreign entities to register with the ACC before "transacting business" in the state. The Arizona Limited Liability Company Act doesn't define every qualifying scenario. Instead, it uses a negative-definition framework: it specifies what is exempt and leaves businesses to assess registration triggers from there.
That determination is your LLC's responsibility under A.R.S. § 29-3905. The ACC does not evaluate individual situations.
Activities that typically require foreign qualification
Based on A.R.S. § 29-3902 and general nexus principles, the following activities typically require registration before you operate in Arizona.
- Maintaining a physical location in Arizona: opening an office, warehouse, retail storefront, or any other fixed business facility
- Hiring Arizona-based employees: putting W-2 employees on payroll in Arizona, as distinct from using independent contractors
- Owning or leasing Arizona real property for business purposes: signing a commercial lease or purchasing property to operate your business
- Regularly soliciting or accepting orders in Arizona: conducting ongoing sales or service activity directed at Arizona customers
- Entering into contracts with Arizona parties as part of routine business operations: not a one-off transaction, but a regular pattern of doing deals in the state
- Holding an Arizona business or professional license: obtaining state or local licensing in your LLC's name
Activities that are generally exempt
Under A.R.S. § 29-3905, the following do not count as "doing business" for registration purposes.
- Maintaining, defending, or settling legal proceedings
- Holding internal meetings: activities concerning the LLC's internal affairs, including member or manager meetings
- Maintaining a bank account: holding accounts at Arizona financial institutions
- Taking orders that require out-of-state acceptance
- Creating debt or security interests: acquiring indebtedness, mortgages, or security interests in property
- Conducting isolated transactions completed within 30 days: a single, non-recurring transaction that is not part of a course of repeated transactions
- Owning property solely as an investment: holding Arizona real property as a passive investment, without active business operations tied to it
- Interstate commerce activities: moving goods through Arizona without conducting business operations here
Keep in mind that A.R.S. § 29-3905 does not apply when determining whether a foreign LLC is subject to service of process, taxation, or regulation under Arizona laws outside the LLC Act. Being exempt from the registration requirement doesn't mean you're exempt from Arizona tax obligations.
If your activities fall in a gray area, an attorney can help you assess your exposure before you operate.
Consequences of operating without registration
Under A.R.S. § 29-3902(B), a foreign LLC doing business in Arizona without registration cannot bring any action or proceeding in Arizona courts until it registers. Under A.R.S. § 29-3912, the Arizona Attorney General can bring an action to stop an unregistered foreign LLC from carrying on business in Arizona.
The financial exposure goes further. Operating without registration can result in back taxes, accumulated Transaction Privilege Tax liabilities, and employer withholding obligations. The ACC may also impose civil fines and require payment of all registration fees that would have been owed for every year the LLC operated without authority.
Arizona foreign LLC requirements: What to have ready before you file
All ACC filing fees are nonrefundable. A rejected application costs you the filing fee regardless of outcome, so get everything right before you submit.
- A confirmed available name in Arizona. Your LLC's home-state name must be distinguishable from all other entities on file with the ACC. The name must include "LLC," "L.L.C.," or "Limited Liability Company," and may not include restricted words such as "bank" or "trust" without appropriate approval. If the legal name is unavailable, your LLC must adopt an Arizona trade name for use within the state. You'll disclose both names on Form L-025.
- A Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. This confirms your LLC is active and legally compliant in its state of formation. The certificate must be dated no more than 60 days before delivery to the ACC. Order it from your home state's official filing authority, typically the Secretary of State's office, and time the request carefully so it doesn't expire before you file. It must be a certified copy issued directly by the home state, not a photocopy or self-printed document.
- A certified copy of your LLC's Articles of Organization (and any amendments). A certified copy is an official reproduction confirmed as accurate by the issuing state agency. Order this at the same time as your Certificate of Good Standing, since both come from the same source and processing times vary by state.
- A designated Arizona statutory agent. The agent must have a physical Arizona street address. A P.O. box alone won't satisfy this requirement. Your agent must formally accept the appointment before you file. If filing online, the agent accepts through the ACC's eCorp dashboard. If filing by paper, the agent submits a signed Statutory Agent Acceptance form. An LLC cannot designate itself as its own statutory agent.
- Your LLC's principal address. This can be located outside Arizona.
- Names and addresses of your managers or members. If manager-managed, list the managers. If member-managed, list the members. You cannot list both.
- Your LLC's exact date and state of original formation. This appears on your original Articles of Organization. Even a wrong month can cause a rejection.
- Filing fee payment. The base filing fee is $150. All fees are nonrefundable. Confirm the current amount at azcc.gov before you file.
If your situation involves a regulated industry such as financial services, insurance, or professional practice, you may also need an approval letter from the relevant Arizona regulatory authority. Check the ACC's current instructions for Form L-025 to confirm.
How to register a foreign LLC in Arizona: Step-by-step
Once you have gathered all necessary documents and confirmed your requirements, you can follow these steps to file your Foreign Registration Statement with the ACC.
Step 1: Check name availability in Arizona
Run a free name search through the ACC's online entity search portal. No account or login is required.
If another Arizona entity already holds your name, you have two options: choose an assumed name for use in Arizona, or pass a resolution among your members or managers authorizing the LLC to operate under that alternate name in Arizona. Either way, you'll disclose both your legal name and your Arizona name on Form L-025.
Arizona does not require name reservation before filing a foreign LLC application.
Step 2: Appoint an Arizona statutory agent
Every foreign LLC registered in Arizona must have a statutory agent with a physical Arizona address on file. If the agent is an individual, that person must be at least 18 years old and reside in Arizona. If the agent is a business entity, it must have an Arizona address and be authorized to transact business in the state.
Because many foreign LLC owners don't have a personal Arizona address, hiring a professional statutory agent service is often the practical choice. Your agent must formally consent to the appointment before you file.
Step 3: Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state
Order the certificate and a certified copy of your Articles of Organization from the official filing office in your home state. Fees, filing methods, and processing timelines vary widely by state.
Time your request carefully: the certificate must be dated no more than 60 days before you deliver it to the ACC. The safest approach is to order it last, after everything else is ready. If it expires while you're pulling other documents together, you'll need to order a fresh one.
Step 4: Complete and file Form L-025 (Foreign Registration Statement)
Form L-025 captures your LLC's identifying details, home-state information, management structure, statutory agent designation, and principal address. Download it from azcc.gov or complete it through the eCorp online portal.
One structural detail to confirm before you start: If your LLC is manager-managed, Form L-025 requires Attachment form L040. The filing will be rejected without it. You must complete either the manager-managed section or the member-managed section, not both.
Once complete, you have three submission options.
- Online: Log in to the ACC's eCorp portal at azcc.gov, click "Online Services," then "File as a Foreign Entity." The system flags missing information before you submit. This is the fastest method.
- By mail: Send your completed form, Certificate of Good Standing, certified Articles of Organization, and filing fee to the ACC's Examination Section in Phoenix.
- In person: Drop off at the ACC's Phoenix office for same-day or next-business-day processing, depending on the expedited option you select.
All documents filed with the ACC are public record.
Step 5: Pay the filing fee and await approval
The standard filing fee is $150. Expedited options.
- Expedited processing: +$35
- Next-day service: +$100
- Same-day service: +$200
- Two-hour service: +$400
Confirm current availability and cut-off times directly with the ACC before relying on a specific tier. Standard processing typically takes two to three weeks from the date the ACC receives a complete application.
Once approved, the ACC issues a stamped copy of the registration as your official evidence of authority to transact business in Arizona. Keep it with your LLC's permanent records.
Arizona foreign LLC fees and costs
Total costs depend on your statutory agent choice, your home state's document fees, and, if applicable, your county's publication requirement. Out-of-pocket costs can range from roughly $200 to well over $600.
|Fee type
|Amount
|Notes
|State filing fee (Form L-025)
|$150
|All ACC fees are nonrefundable.
|Expedited processing
|+$35
|Confirm current availability with the ACC before filing.
|Next-day service
|+$100
|Confirm cut-off times with the ACC on the day of filing.
|Same-day service
|+$200
|Verify with the ACC on the day of filing.
|Two-hour service
|+$400
|Confirm directly with the ACC.
|Arizona statutory agent (annual)
|~$50–$300+ per year
|Foreign LLC owners based outside Arizona typically cannot serve as their own agent.
|Certificate of Good Standing (home state)
|Varies by state
|Check with your home state's Secretary of State office.
|Certified copy of Articles of Organization (home state)
|Varies by state
|Some states charge per page; others charge a flat fee.
|Publication (if required by county)
|~$60–$300
|Businesses with a statutory agent address in Maricopa or Pima County are exempt. All other counties require self-managed publication. See the publication section below.
|Annual report fee
|$0
|Arizona does not require annual reports for LLCs.
Source: Arizona Corporation Commission fee schedule (azcc.gov). Fees are subject to change. Verify current amounts directly with the ACC before filing.
A few planning notes.
- Home-state document costs add up. Factor in the 60-day expiration window on the Certificate of Good Standing when sequencing your steps.
- Publication costs are county-specific. The ACC does not control newspaper pricing. If your statutory agent's address falls outside Maricopa or Pima County, contact several approved newspapers in that county and compare rates before committing.
- Arizona has no annual LLC report fee. Once registered and compliant with any publication obligations, you won't face recurring state report fees.
Arizona's publication requirement for foreign LLCs
Arizona is one of only a handful of states that still requires newly registered business entities to publish a public notice in a newspaper, an obligation that extends to foreign LLCs.
Where your statutory agent's address is located determines whether this step costs you anything. If your statutory agent's street address is in Maricopa or Pima County, a notice is automatically published on the ACC's website at no cost. If your statutory agent's address falls in any other Arizona county, you handle publication yourself.
Under A.R.S. § 29-3201(G), you must publish a legal notice in a newspaper of general circulation in the county of the statutory agent's street address. The notice must run for three consecutive publications within 60 days of the registration date and should include the LLC's name, its members' names and addresses, and its main business address. Once the notice runs, the newspaper issues an Affidavit of Publication. Keep this document in your records.
Missing the publication requirement has real consequences. Failing to meet it is grounds for termination of your LLC's authority to do business in Arizona. After the 60-day window closes, the ACC sends a follow-up letter giving you 30 additional days to comply. After that, your registration can be terminated as if it never existed.
The practical takeaway: if cost is a factor when choosing a statutory agent, selecting one with a Maricopa or Pima County address eliminates the publication step entirely.
Common filing mistakes and how to avoid rejection
The ACC will reject a Foreign Registration Statement that contains errors or missing documents. Because filing fees are nonrefundable, every rejection reason below is also a financial loss. Here's what most often derails foreign entity registration in Arizona, and how to avoid each one.
- Name conflict with no assumed name provided. If another Arizona entity holds your name and you don't provide an assumed name, the ACC has nothing to approve. Fix: Run the ACC's entity name search before filling out the form. If your name is taken, confirm the fictitious name is available, then submit the Application to Register Foreign LLC Name (an additional $10 fee) alongside Form L-025, checking box 3.2 and entering the fictitious name in section 3.3.
- Expired or missing Certificate of Good Standing. The certificate must be dated no more than 60 days before you file. Fix: Order it last, after everything else is ready. Factor in your home state's processing time.
- Statutory agent deficiency. Filings get rejected when the agent's address is a P.O. box, when the agent doesn't meet eligibility requirements, or when the agent hasn't formally accepted the appointment. Fix: Confirm your agent's Arizona street address and obtain their signed acceptance before you file.
- Missing the management structure attachment. If your LLC is manager-managed, Form L-025 requires Attachment form L040. You must complete either the manager-managed section or the member-managed section, not both. Fix: Identify your LLC's management structure before you start the form and confirm the correct attachment is included before submitting.
- Wrong entity type form. There are separate forms for corporations and LLCs. Fix: Confirm your entity type in your home-state formation documents before selecting a form.
- Incorrect or missing filing fee. Fix: Verify the current fee at azcc.gov on the day you file. Do not rely on third-party sources.
- Blank or inaccurate form fields. Missing manager or member names, an incorrect formation date, or a mismatched LLC name between the form and your home-state documents will all trigger rejection. Fix: Cross-reference each field on Form L-025 against your actual home-state formation documents before submission.
If your application comes back with a deficiency notice, address only the specific issues flagged.
After approval: Ongoing compliance for Arizona foreign LLCs
Once the ACC grants your LLC authority to transact business in Arizona, a set of ongoing compliance obligations kicks in. Miss them, and you risk losing that authority.
Maintain your Arizona statutory agent
Your LLC must keep a valid statutory agent on file with the ACC at all times. If your agent changes, file a Statement of Change of Statutory Agent promptly. Failing to maintain a valid agent can result in administrative revocation of your registration.
Keep your home-state registration current
Your Arizona foreign LLC registration is only valid as long as your LLC remains in good standing in its home state. If your home-state LLC is dissolved or loses good standing, your Arizona registration is also at risk of revocation.
Register for Arizona taxes and licenses
Registering with the ACC does not automatically enroll your LLC in Arizona's tax system. After approval, take care of the following.
- Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT): If your LLC sells taxable goods or services in Arizona, register with the Arizona Department of Revenue at azdor.gov. TPT is Arizona's version of a sales tax and is imposed on the seller.
- Employer taxes: If your LLC has Arizona employees, register with the Arizona Department of Revenue for withholding tax and with the Arizona Department of Economic Security for unemployment insurance.
- Local business licenses: Arizona has no general state business license, but many cities and counties require local licenses. Check with the city or county where your LLC operates. LegalZoom can help you identify which business licenses and permits your LLC needs to operate legally.
How to amend your Arizona foreign LLC registration
If any information on your original Foreign Registration Statement changes, you must update your registration with the ACC. Common amendments include a change in your LLC's name, principal address, management structure, or statutory agent. A statutory agent change uses the Statement of Change of Statutory Agent; other changes use the appropriate amendment form at azcc.gov. Filing fees apply and vary by amendment type.
An outdated statutory agent address, in particular, can result in missed legal notices and administrative revocation of your authority to do business in Arizona.
Withdrawing your Arizona foreign LLC registration
If your LLC stops doing business in Arizona, formally withdraw by filing a Statement of Withdrawal with the ACC. Continuing to operate without withdrawing means your LLC remains responsible for ongoing compliance obligations.
Foreign entities do not dissolve in Arizona. They withdraw their authority to do business here, then dissolve (if applicable) in their home state.
Foreign LLC vs. foreign corporation in Arizona
The process described in this guide applies specifically to foreign LLCs. Foreign corporations file a separate Application for Authority to Transact Business in Arizona on a different form with different procedural requirements, fees, and ongoing compliance obligations, including annual reporting requirements that LLCs don't face. For more on how Arizona corporations differ from LLCs, see our guide on how to form an Arizona corporation.
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign corporation
|Form
|Form L-025 (Foreign Registration Statement)
|Application for Authority to Transact Business
|Filing authority
|Arizona Corporation Commission
|Arizona Corporation Commission
|Governing statute
|A.R.S. Title 29 (LLC Act)
|A.R.S. Title 10 (Corporation Act)
|Annual report
|Not required
|Required
How LegalZoom can help you register your Arizona foreign LLC
Since 2001, LegalZoom has helped more than 4 million businesses with formation, compliance, and expansion filings. Through LegalZoom’s Business Manager service, LegalZoom prepares and files your Foreign Registration Statement (Form L-025), provides Arizona statutory agent service, manages the publication requirement where applicable, and tracks your ongoing compliance obligations.
Arizona foreign LLC FAQs
What is a foreign LLC in Arizona?
A foreign LLC in Arizona is any LLC formed in another state or country that registers with the ACC to legally transact business here. "Foreign" means out-of-state, not international.
What is the difference between an LLC and a foreign LLC?
A domestic LLC is formed in the state where it primarily operates. A foreign LLC is the same legal entity but formed in a different state than the one where it's now doing business. The underlying structure, liability protection, and tax treatment are identical. The only difference is that a foreign LLC must register for authority to operate in each additional state it enters.
How do I register as a foreign entity in Arizona?
File Form L-025 with the ACC, along with a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, a certified copy of your Articles of Organization, and the $150 filing fee. You must also designate an Arizona statutory agent with a physical street address before submitting.
Is Arizona a good state for an LLC?
Arizona imposes no franchise tax on LLCs and requires no annual report, keeping recurring compliance costs low. For out-of-state owners, the more relevant question is usually whether to foreign qualify versus form a new domestic entity, a decision that turns on where your business primarily operates, not on state-level tax advantages.
How long does it take to register a foreign LLC in Arizona?
Standard processing takes two to three weeks. Expedited options: three to five business days (+$35), next-day (+$100), same-day (+$200), or two-hour (+$400). Confirm current cut-off times with the ACC before selecting an expedited tier.
Can a foreign LLC use a different name in Arizona than its home-state name?
Yes. If your home-state name is already in use by another Arizona entity, you must register under an assumed name for use in Arizona. Both names are disclosed on Form L-025. Your LLC continues to operate under its legal name in its home state.
Do I need an operating agreement to register a foreign LLC in Arizona?
No. Arizona does not require an operating agreement as part of the foreign LLC registration filing. Your LLC should already have one from its home-state formation, but you do not submit it to the ACC.
What happens to my Arizona foreign LLC registration if my home-state LLC is dissolved?
The ACC can revoke your Arizona foreign LLC registration. Keep your home-state registration current and renew it on time each year, independently of your Arizona obligations.