How to Register a Foreign LLC in Arizona: A Step-by-Step Guide

What is a foreign LLC in Arizona?

A foreign LLC in Arizona is any limited liability company formed under the laws of another state or country that registers with the ACC to legally transact business here. "Foreign" means out-of-state, not international. A California LLC, Texas LLC, or Nevada LLC that wants to operate in Arizona is a foreign LLC under Arizona law, regardless of where its owners live.

Foreign LLC vs. domestic Arizona LLC: Which do you need?

If your LLC already exists in another state and you're expanding into Arizona, foreign qualification is generally the right path, not forming a brand-new Arizona LLC, which creates duplicate entities and doubles your compliance burden.

If you're starting fresh with no existing LLC and Arizona will be your primary state of operation, forming a domestic Arizona LLC from the start may be the cleaner choice. The decision comes down to where your business actually operates, not which state has more favorable laws.

Paperwork: Foreign qualification requires Form L-025, a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, and an Arizona statutory agent designation. Forming a domestic Arizona LLC requires Arizona Articles of Organization and a separate Arizona-only filing process.

Foreign qualification requires Form L-025, a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, and an Arizona statutory agent designation. Forming a domestic Arizona LLC requires Arizona Articles of Organization and a separate Arizona-only filing process. Cost: Foreign qualification typically carries a lower upfront filing fee, but a foreign-qualified LLC must pay fees and meet compliance requirements in both its home state and Arizona.

Foreign qualification typically carries a lower upfront filing fee, but a foreign-qualified LLC must pay fees and meet compliance requirements in both its home state and Arizona. Ongoing obligations: A foreign-qualified LLC must maintain good standing in two states, with separate annual filings, statutory agents, and renewal deadlines in each. A domestic Arizona LLC only answers to Arizona.

A foreign-qualified LLC must maintain good standing in two states, with separate annual filings, statutory agents, and renewal deadlines in each. A domestic Arizona LLC only answers to Arizona. Existing structure: Foreign qualification keeps your original LLC intact, including its operating agreement, tax elections, and ownership history. Forming a new domestic LLC means rebuilding that structure from scratch.

If you're unsure which path fits your situation, an attorney can help you weigh the tradeoffs before you file.

Do you need to register? What counts as transacting business in Arizona

Arizona law requires foreign entities to register with the ACC before "transacting business" in the state. The Arizona Limited Liability Company Act doesn't define every qualifying scenario. Instead, it uses a negative-definition framework: it specifies what is exempt and leaves businesses to assess registration triggers from there.

That determination is your LLC's responsibility under A.R.S. § 29-3905. The ACC does not evaluate individual situations.

Activities that typically require foreign qualification

Based on A.R.S. § 29-3902 and general nexus principles, the following activities typically require registration before you operate in Arizona.

Maintaining a physical location in Arizona: opening an office, warehouse, retail storefront, or any other fixed business facility

opening an office, warehouse, retail storefront, or any other fixed business facility Hiring Arizona-based employees: putting W-2 employees on payroll in Arizona, as distinct from using independent contractors

putting W-2 employees on payroll in Arizona, as distinct from using independent contractors Owning or leasing Arizona real property for business purposes: signing a commercial lease or purchasing property to operate your business

signing a commercial lease or purchasing property to operate your business Regularly soliciting or accepting orders in Arizona: conducting ongoing sales or service activity directed at Arizona customers

conducting ongoing sales or service activity directed at Arizona customers Entering into contracts with Arizona parties as part of routine business operations: not a one-off transaction, but a regular pattern of doing deals in the state

not a one-off transaction, but a regular pattern of doing deals in the state Holding an Arizona business or professional license: obtaining state or local licensing in your LLC's name

Activities that are generally exempt

Under A.R.S. § 29-3905, the following do not count as "doing business" for registration purposes.

Maintaining, defending, or settling legal proceedings

Holding internal meetings: activities concerning the LLC's internal affairs, including member or manager meetings

activities concerning the LLC's internal affairs, including member or manager meetings Maintaining a bank account: holding accounts at Arizona financial institutions

holding accounts at Arizona financial institutions Taking orders that require out-of-state acceptance

Creating debt or security interests: acquiring indebtedness, mortgages, or security interests in property

acquiring indebtedness, mortgages, or security interests in property Conducting isolated transactions completed within 30 days: a single, non-recurring transaction that is not part of a course of repeated transactions

a single, non-recurring transaction that is not part of a course of repeated transactions Owning property solely as an investment: holding Arizona real property as a passive investment, without active business operations tied to it

holding Arizona real property as a passive investment, without active business operations tied to it Interstate commerce activities: moving goods through Arizona without conducting business operations here

Keep in mind that A.R.S. § 29-3905 does not apply when determining whether a foreign LLC is subject to service of process, taxation, or regulation under Arizona laws outside the LLC Act. Being exempt from the registration requirement doesn't mean you're exempt from Arizona tax obligations.

If your activities fall in a gray area, an attorney can help you assess your exposure before you operate.

Consequences of operating without registration

Under A.R.S. § 29-3902(B), a foreign LLC doing business in Arizona without registration cannot bring any action or proceeding in Arizona courts until it registers. Under A.R.S. § 29-3912, the Arizona Attorney General can bring an action to stop an unregistered foreign LLC from carrying on business in Arizona.

The financial exposure goes further. Operating without registration can result in back taxes, accumulated Transaction Privilege Tax liabilities, and employer withholding obligations. The ACC may also impose civil fines and require payment of all registration fees that would have been owed for every year the LLC operated without authority.

Arizona foreign LLC requirements: What to have ready before you file

All ACC filing fees are nonrefundable. A rejected application costs you the filing fee regardless of outcome, so get everything right before you submit.

A confirmed available name in Arizona. Your LLC's home-state name must be distinguishable from all other entities on file with the ACC. The name must include "LLC," "L.L.C.," or "Limited Liability Company," and may not include restricted words such as "bank" or "trust" without appropriate approval. If the legal name is unavailable, your LLC must adopt an Arizona trade name for use within the state. You'll disclose both names on Form L-025. A Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. This confirms your LLC is active and legally compliant in its state of formation. The certificate must be dated no more than 60 days before delivery to the ACC. Order it from your home state's official filing authority, typically the Secretary of State's office, and time the request carefully so it doesn't expire before you file. It must be a certified copy issued directly by the home state, not a photocopy or self-printed document. A certified copy of your LLC's Articles of Organization (and any amendments). A certified copy is an official reproduction confirmed as accurate by the issuing state agency. Order this at the same time as your Certificate of Good Standing, since both come from the same source and processing times vary by state. A designated Arizona statutory agent. The agent must have a physical Arizona street address. A P.O. box alone won't satisfy this requirement. Your agent must formally accept the appointment before you file. If filing online, the agent accepts through the ACC's eCorp dashboard. If filing by paper, the agent submits a signed Statutory Agent Acceptance form. An LLC cannot designate itself as its own statutory agent. Your LLC's principal address. This can be located outside Arizona. Names and addresses of your managers or members. If manager-managed, list the managers. If member-managed, list the members. You cannot list both. Your LLC's exact date and state of original formation. This appears on your original Articles of Organization. Even a wrong month can cause a rejection. Filing fee payment. The base filing fee is $150. All fees are nonrefundable. Confirm the current amount at azcc.gov before you file.

If your situation involves a regulated industry such as financial services, insurance, or professional practice, you may also need an approval letter from the relevant Arizona regulatory authority. Check the ACC's current instructions for Form L-025 to confirm.

How to register a foreign LLC in Arizona: Step-by-step

Once you have gathered all necessary documents and confirmed your requirements, you can follow these steps to file your Foreign Registration Statement with the ACC.

Step 1: Check name availability in Arizona

Run a free name search through the ACC's online entity search portal. No account or login is required.

If another Arizona entity already holds your name, you have two options: choose an assumed name for use in Arizona, or pass a resolution among your members or managers authorizing the LLC to operate under that alternate name in Arizona. Either way, you'll disclose both your legal name and your Arizona name on Form L-025.

Arizona does not require name reservation before filing a foreign LLC application.

Step 2: Appoint an Arizona statutory agent

Every foreign LLC registered in Arizona must have a statutory agent with a physical Arizona address on file. If the agent is an individual, that person must be at least 18 years old and reside in Arizona. If the agent is a business entity, it must have an Arizona address and be authorized to transact business in the state.

Because many foreign LLC owners don't have a personal Arizona address, hiring a professional statutory agent service is often the practical choice. Your agent must formally consent to the appointment before you file.

Step 3: Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state

Order the certificate and a certified copy of your Articles of Organization from the official filing office in your home state. Fees, filing methods, and processing timelines vary widely by state.

Time your request carefully: the certificate must be dated no more than 60 days before you deliver it to the ACC. The safest approach is to order it last, after everything else is ready. If it expires while you're pulling other documents together, you'll need to order a fresh one.

Step 4: Complete and file Form L-025 (Foreign Registration Statement)

Form L-025 captures your LLC's identifying details, home-state information, management structure, statutory agent designation, and principal address. Download it from azcc.gov or complete it through the eCorp online portal.

One structural detail to confirm before you start: If your LLC is manager-managed, Form L-025 requires Attachment form L040. The filing will be rejected without it. You must complete either the manager-managed section or the member-managed section, not both.

Once complete, you have three submission options.

Online: Log in to the ACC's eCorp portal at azcc.gov, click "Online Services," then "File as a Foreign Entity." The system flags missing information before you submit. This is the fastest method.

Log in to the ACC's eCorp portal at azcc.gov, click "Online Services," then "File as a Foreign Entity." The system flags missing information before you submit. This is the fastest method. By mail: Send your completed form, Certificate of Good Standing, certified Articles of Organization, and filing fee to the ACC's Examination Section in Phoenix.

Send your completed form, Certificate of Good Standing, certified Articles of Organization, and filing fee to the ACC's Examination Section in Phoenix. In person: Drop off at the ACC's Phoenix office for same-day or next-business-day processing, depending on the expedited option you select.

All documents filed with the ACC are public record.

Step 5: Pay the filing fee and await approval

The standard filing fee is $150. Expedited options.

Expedited processing: +$35

Next-day service: +$100

Same-day service: +$200

Two-hour service: +$400

Confirm current availability and cut-off times directly with the ACC before relying on a specific tier. Standard processing typically takes two to three weeks from the date the ACC receives a complete application.

Once approved, the ACC issues a stamped copy of the registration as your official evidence of authority to transact business in Arizona. Keep it with your LLC's permanent records.

Arizona foreign LLC fees and costs

Total costs depend on your statutory agent choice, your home state's document fees, and, if applicable, your county's publication requirement. Out-of-pocket costs can range from roughly $200 to well over $600.