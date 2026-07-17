How to Start a Nonprofit in Connecticut: A Step-by-Step Guide

Before filing Form 1023-EZ, complete the eligibility worksheet at the end of the instructions. A single "yes" response means you must use Form 1023 instead.

Note: Organizations that expect significant foundation grants, or whose budget will clearly exceed $50,000 within a year or two, may be better served by Form 1023 even if they technically qualify for the streamlined version. The standard determination letter carries more weight with some institutional funders, and deeper IRS scrutiny upfront can prevent compliance problems later.

The IRS evaluates whether your organization is both organized and operated exclusively for one or more exempt purposes. For the full Form 1023, the examiner reviews your purpose clause, dissolution clause, bylaws, planned activities, board composition, and projected financial data.

For Form 1023-EZ, you do not submit governing documents, but you attest under penalty of perjury that they contain all required provisions. An inaccurate attestation can result in revocation of your exemption after you have already accepted donations.

The IRS publishes current processing times on its website. Make sure to factor this into any fundraising plans, grant applications, or program launch dates that depend on having your determination letter in hand.

Step 8: Apply for Connecticut state tax exemption

Your IRS determination letter does not automatically exempt your Connecticut nonprofit from state taxes. You will need to submit a separate application to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS).

Connecticut nonprofits typically seek two exemptions.

Corporation business tax exemption: Submit Form REG-19 (Application for Exemption from Corporation Business Tax).

Submit Form REG-19 (Application for Exemption from Corporation Business Tax). Sales and use tax exemption: Submit Form CERT-119 (Certificate of Exemption for an Exempt Qualifying Nonprofit Organization).

Both forms are available on the Connecticut DRS website. Both require a copy of your IRS determination letter.

Once the DRS approves your sales and use tax exemption, you receive an exemption permit number. Provide it to vendors when making qualifying purchases. Also, make sure to keep a copy of your exemption documentation on file.

Property tax exemption is handled at the municipal level and varies by town. If your organization owns or leases property and believes it may qualify for a property tax exemption, contact your local assessor's office directly.

Step 9: Register for charitable solicitation in Connecticut

Before your Connecticut nonprofit solicits a single donation, including online donations from Connecticut residents, it must register with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) under the Connecticut Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. This registration is entirely separate from your Secretary of the State incorporation filing and your IRS 501(c)(3) application.

It is not a formality. Operating without this registration exposes your organization to enforcement action by the DCP, and you must complete it before you launch any fundraising.

Ongoing compliance for Connecticut nonprofits

Officially forming your nonprofit corporation is a great and important first step, but it’s not the end of your responsibilities.

Every business in the state must file an annual report each year, and the first—the organization and first report—must be filed within 90 days of formation. It requires information about your nonprofit, including addresses, officers, and directors of the corporation. The filing fee is $50, and you’ll need to do it every year following.

Additionally, you’ll need to renew your charitable solicitation registration with the Department of Consumer Protection each year. It’s the same process you completed when registering the first time, and it can be filed online.

IRS Form 990 filing

This is another annual requirement, this time with the IRS. The form you file depends on your organization's gross receipts.

Form 990-N (e-Postcard) : For annual gross receipts normally $50,000 or less

For annual gross receipts normally $50,000 or less Form 990-EZ: For gross receipts between $50,001 and $200,000 and total assets under $500,000

For gross receipts between $50,001 and $200,000 and total assets under $500,000 Form 990 (standard): For gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more at year end

The return is due the 15th day of the fifth month after your fiscal year ends, which means May 15 for calendar-year organizations. A six-month extension is available by filing Form 8868 before the due date.

Organizations that fail to file for three consecutive years automatically lose their tax-exempt status, which means losing your federal income tax exemption, donor tax-deductibility, and likely grant eligibility, which all require a separate IRS reinstatement application and fee to fix. This is why you should file every year, even when your organization is engaged in minimal activity.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom's nonprofit formation services can help founders prepare and file articles of incorporation, obtain an EIN, and work through the 501(c)(3) application process, reducing the risk of errors that delay IRS approval.

Connecticut nonprofit FAQs

Can you pay yourself if you run a nonprofit?

Yes. Founders and executives can receive reasonable compensation for services rendered. The IRS requires that compensation be "reasonable and not excessive," and the board, not the compensated individual, must approve salary decisions. Document all compensation approvals in board meeting minutes.

How do you start a nonprofit in Connecticut with no money?

It’s impossible to start a nonprofit for $0. You can reduce required costs by self-filing all documents, designating a director as your registered agent, and applying for your EIN directly through IRS.gov at no charge. Some grants target nonprofit startups, though those are rare and competitive. Some early-stage organizations use fiscal sponsorship arrangements to fund formation costs before they are fully established.

What records must a Connecticut nonprofit keep after formation?

Connecticut nonprofits should maintain articles of incorporation, bylaws, board meeting minutes, officer and director records, financial statements, IRS determination letter, Form 990 filings, and other registration documents. Best practice is to retain governance documents permanently and financial records for at least seven years.