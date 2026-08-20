How to Get a Certificate of Good Standing in Oklahoma

How to get an Oklahoma certificate of good standing: Step by step

You can order a certificate of good standing online through the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s website.

Confirm your current status. Conduct an Oklahoma entity search to check your current status with the SOS. If your business is listed as anything other than “active,” you’ll want to resolve the error before moving forward. Navigate to the Oklahoma Secretary of State ordering portal . To get there from the SOS website, go to “Business Services,” and then “Good Standing” under the “Orders” bar. Search for your Oklahoma business entity. Select “Certificate of Good Standing” again from the right-hand side bar. This will pull up a page for you to search your business by name. Use your exact legal business name. Then, select the 10-digit filing number that represents your entity. Provide your name and email address. This is so the SOS can contact you when the certificate is ready for delivery. Select the certificate and pay the filing fee. Once your entity records load, you’ll be able to order the certificate of good standing from there. The state fee is $20 for a single certificate of good standing. You can also order additional certified copies for $10 per copy.

You can also have LegalZoom request your certificate if you don’t want yet another administrative task on your plate.

Common reasons an Oklahoma business is not in good standing, and how to fix them

A business may become inactive for several reasons. Here’s how to identify and fix the issues.

Unfiled annual certificate

Every Oklahoma LLC and LP must file an annual certificate with the Secretary of State, due on its anniversary of formation. Businesses that fail to file for 60 days past the due date will lose good standing.

How to fix it: You must reinstate your business and file all overdue annual certificates. Good standing status is restored once the Secretary of State accepts your filing.

Unpaid franchise tax

Corporations don't file an annual certificate with the Secretary of State, but they must file and pay franchise tax annually with the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC). Corporations that consistently fail to file may lose their legal status in the state, on top of facing penalties and interest from the OTC.

How to fix it: File overdue returns and pay outstanding taxes with the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The OTC and the SOS are two separate agencies, so you may need to address both before your status clears.

Lapsed or missing registered agent

Every Oklahoma business entity, foreign or domestic, must maintain a registered agent with a valid Oklahoma street address at all times. If your registered agent resigned, moved, or is no longer active and you haven't appointed a replacement, your business can fall out of compliance even if your annual certificate is current.

How to fix it: File a change of registered agent form with the Oklahoma Secretary of State.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom has a wide range of compliance and business filing services that can help take various tasks off your plate, so you can focus on your business. This includes filing your annual certificate and acting as your registered agent.

If you believe you could benefit from professional guidance, LegalZoom’s Certificate of Good Standing Service can guide you through the process. Just answer a simple online questionnaire, and we’ll request the certificate and send it to you once it’s processed.

Oklahoma certificate of good standing FAQs

What’s the difference between an Oklahoma certificate of good standing and a certificate of existence?

The Oklahoma Secretary of State uses the term “certificate of good standing” to refer to a document that attests to a business’ legal existence and status with the state. However, some other states or third-parties may use the term “certificate of existence” to refer to the same document.

What is the purpose of a certificate of good standing?

A certificate of good standing confirms that a business is legally registered, active, and current on all Secretary of State filing requirements. Lenders, licensing agencies , and out-of-state filing offices use it to verify an entity is authorized to conduct business before approving a loan, issuing a license, or accepting a foreign qualification application.

When does an Oklahoma business need this certificate?

Here are some of the instances where you may be asked for a certificate of good standing:

Applying for a business loan or line of credit. Lenders may require it to confirm your business is active and compliant before they'll approve financing.

Lenders may require it to confirm your business is active and compliant before they'll approve financing. Registering to do business in another state ( foreign qualification ). The receiving state's business filing agency typically requires it as part of the application process.

The receiving state's business filing agency typically requires it as part of the application process. Obtaining or renewing certain business licenses. Some Oklahoma state agencies and local authorities want proof of good standing before issuing or renewing licenses.

Some Oklahoma state agencies and local authorities want proof of good standing before issuing or renewing licenses. Completing a merger, acquisition, or major contract. Counterparties may ask for it to confirm the entity is legally active as a practice of standard due diligence.

Counterparties may ask for it to confirm the entity is legally active as a practice of standard due diligence. Opening a business bank account. Some financial institutions require it to confirm the legitimacy of a business, particularly for LLCs and corporations.

How long is an Oklahoma certificate of good standing valid?

Oklahoma doesn’t set a specific expiration date for certificates of good standing. However, the requesting party may have a window of time in which they’d like the certificate to have been issued. For many third parties, this window is 60–90 days.

Can I get an Oklahoma certificate of good standing if my LLC was recently formed?

Yes, as long as the LLC is active, you should be able to get a certificate of good standing from the Oklahoma Secretary of State. Eligibility is based on standing status, not how long you've been in business. If your first annual certificate isn't due yet, your entity should already qualify.