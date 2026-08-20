How to Get a Certificate of Existence in Oregon

Oregon issues a certificate of existence as proof that a business is in good standing with the state, meaning it is up-to-date on necessary filings, taxes, and other compliance obligations. Called a “certificate of good standing” in other states, this document is often used to prove to banks, investors, lenders, and licensing agencies to prove that the business is registered with the state and not at risk of being dissolved.

The Oregon Secretary of State issues the certificate of existence through the Oregon Business Registry for a $10 fee, and you can download it in minutes after ordering online.

What is a certificate of existence in Oregon?

The certificate of existence, issued by the Oregon Secretary of State's Corporation Division, confirms that your business is properly registered, current on its required filings and fees, and legally authorized to operate. It shows your business' legal name, registry number, entity type, and standing status as of the date issued.

In many states, this document is known as a certificate of good standing, but it’s also sometimes referred to as a certificate of status or certificate of fact.

Certificate of existence vs. certificate of authorization: Which does your Oregon business need?

Oregon has a similar document called a certificate of authorization. The one you need depends on where your business was originally formed.

A certificate of existence is for businesses formed in the state of Oregon (domestic entities), while the certificate of authority is used for businesses formed in other states, but registered to operate in Oregon (foreign entities).

When does an Oregon business need a certificate of existence?

You might need to obtain a certificate of existence if you’re doing any of the following:

Opening a business bank account. Banks routinely ask for proof of active registration before setting up an account.

Banks routinely ask for proof of active registration before setting up an account. Applying for a business loan or line of credit. Lenders, including the SBA and commercial banks, use the certificate to confirm your business is legally authorized to operate before approving financing.

Lenders, including the SBA and commercial banks, use the certificate to confirm your business is legally authorized to operate before approving financing. Registering to do business in another state. When an Oregon-formed LLC or corporation expands into a new state, that state's filing office typically requires a certificate of existence as part of the foreign qualification application .

When an Oregon-formed LLC or corporation expands into a new state, that state's filing office typically requires a certificate of existence as part of the . Signing a significant contract. Some vendors, landlords, and enterprise clients want proof of good standing before putting pen to paper.

Some vendors, landlords, and enterprise clients want proof of good standing before putting pen to paper. Completing a business sale or acquisition. Buyers and their attorneys request a current certificate during due diligence to verify the entity is in good standing at the time of the transaction.

How to get a certificate of existence from the Oregon Secretary of State

Obtaining a certificate of existence is a relatively simple administrative task.

Go to the Oregon Business Registry portal . If you’re a new user, you’ll need to create an account before you can request your certificate. Locate your business entity. Search by entity name or registry number. Select the correct certificate type. Choose certificate of existence for a domestic Oregon entity, or certificate of authorization for a foreign entity registered in Oregon. Pay the $10 fee by credit card. Download your certificate. It's available immediately after payment. Save a digital copy and print one for your records.

If your business is current on its filings and fees, you can have a completed certificate in under ten minutes.