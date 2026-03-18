Find grants for your construction company
Grants for construction companies give you access to capital without taking on debt or giving up equity. Tell us about your business, and we'll help match you to grant opportunities—for free.
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We’ve helped 4M+ people make it official.
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Love how easy to understand the process…
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The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Your Guide to Construction Company Grants
Construction businesses face some of the steepest startup and growth costs of any small business sector. Equipment, materials, labor, and facilities all require significant upfront capital. Grants let you fund those needs without adding debt to your balance sheet. They won't cover everything, and they take real effort to win. But for the right business targeting the right programs, they're worth pursuing.
Your Guide to Construction Company Grants
Construction businesses face some of the steepest startup and growth costs of any small business sector. Equipment, materials, labor, and facilities all require significant upfront capital. Grants let you fund those needs without adding debt to your balance sheet. They won't cover everything, and they take real effort to win. But for the right business targeting the right programs, they're worth pursuing.
Key takeaways
Grants don't have to be paid back as long as you meet the grant criteria and the grantor's conditions.
Grants are a great alternative to traditional loans and lines of credit, especially for capital-heavy industries like construction.
Construction businesses can qualify for grants across federal, state, local, and private programs based on location, size, and ownership demographics.
Grants are highly competitive, so finding programs where you have the strongest fit gives you the best shot.
Read on to learn more about grants and how to identify the right one for your business.
What are construction company grants?
Construction company grants are funds awarded by government agencies, private foundations, or corporations to help small construction businesses cover expenses, invest in equipment or facilities, or expand operations. Unlike loans, grants don't need to be repaid, but they come with eligibility requirements and, often, restrictions on how the money can be used.
No grant programs are dedicated solely to "construction companies" the way some programs target child care providers or restaurants. Most grants that benefit construction businesses fall into broader categories: federal innovation funding for construction technology, local economic development grants for facility improvements, and programs targeting specific ownership demographics like minority-owned, women-owned, or veteran-owned businesses. Positioning your construction business within those categories is a practical grant-seeking skill.
Why apply for a construction company grant?
Construction company grants can give you additional funding if you don’t qualify for business loans or to help close the gap between the money you get from lenders and the money you need to reach your goals.
Debt-free capital. Grants don't require repayment and don't add to your liabilities. For construction businesses that already carry equipment loans or lines of credit, that distinction matters.
Credibility with clients and lenders. Winning a competitive grant, whether it’s a federal, state, or corporate program, tells clients and lenders that your business has been vetted.
Access beyond what loans cover. Lenders often won't finance early-stage businesses or those without significant collateral. Some grant programs exist precisely to fill that gap.
How to find construction company grants
Locating construction company grants can be confusing, but once you know where to look, finding grants that meet your needs is easier than you think.
Use LegalZoom's grant-finding tool
LegalZoom's free grant search tool uses AI to match your business to grant opportunities based on your industry, location, size, and ownership demographics. Enter a brief description of your construction business and the state where you operate. The tool returns programs you may qualify for across federal, state, local, and private categories. It's free.
Check with the SBDC
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) network offers free one-on-one advice to small businesses, including help to identify and apply for grants. SBDC advisors know state and local programs that don't show up in national databases, and they can help you figure out whether your business is ready to apply. There are hundreds of SBDC offices across the country, and the service costs nothing.
Search government sites
Though the government doesn’t offer many federal grants, there are a few resources you can use to search for construction company grant programs.
Grants.gov is the primary federal grant database. Search using terms like "small business," "rural development," "construction," or "economic development." Most federal grants go to governments, nonprofits, and institutions rather than for-profit businesses directly, but knowing what's funded in your area can open doors through local intermediaries.
SBIR.gov is the federal portal for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. If your construction business develops or applies technology, you may qualify for non-dilutive R&D funding ranging from $50,000 to over $1 million. The program was reauthorized in April 2026 and is accepting applications across participating agencies.
USA.gov challenges are federal prize competitions and innovation challenges. Some are relevant to construction technology and building innovation.
State and local portals may help. Your state's Department of Commerce or Economic Development office is the best starting point for state-level programs. Many states publish searchable grant databases, and local Community Redevelopment Agencies (CRAs) and downtown development authorities run programs that federal databases won't show. The SBA also maintains resource hubs for specific business demographics, including women-owned and veteran-owned businesses.
LegalZoom grant guides
LegalZoom offers grant guides for specific demographics and locations. Check out our collection of grant guides below.
Tips for applying for construction business grants
Finding grants that your construction company is eligible for is just the beginning. You’ll need to apply for each grant you’re interested in by submitting a separate application to each program. Though the requirements can vary from program to program, there are a few things you can do to make your application as strong as possible.
Make sure your business is ready
Before you apply, pull together the documents most programs require. You'll typically need:
A current business plan
Tax returns and financial statements (profit and loss, balance sheet)
An employer identification number (EIN), required for federal registrations and most grant applications
A physical business address and mailing address
Business phone number, email, and website
Business formation documents (articles of organization or incorporation, operating agreement, or bylaws)
If you're applying for federal grants, you'll also need to register in SAM.gov and obtain a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI). Registration is free and typically takes 10 to 15 business days. Start early. Any company that charges a fee to register you in SAM.gov is a scam—the government service is always free.
Be selective about the grants you apply to
Don't apply for every program you find. Focus on grants where your business meets all the eligibility requirements and your project fits what the program is designed to fund. A strong application to one well-matched program will outperform weak applications to five.
Always follow the grant application instructions
Grant reviewers notice when applicants skip or ignore the rules. If the application asks for a two-page project narrative, submit two pages. If it asks for three letters of support, get three. Following instructions precisely is a basic form of professionalism, and in competitive processes, it shows.
Do your due diligence
Legitimate grants never require upfront fees. Government registration through SAM.gov and Grants.gov is always free. Be skeptical of any service that promises to "guarantee" you a grant or asks for payment before you apply. If you're unsure whether a program is real, verify it through an official .gov website or ask your local SBDC.
How to increase your chances of acceptance
Whether you're applying to the right programs matters more than how well you write the application. That research starts with your business structure. Most grants, including federal programs, state economic development grants, and many private competitions, require applicants to be registered legal entities: an LLC, corporation, or partnership. Sole proprietors rarely qualify. If your construction business isn't formally organized, you may want to wait before spending time on grant applications.
From there, your standing matters. Grantors want to see that your business is legitimate, compliant, and capable of managing funds responsibly. Stay current with your state filings, keep your registered agent active, and maintain clean financial records to show you’re qualified.
LegalZoom's business formation services and compliance tools can help you get properly set up and stay that way, from initial formation through annual filings and compliance monitoring.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom can’t help you apply for grants, but we can help you set your business up the right way so your applications will be as strong as possible.
Get started on the right foot
Before you can apply for most grants, your construction business needs to be a registered legal entity. LegalZoom can help you form an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or other business structure quickly and correctly. Proper formation is a legal requirement for most grant programs, and it's often the first thing reviewers check.
Stay in good standing
LegalZoom's Business Manager keeps your business in good standing so it stays grant-eligible. The service includes:
Unlimited phone and email access to your Business Manager
Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks
A compliance assessment and plan of action
End-to-end management of compliance filings
Stay current on compliance filings so grantors won't find anything in your record that raises a red flag.
Get legal help
LegalZoom's Business Attorney Plan gives you access to a dedicated attorney for ongoing legal questions, including unlimited 30-minute consultations on new legal matters and document reviews. Grant agreements, contracts, and certification requirements all have legal dimensions, so having an attorney available makes those easier to navigate.
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Frequently asked questions
Do construction companies qualify for small business grants?
Yes, though most programs aren't labeled specifically for construction businesses. Construction companies can qualify for federal innovation grants (like SBIR for construction technology), state and local economic development grants, facade and facility improvement programs, and demographic-specific grants for minority-owned, women-owned, or veteran-owned businesses. The key is matching your business and project to programs designed to fund what you do.
What types of expenses can grant money cover?
It depends on the program. Some grants cover equipment purchases, facility construction or renovation, and site improvements. Others fund training, technology, marketing, or working capital. Each grant defines its own allowable uses, and you'll need to match your project to those guidelines. Most grants prioritize capital investments over ongoing operating expenses like payroll.
Do I need to pay back a construction business grant?
Not usually. As long as you fulfill the terms of the grant, you typically won’t have to repay the grantor. If you fail to use grant funds for their intended purpose or don't meet program requirements, you may be required to return the money. Check each grant's terms carefully before accepting an award.
How long does the grant application process take?
Federal grants typically take three to six months from preparation to award notification. Local and private grants often move faster, sometimes in four to eight weeks. SAM.gov registration alone takes two to four weeks, so if you're planning to apply for federal programs, start that process well before any deadlines.
Are construction business grants taxable?
Generally yes. Business grants are typically treated as taxable income by the IRS. Some disaster relief or specific-use grants may be handled differently. Talk to a tax professional about your situation before you file.
Can I apply for multiple grants at the same time?
Yes, and it's common. Applying to several programs at once increases your overall chances. If you receive multiple awards, make sure you can fulfill the requirements of each one—some programs prohibit using grant funds for the same expenses as another grant.