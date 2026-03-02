Free Nonprofit Name Search
Starting a business? Use our free nonprofit name lookup tool to check your desired business name against your state's records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
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Find a name, launch your mission
A strong name is the foundation of your nonprofit's brand. Use this guide to check name availability, understand naming rules, and take the next steps toward officially registering your organization.
Find a name, launch your mission
A strong name is the foundation of your nonprofit's brand. Use this guide to check name availability, understand naming rules, and take the next steps toward officially registering your organization.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a nonprofit name that reflects your organization's mission and the community it serves. Have a few options ready, since your first choice may already be taken.
File articles of incorporation with your state's Secretary of State or equivalent agency. In most states, you can also reserve your name while you prepare your formation documents.
Registering a nonprofit in a given state only protects your name within that state. For comprehensive, nationwide protection, consider filing for a trademark.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From checking your nonprofit name to filing your formation documents, LegalZoom helps ensure accuracy so you can launch your mission with confidence. Start your nonprofit for as little as $99 + state filing fees.
From checking your nonprofit name to filing your formation documents, LegalZoom helps ensure accuracy so you can launch your mission with confidence. Start your nonprofit for as little as $99 + state filing fees.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Do a Nonprofit Name Search
Before you file your formation documents, you need to confirm your preferred name is available. Most states register nonprofits through the same system as other entities, which means a name taken by an LLC or corporation may not be available for your nonprofit either. A name search helps you both avoid a rejected application and choose a name you can actually use.
How to Do a Nonprofit Name Search
Before you file your formation documents, you need to confirm your preferred name is available. Most states register nonprofits through the same system as other entities, which means a name taken by an LLC or corporation may not be available for your nonprofit either. A name search helps you both avoid a rejected application and choose a name you can actually use.
Key takeaways
Check your state's business entity database to confirm your preferred nonprofit name is available before you file articles of incorporation.
Most states register nonprofits alongside other business entities, so your name needs to be distinguishable from LLCs, corporations, and other registered organizations, not just other nonprofits.
LegalZoom's free nonprofit name search tool is a preliminary check. You should also search your state's database directly and run a trademark search before filing.
After confirming your name is available, you'll need to file formation documents with your state and apply to the IRS for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status separately.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about starting a nonprofit organization in your state.
What is a nonprofit name search, and why does it matter?
A nonprofit name search is a check of your state's business entity database to see if the name you want is already registered. Most states require nonprofit names to be distinguishable from other organizations already on file, including LLCs, corporations, and other nonprofits. If your preferred name is identical or too similar to one already registered, the state will reject your articles of incorporation.
A thorough search gives you a chance to confirm availability and grants you the opportunity to choose a different name if yours is taken. It also helps you avoid spending time and money only for your application to be rejected.
Example: If "Sunshine Community Foundation" is already registered in your state, you'd need to choose something sufficiently different, like "Sunshine Neighborhood Fund" or "Blue Sky Community Foundation," before submitting your formation documents.
Who needs to run a nonprofit name search?
Anyone who plans to form a nonprofit organization should run a name search before filing formation documents with their state. This includes:
Founders forming a new nonprofit corporation or public charity.
Organizations applying for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status with the IRS.
Nonprofits planning to operate under a trade name or DBA in addition to their registered name.
Existing organizations that want to change their name before filing an amendment.
What are nonprofit naming rules?
Naming rules vary by state, but most follow a similar framework. Your nonprofit's name must be distinguishable from other entities already registered with the state, including registered for-profit businesses. Small differences like changing punctuation, adding "the," or swapping a plural for a singular typically aren't enough. You'll need a name that's meaningfully different from anything already on file.
Most states also require nonprofits to include a designator in their registered name, such as "Inc.," "Incorporated," "Corporation," or "Corp." Some states allow additional options for nonprofits specifically. Check your state's Secretary of State website for the exact requirements before you file.
Beyond distinguishability, most states prohibit nonprofit names that:
Imply a government affiliation the organization doesn't have
Include terms like "Bank," "Trust," or "Insurance" without regulatory approval
Use language that misrepresents the organization's purpose or entity type
For a more in-depth look at business names, check out our various guides below.
How to Start a Nonprofit
How to Start a Nonprofit
Nonprofit status opens your business to tax incentives and secures mission focus.
Learn about 501(c)(3)
How to Choose a Business Name
How to Choose a Business Name
Go into detail about tips, restrictions, and pro tips about picking a name that sticks.
Read the guide
What is a DBA?
What is a DBA?
A DBA is a way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
Free Business Name Generator
Free Business Name Generator
Experiment with our AI-powered business name generator to spark your creativity.
Generate names
How to search for a nonprofit name
There are two ways to check whether your preferred nonprofit name is available: LegalZoom's free name search tool and your state's official business entity database. Running both gives you the most complete picture before you file.
Use LegalZoom's nonprofit name search tool
LegalZoom's free nonprofit name search tool checks your preferred name against your state's official business entity database. Select your state, enter the name you want to use, and the tool will show you whether that name or something similar is already registered. The search is free and takes seconds.
This is a preliminary check. It gives you a fast read on availability, but it doesn't account for every possible variation or catch trademark conflicts. You should still search your state's database directly and run a trademark search before filing.
Search your state's business entity database
You can also search for registered names directly through your state's Secretary of State or equivalent agency. The process varies by state, but generally works like this:
Step 1: Go to your state's Secretary of State website and find the business entity search tool.
Step 2: Search by name. Most state tools let you search by exact name or partial name. Start with a partial name search to see everything on file that's similar to what you want.
Step 3: Review the results. Look at the names that come up and their current status. An active registration means the name is taken. A dissolved or inactive registration may or may not be available. Check with your state to confirm.
Step 4: Try variations. If your preferred name is taken, try variations to see what's available before you settle on an alternative.
State databases are updated regularly and are the most accurate source for name availability in your state. The LegalZoom tool searches the same underlying records, but going directly to the state database lets you browse results in more detail.
State business name databases
State business name databases
State official office
Cost
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Explore LegalZoom's state-specific business name guides below. Don't see your state? Check back soon as we continue releasing our state-by-state research on business name guidelines.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Nevada
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
West Virginia
Wyoming
Other searches to run before filing
Checking name availability with your state is the first step, but it's not the only search worth running before you file. These additional searches help you confirm your name is available across multiple channels and protect your organization's identity from day one.
IRS tax-exempt organization search
The IRS maintains a free, searchable database of federally recognized tax-exempt organizations called the Tax Exempt Organization Search (TEOS). This database lets you see what names are already in use at the federal level and what 501(c)(3) status looks like for established organizations in your space.
State name availability and federal recognition are separate systems. A name that's available in your state may still be in use by a federally recognized nonprofit operating nationally. Checking TEOS before you file is a good way to catch those conflicts early.
Trademark search
State registration only protects your name within that state. If you want nationwide protection, you'll need a federal trademark. LegalZoom's free trademark search tool checks the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database for names matching your search terms. For a more thorough review, LegalZoom's Comprehensive Trademark Search runs a full-scope search of existing and pending marks and provides ranked results to help you spot potential conflicts.
These searches matter for core assets like your organization's name, logo, and tagline. Running them before you file saves you from building a brand around a name someone else has already trademarked.
You can also search the USPTO trademark search database directly.
Domain name and social media search
Your organization's online presence matters from day one. Before you file, check whether your preferred name is available as a domain and on the social media platforms you plan to use. Major domain registrars like GoDaddy and Namecheap let you quickly search for availability. For social media, search your preferred name directly on each platform you plan to use.
Ideally, your social media handles should match your nonprofit’s name as closely as possible, and the name should be available across all social platforms. Having different handles on different platforms can make it harder for people to find your page.
When your domain and social handles match your legal name, it's easier for people to find you and builds credibility with potential donors and grantmakers.
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
What to do after your nonprofit name search
Once you've confirmed your preferred name is available, you're ready to move forward with formation.
Forming a 501(c)(3) organization involves filing articles of incorporation with your state, drafting bylaws, obtaining an EIN, and applying to the IRS for tax-exempt status using Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ. Each step has its own requirements, and getting them right matters. Errors in your formation documents or IRS application can delay approval or require you to refile.
File your articles of incorporation with your state's Secretary of State or equivalent agency to formally register your nonprofit. You can also reserve your name in most states while you prepare your documents.
Apply for 501(c)(3) status with the IRS using Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ. This is a separate process from state registration and determines whether your organization is federally tax-exempt and whether contributions to it are tax-deductible.
Register a trade name if you plan to operate under a name other than your registered legal name. LegalZoom's DBA filing service can handle the paperwork for you.
LegalZoom's nonprofit formation services can help you file articles of incorporation, get your EIN, and set up registered agent services, starting at $99 + state filing fees.
How to reserve a corporation name before filing
Most states let you reserve a business name by filing a name reservation application with the Secretary of State, typically for a small fee. This prevents someone else from registering your chosen name while you prepare your formation documents.
Reservation periods can range from 30 to 120 days, depending on the state you’re forming your corporation in, and some states do not offer name reservations at all. Check with your state’s business registration division for more information.
A name reservation does not guarantee your name will be approved at filing. The state reviews your name again when you submit your formation documents. If your name is rejected at that point, you'll need to choose a different one and refile.
What to do after you’ve registered your nonprofit name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence can do a lot to augment your charitable goals. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your organization's name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with the community.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your nonprofit name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How LegalZoom can help
After checking to see if your preferred nonprofit name is available, you can register your organization in your state. While it’s possible to do this on your own, LegalZoom makes the process easier.
Our nonprofit formation service helps you with preliminary name clearance, filing your articles of incorporation, and more.
Choose between three options:
Economy. The Economy package costs $99 + state filing fees and includes a 10- to 14-day processing time with LegalZoom, preliminary name clearance, articles of incorporation filing with your state, and a consultation with 1-800Accountant to discuss tax savings.
Standard. The Standard package costs $239 + state filing fees and includes everything in Economy, plus a deluxe founder’s kit with formation documents, corporate minutes forms for formal meetings and actions, and a 5-day LegalZoom processing time.
Express Platinum. The Express Platinum plan costs $359 + state filing fees and includes everything in Standard, plus faster filing of your articles of organization, expedited federal tax ID at a discounted rate, delivery of your package 2 to 3 business days after everything is finalized, as well as a 14-day trial of our Business Attorney Plan.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork, backed by our 100% accuracy guarantee.
Frequently asked questions
How do I check if a nonprofit name is available in my state?
Use LegalZoom's free nonprofit name search tool or go directly to your state's Secretary of State website and search the business entity database. Both search the same underlying state records. If your preferred name is already registered, you'll need to choose something sufficiently different before filing your articles of incorporation.
Does my nonprofit name need to be unique?
Yes. Most states require your nonprofit's name to be distinguishable from all other entities already registered in the state, including LLCs, corporations, and other nonprofits. Minor differences like punctuation or the addition of "the" typically aren't enough. You'll need a name that's meaningfully different from anything already on file.
Can I reserve a nonprofit name before I file?
Most states allow you to reserve a nonprofit name for a set period, typically 30 to 120 days, while you prepare your formation documents. Reservation fees and durations vary by state. Check your state's Secretary of State website for specific requirements.
What is the difference between state registration and 501(c)(3) status?
State registration (filing articles of incorporation) establishes your nonprofit as a legal entity in your state. 501(c)(3) status is a federal designation granted by the IRS that makes your organization exempt from federal income tax and allows contributions to it to be tax-deductible. You apply for them separately. State registration comes first; the IRS application follows.
What is Form 1023, and do I need it?
Form 1023 is the IRS application for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. Most nonprofits need to file it to receive a federal tax exemption. Smaller organizations may qualify for the streamlined Form 1023-EZ if they meet certain eligibility criteria, including projected annual gross receipts of $50,000 or less. Your state registration does not automatically confer 501(c)(3) status. You need to apply to the IRS separately.
What happens if my preferred name is already taken?
You'll need to choose a different name or modify your preferred name enough to make it distinguishable. Adding a geographic modifier, a descriptive word, or changing a core word in the name are common ways to differentiate. Once you've settled on an available name, run the search again to confirm before you file.
Does passing the name search guarantee my nonprofit registration will be approved?
No. The name search is a preliminary check. The state will review your name again when you submit your formation documents. If your name is too similar to one already on file, or if your documents have other errors, the state may reject your application. A formation service like LegalZoom can help reduce that risk.
Get helpful tips and information
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