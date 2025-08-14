A corporation name search is a lookup of your state's official business entity database to check whether a proposed name is already in use by a registered corporation, LLC, or other entity. Every state requires new business names to be "distinguishable" from existing registrations, so filing with a name that's already taken or too similar to one already registered will result in a rejection.





There are two main reasons to run this search. The first is to check availability before you form a business, so you can confirm your preferred name is free before you spend time and money on formation documents. The second is to look up an existing company to verify its registration status, registered agent, or filing history.





A state name search is not the same as a trademark search. A state search only tells you whether a name is registered in that state's database. A trademark search tells you whether the name is protected at the federal level. Both matter, and we'll cover both below.