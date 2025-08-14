Free Corporation Name Search
Starting a business? Use our free corporation name lookup tool to check your desired business name against your state's records
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Showing selected reviews
Find a name, launch your dream
A strong name is the foundation of your brand. Use this guide to check availability, understand naming rules, and take the next steps toward getting your corporation officially registered.
Find a name, launch your dream
A strong name is the foundation of your brand. Use this guide to check availability, understand naming rules, and take the next steps toward getting your corporation officially registered.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that reflects your company's values and what it offers. Have a few options ready, since your first choice may already be taken or too similar to one already on file with the state.
File articles of incorporation with your state's Secretary of State or equivalent agency. In most states, you can also reserve your name for 30 to 120 days while you prepare your formation documents.
Registering a corporation in a given state only protects your name within that state. For comprehensive, nationwide protection, consider filing for a trademark.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From checking your desired name to filing your formation documents, LegalZoom can help ensure accuracy so you can start your business with confidence.
From checking your desired name to filing your formation documents, LegalZoom can help ensure accuracy so you can start your business with confidence.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a Corporation Name Search
A corporation name search lets you check whether your preferred business name is available for registration in your state. It also helps you look up details about existing companies, whether you're doing due diligence on a potential partner or confirming your brand's uniqueness before you start.
How to Conduct a Corporation Name Search
A corporation name search lets you check whether your preferred business name is available for registration in your state. It also helps you look up details about existing companies, whether you're doing due diligence on a potential partner or confirming your brand's uniqueness before you start.
Key takeaways
Check your state's official database to confirm whether your preferred corporation name is available or already registered by another company.
LegalZoom's free corporation name search is a preliminary check of your state's records and gives you an instant read on availability.
A state name search is not the same as a trademark search. Even if your name passes the state check, it may still conflict with a federally registered trademark.
Filing with a name that's already taken will result in a rejected application, delays, and refiling fees.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in your state.
What is a corporation name search, and why does it matter?
A corporation name search is a lookup of your state's official business entity database to check whether a proposed name is already in use by a registered corporation, LLC, or other entity. Every state requires new business names to be "distinguishable" from existing registrations, so filing with a name that's already taken or too similar to one already registered will result in a rejection.
There are two main reasons to run this search. The first is to check availability before you form a business, so you can confirm your preferred name is free before you spend time and money on formation documents. The second is to look up an existing company to verify its registration status, registered agent, or filing history.
A state name search is not the same as a trademark search. A state search only tells you whether a name is registered in that state's database. A trademark search tells you whether the name is protected at the federal level. Both matter, and we'll cover both below.
Who needs to conduct a corporation name search?
Any business planning to register a corporation in a U.S. state should run a name search before filing formation documents, as it is the best way to avoid a rejected application.
You’ll want to run this search for each state in which you’re considering forming your business. If another business is already registered under your preferred name, you’ll need to choose a different name.
For a more in-depth look at business names, check out our various guides below.
How to Form a Corporation
How to Form a Corporation
Corporate business structure offers liability protection, tax flexibility, and legal independence.
Learn about corps
How to Choose a Business Name
How to Choose a Business Name
Go into detail about tips, restrictions, and pro tips about picking a name that sticks.
Read the guide
What is a DBA?
What is a DBA?
A DBA is a way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
Free Business Name Generator
Free Business Name Generator
Experiment with our AI-powered business name generator to spark your creativity.
Generate names
What naming rules do corporations need to follow?
Every state requires that a corporation's name be "distinguishable in the records" from other registered entities of the same type. That means it needs to be meaningfully different from names already on file, not just different in punctuation, capitalization, or entity designator.
Example: If "Apex Solutions Corporation" is already registered, then "Apex Solutions Corp." likely won't pass state review. A descriptive word or geographic modifier, like "Apex Solutions Group" or "Apex Business Solutions Corporation," would likely make the name more distinguishable.
Most states also prohibit or restrict certain words in corporation names, including:
Terms implying government affiliation, such as "Federal," "State," or "United States."
Regulated industry terms, such as "Bank," "Trust," "Insurance," "Credit Union," or "College," unless your business operates in that industry and has obtained the required regulatory approval.
Professional titles, such as "Attorney," "CPA," or "Doctor," unless you can provide proof of licensure.
Obscene or offensive language, which is prohibited in all states.
One common point of confusion: Most states only check names against like entities, meaning a proposed corporation name may only be checked against other corporations, not against LLCs. If you want to confirm no entity type is using your name, run a broad search that covers all entity types.
How to conduct a corporation name search with LegalZoom
LegalZoom's free Corporation Name Search tool searches your state's official entity database. Select your state, enter the name you want to use, and the tool will check availability against existing corporations, LLCs, and other registered entities. The check is free, instant, and gives you a preliminary read on availability.
This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include name variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements. You'll also want to search for similar names and run state and federal trademark searches before filing your formation documents.
How to search for a corporation name in your state
Every state maintains its own database of registered corporations, LLCs, limited partnerships, and nonprofits through its Secretary of State or equivalent agency. Each state's search interface works a little differently, but the general process is the same: navigate to your state's business entity search portal, enter your preferred name, and review the results.
Use the directory below to find your state's official search tool.
State business name databases
State business name databases
State official office
Cost
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Free basic search
Explore LegalZoom's state-specific business name guides below. Don't see your state? Check back soon as we continue releasing our state-by-state research on business name guidelines.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Nevada
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
West Virginia
Wyoming
Does a corporation name search guarantee my name is available?
No. A state business entity search is a preliminary check only. Even if your name passes the state database search, it may still conflict with a federally registered trademark, a DBA filed at the county level, or a business name already in use in another state.
Name protection works in three separate layers.
State entity searches check against registered corporations and LLCs in that state only. This is what LegalZoom's free tool and each state's Secretary of State portal do.
Federal trademark searches (USPTO searches) check against nationally protected marks. State approval does not mean you're clear of trademark infringement. If another business has trademarked your preferred name, you could face legal action even if the state approves your registration.
DBA/fictitious name searches cover trade names filed at the county level, which are not visible in state databases. If you plan to use a trade name, check the applicable county-level records in addition to the state database.
Your state name search does not check for:
Federal trademarks
County-level DBA filings
Common law trademark rights (unregistered marks used in commerce)
Names registered in other states
Domain names and social media handles
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
How to conduct a trademark search for a corporation name
Registering a corporation name in a state only protects it within that state. Other businesses in other states can legally use the same name unless it's trademarked federally. LegalZoom makes it easy to check for trademark conflicts before you file. There are several ways to run this search.
Use LegalZoom's free trademark search tool. LegalZoom's Free Trademark Search checks the USPTO database for names matching your search terms. You can browse the status and class details of each matching result.
Get more detail with a comprehensive trademark search. LegalZoom's Comprehensive Trademark Search runs a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help you spot potential conflicts. You can choose between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your needs.
When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
You can also search the USPTO's Trademark Center database directly. Don't limit your search to exact matches. Search for phonetic variations, abbreviations, and names that are similar in sound or appearance. A trademark examiner can reject an application based on "likelihood of confusion," even when the names aren't identical.
Trademark searches matter most for core brand assets, including:
Your business name
Logos and design marks
Taglines and slogans
Brand-specific symbols
Can two corporations have the same name in different states?
Yes. State name availability is checked only within that state's registry. A corporation named "Summit Strategies Inc." in Ohio does not prevent another business from registering the same name in Texas, unless one of them holds a federal trademark.
However, if you plan to operate in multiple states, this matters. You may need to register as a foreign corporation in each state where you do business, and name conflicts can come up during that process. If your preferred name is already taken in a state where you want to expand, you may need to use a different name, or a DBA, in that state.
A federal trademark is the only mechanism that provides nationwide name protection. If your brand is central to your business model, file for trademark protection early.
How to reserve a corporation name before filing
Most states let you reserve a business name by filing a name reservation application with the Secretary of State, typically for a small fee. This prevents someone else from registering your chosen name while you prepare your formation documents.
Reservation periods can range from 30 to 120 days, depending on the state you’re forming your corporation in, and some states do not offer name reservations at all. Check with your state’s business registration division for more information.
A name reservation does not guarantee your name will be approved at filing. The state reviews your name again when you submit your formation documents. If your name is rejected at that point, you'll need to choose a different one and refile.
What to do after confirming your corporation name is available
Once your name passes the state search, move quickly. Name availability can change if another business files first. Here's how to go from name check to official registration.
Reserve your name to prevent someone else from registering it while you prepare your formation documents. Most states allow a 30- to 120-day reservation for a small fee.
File your formation documents. For corporations, this means articles of incorporation. LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Register a DBA if needed. If you want to operate under a name other than your legal entity name, for example to drop "Inc." from your brand name, you'll need to file a DBA. LegalZoom's DBA filing service handles the paperwork for you.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork, backed by our 100% accuracy guarantee.
How to look up information about an existing corporation
If you're trying to verify a company's legitimacy, find a registered agent, or do due diligence on a potential partner, you have a few tools available, depending on what information you have.
Search by state Secretary of State
Each state's Secretary of State business search portal is the most reliable source for verifying a company's registration status. Most portals show the entity's current status (active, dissolved, inactive, or suspended), its registered agent, filing dates, and in many states, officer information. A few things worth knowing:
Wyoming and Delaware have minimal public disclosure requirements, which makes ownership harder to trace through official channels.
New York's Public Inquiry database requires JavaScript and is more limited than most state portals.
Illinois's Business Entity Search covers corporations, nonprofits, LPs, LLCs, and LLPs in a single search.
Search by registered agent
Every corporation and LLC must list a registered agent, a person or company designated to receive legal documents on the business's behalf. The registered agent's name and address are part of the public record. If you know the registered agent's name, you can use it to find the businesses they represent through the state's business search portal.
TIP: This is most useful when you need to formally serve legal documents or find contact information for a business that isn't otherwise publicly listed.
Employer identification number (EIN) searches
Most state business databases don't let you search by EIN. If you need to verify the financial history or legal standing of a business and only have its tax ID, you have a couple options.
Third-party services: Companies like Dun & Bradstreet let you search for a company using an EIN for a fee.
Credit bureaus: An Experian Business Credit Report lets you check a company's financial and legal standing before partnering with them or using their services.
This type of search is useful when you need to confirm the identity or financial history of a vendor or partner, especially in B2B transactions where you might only have a tax ID for compliance purposes.
Frequently asked questions
How do I find out if a company name is taken?
Start with your state's Secretary of State business search portal or use LegalZoom's free Corporation Name Search tool to check availability in your state's official database. You'll also want to check the USPTO's trademark database for federally registered marks, look up any county-level DBA filings in the states where you plan to do business, and search for your name across domain registrars and social media platforms.
How do I look up corporation names by state?
Each state maintains its own business entity search portal through the Secretary of State or equivalent agency. Navigate to your state's portal, enter your preferred name, and review the results. Search interfaces vary—most offer options like "starts with," "contains," "exact match," and sometimes soundex (phonetic) search. See the state directory above for direct links to all 50 states.
Is a state corporation name search the same as a trademark search?
No. A state name search checks only whether your name is already registered in that state's business entity database. A trademark search checks whether your name is protected at the federal level. State approval does not mean you're clear of trademark infringement. You'll want to run both searches before filing formation documents and investing in branding.
What does "distinguishable" mean for a corporation name?
A name is "distinguishable" if it's meaningfully different from names already on file, not just different in punctuation, spacing, or entity designator. Changing "Inc." to "Corp." on an otherwise identical name typically won't satisfy the requirement. Adding a descriptive word, geographic modifier, or changing the core noun or verb in the name usually does. If your name is rejected for being indistinguishable, consider adding a word that reflects your location, industry, or brand.
How do I find out who owns a corporation?
Start with your state's Secretary of State business search portal. Most states show the registered agent's name and address, and some, like California, also display officer and director information. For states with limited public disclosure requirements, like Wyoming and Delaware, ownership can be harder to trace. For deeper research, services like Dun & Bradstreet or OpenCorporates aggregate business records across jurisdictions and can provide more ownership detail.
Can two corporations have the same name in different states?
Yes, unless one holds a federal trademark. State name availability is checked only within that state's registry, so the same name can be registered in multiple states at the same time. A federal trademark is the only mechanism that provides nationwide name protection.
What happens if my preferred corporation name is already in use?
You'll need to choose a different name or make yours distinguishable from the one already registered. Adding a descriptive word, a geographic modifier, or changing a core word in the name is usually enough. If the existing registration has expired or been dissolved, contact your state's Secretary of State to confirm whether the name is available for use.
Is running a corporation name search free?
Yes. LegalZoom's Corporation Name Search tool is free, and you can search for as many names as you want. Each state's Secretary of State business search portal is also free and publicly accessible. The one exception is Texas, where the Secretary of State's SOSDirect system charges a per-search fee. The free alternative is the Texas Comptroller's Taxable Entity Search, linked in the directory above.
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.